* Forint at strongest levels since early March vs euro * Polish stocks ease, state-run firms eye EDF unit (Adds Hungary's rating upgrade) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 16 The forint jumped to its firmest levels since early March on Friday after a surprise upgrade in Hungary's credit rating from Standard & Poor's. Investors had expected the agency to keep Hungary's ratings unchanged in 'junk' category at 'BB+/B' and some analysts projected a rise in the rating outlook to positive. But the agency improved the rating to 'BBB-/A-3', citing an improved debt outlook. This is the second upgrade to investment grade for Hungary, which Fitch upgraded in May. Local markets were already closed when the upgrade came, but the forint jumped in international trade to 307.79 against the euro, a 6-1/2-month high. At 1636 GMT it traded at 308.36, stronger by 0.4 percent from Thursday, while the zloty firmed 0.2 percent and the leu eased 0.1 percent. Analysts said the change could also boost government bonds when markets reopen on Monday as some investment funds, mainly in Europe, can buy Hungarian papers now that the country has been upgraded twice. The Hungarian central bank is seen giving further support to government bonds on Tuesday as it is expected to announce a cut in the amount that commercial banks can deposit with it in its 3-month instrument, its main tool for controlling liquidity. Any decline in yields may be limited and temporary as a rating upgrade has been priced in, only the timing was the surprise, said Gergely Szabo Forian, fund manager at Pioneer Investments in Budapest. Hopes for rating upgrades have also helped Budapest's main stock index become the region's best performer, with 17.5 percent gain since last year. In Poland, investors have feared rating downgrades due to tension with the European Union over the rule of law in Poland, rising burdens on banks and the government's drive to increase its influence over businesses including banks. Societe Generale analysts said in a note that the forint's rise against the zloty this year was overdone. "We like PLN/HUF higher, premised on overdone bearishness regarding Poland's political backdrop and its imminent implications for the country's sovereign rating," they said. Warsaw's bluechip index led a fall of equities in the region on Friday, shedding 0.7 percent. Its decline followed a newspaper report that PGE and other state-run companies - Energa and a subsidiary of oil and gas firm PGNiG - are working on a bid for the EDF business. PBNig stocks fell 3.4 percent and PGE shed 1.7 percent. CEE SNAP AT 1836 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 295 04% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 309. +0. 2.04 forint => 3600 6950 43% % Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.32 +0. -1.3 zloty => 40 24 19% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.0 1.53 leu => 10 73 8% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.69 kuna => 20 08 2% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.4 dinar => 2500 1500 8% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 860. 864. -0.4 -9.9 81 48 2% 9% Budapest 2809 2813 -0.1 +17 7.66 9.11 5% .46% Warsaw <.WIG20 1734 1745 -0.6 -6.7 > .26 .97 7% 2% Buchares 6979 6939 +0. -0.3 t .15 .78 57% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 740. 736. +0. +6. a P> 12 20 53% 32% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1875 1881 -0.2 +11 > .90 .38 9% .02% Belgrade <.BELEX 632. 635. -0.4 -1.8 15> 22 27 8% 4% Sofia <.SOFIX 475. 474. +0. +3. > 62 12 32% 19% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.01 +00 +2b RR> 11 7 5bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +02 +0b RR> 75 02 3bps ps <CZ10YT 0.26 0 +02 -1bp 10-year =RR> 8 6bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 -0.0 +24 -1bp RR> 5 08 3bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.34 0.01 +28 +1b RR> 3 2 4bps ps <PL10YT 2.93 -0.0 +29 -1bp 10-year =RR> 1 06 2bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.65 0.65 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.69 1.68 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by Tom Heneghan)