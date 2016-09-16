* Polish stocks ease, state-run firms eye EDF unit * Forint a tad firmer ahead of S&P rating review * Polish, Hungarian bonds yields drop by 2-4 bps By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 16 Polish state-run energy firms led Warsaw stocks lower on Friday, bucking the trend in Central Europe, after news they plan to jointly buy French power group EDF's local heating companies. A government drive to increase its influence in businesses including banks has helped make the Warsaw bourse the region's worst performer after Prague this year. The index dropped by 0.3 percent, down 6.4 percent from the end of 2015. Benchmark indexes in Prague and Bucharest edged up and Budapest was flat near 9-year highs. A 1.7 percent fall in PGE shares led the decline in Warsaw. PGE and other state-run companies - Energa and a subsidiary of oil and gas firm PGNiG - are working on a bid for the EDF business, the Puls Biznesu newspaper said. Among regional currencies, the zloty eased slightly against the forint, also shedding 0.1 percent versus the euro. Societe Generale analysts said in a note that the forint's rise against the zloty was overdone. "We like PLN/HUF higher, premised on overdone bearishness regarding Poland's political backdrop and its imminent implications for the country's sovereign rating," they said, referring to EU criticism over the rule of law in Poland that has also contributed to the underperformance of Polish assets. Investors are concerned that Polish employment and wages figures due at 1200 GMT and industrial output and retail figures next week may indicate a slowdown in economic growth, after a disappointing widening in the current account deficit in July. "Small, negative surprises in the real economy - GDP growth at the edge of 3 percent - could result in potentially substantial changes (loosening) in the monetary policy (and thus) the zloty should remain weaker," mBank said in a note. The forint firmed a little versus the euro. In the debt markets, Standard & Poor's is due to review Hungary's ratings after markets close on Friday, and some analysts expect a rise in the rating outlook to "positive" from "stable". Hungarian and Polish government bond yields dropped between 2 basis points and 4 basis points. The possible rating outlook change did not significantly lift demand ahead of major central bank meetings next week in Budapest, Washington and Tokyo, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The Hungarian central bank is expected to announce a cut this year in the amount that commerical banks can deposit with it in 3-month instrument - the National Bank's main tool for controlling liquidity. "This is not the time to build huge positions ... yields may easily move 10-15 basis points (next week)," the trader said. CEE SNAP AT 1030 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 250 295 02% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. +0. 1.63 forint => 5800 6950 04% % Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.32 -0.0 -1.5 zloty => 60 24 8% 7% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.1 1.49 leu => 25 73 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.68 kuna => 25 08 2% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.4 dinar => 2500 1500 8% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 865. 864. +0. -9.4 87 48 16% 6% Budapest 2814 2813 +0. +17 2.29 9.11 01% .65% Warsaw <.WIG20 1740 1745 -0.2 -6.3 > .86 .97 9% 6% Buchares 6958 6939 +0. -0.6 t .39 .78 27% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 735. 736. -0.0 +5. a P> 85 20 5% 70% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1877 1881 -0.2 +11 > .34 .38 1% .11% Belgrade <.BELEX 635. 635. -0.0 -1.4 15> 02 27 4% 1% Sofia <.SOFIX 473. 474. -0.0 +2. > 97 12 3% 84% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -001 -2bp RR> 6 31 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 0.01 +02 +4b RR> 56 6 5bps ps <CZ10YT 0.27 0.00 +02 +4b 10-year =RR> 3 5 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 0.00 +24 +1b RR> 9 3 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.30 -0.0 +28 -2bp RR> 4 45 1bps s <PL10YT 2.90 -0.0 +29 +0b 10-year =RR> 8 29 1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.69 0.68 0.68 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.68 1.65 1.71 ><WIBOR 75 5 75 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by Louise Ireland)