* Polish stocks ease, state-run firms eye EDF unit
* Forint a tad firmer ahead of S&P rating review
* Polish, Hungarian bonds yields drop by 2-4 bps
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 16 Polish state-run energy
firms led Warsaw stocks lower on Friday, bucking the trend in
Central Europe, after news they plan to jointly buy French power
group EDF's local heating companies.
A government drive to increase its influence in businesses
including banks has helped make the Warsaw bourse the region's
worst performer after Prague this year.
The index dropped by 0.3 percent, down 6.4 percent
from the end of 2015. Benchmark indexes in Prague and Bucharest
edged up and Budapest was flat near 9-year highs.
A 1.7 percent fall in PGE shares led the decline in
Warsaw.
PGE and other state-run companies - Energa and a
subsidiary of oil and gas firm PGNiG - are working on a
bid for the EDF business, the Puls Biznesu newspaper said.
Among regional currencies, the zloty eased slightly against
the forint, also shedding 0.1 percent versus the euro.
Societe Generale analysts said in a note that the forint's
rise against the zloty was overdone.
"We like PLN/HUF higher, premised on overdone bearishness
regarding Poland's political backdrop and its imminent
implications for the country's sovereign rating," they said,
referring to EU criticism over the rule of law in Poland that
has also contributed to the underperformance of Polish assets.
Investors are concerned that Polish employment and wages
figures due at 1200 GMT and industrial output and retail figures
next week may indicate a slowdown in economic growth, after a
disappointing widening in the current account deficit in July.
"Small, negative surprises in the real economy - GDP growth
at the edge of 3 percent - could result in potentially
substantial changes (loosening) in the monetary policy (and
thus) the zloty should remain weaker," mBank said in a note.
The forint firmed a little versus the euro.
In the debt markets, Standard & Poor's is due to review
Hungary's ratings after markets close on Friday, and some
analysts expect a rise in the rating outlook to "positive" from
"stable".
Hungarian and Polish government bond yields dropped between
2 basis points and 4 basis points.
The possible rating outlook change did not significantly
lift demand ahead of major central bank meetings next week in
Budapest, Washington and Tokyo, one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
The Hungarian central bank is expected to announce a cut
this year in the amount that commerical banks can deposit with
it in 3-month instrument - the National Bank's main tool for
controlling liquidity.
"This is not the time to build huge positions ... yields may
easily move 10-15 basis points (next week)," the trader said.
CEE SNAP AT 1030
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 250 295 02% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. +0. 1.63
forint => 5800 6950 04% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.32 -0.0 -1.5
zloty => 60 24 8% 7%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.1 1.49
leu => 25 73 2% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.68
kuna => 25 08 2% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.4
dinar => 2500 1500 8% 4%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 865. 864. +0. -9.4
87 48 16% 6%
Budapest 2814 2813 +0. +17
2.29 9.11 01% .65%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1740 1745 -0.2 -6.3
> .86 .97 9% 6%
Buchares 6958 6939 +0. -0.6
t .39 .78 27% 6%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 735. 736. -0.0 +5.
a P> 85 20 5% 70%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1877 1881 -0.2 +11
> .34 .38 1% .11%
Belgrade <.BELEX 635. 635. -0.0 -1.4
15> 02 27 4% 1%
Sofia <.SOFIX 473. 474. -0.0 +2.
> 97 12 3% 84%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -001 -2bp
RR> 6 31 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 0.01 +02 +4b
RR> 56 6 5bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.27 0.00 +02 +4b
10-year =RR> 3 5 7bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 0.00 +24 +1b
RR> 9 3 2bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.30 -0.0 +28 -2bp
RR> 4 45 1bps s
<PL10YT 2.90 -0.0 +29 +0b
10-year =RR> 8 29 1bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.69 0.68 0.68 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.68 1.65 1.71
><WIBOR 75 5 75
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by
Louise Ireland)