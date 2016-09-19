* Hungary's stock index at nine-year high after S&P upgrade
* Hungarian bond yields fall about 10 bps, three-year at new
low
* Forint trades just shy of seven-month high vs euro
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 19 Hungarian assets jumped on
Monday after Standard & Poor's unexpectedly upgraded the
country's credit rating late on Friday, with the Budapest stock
market index jumping to a nine-year high and outperforming the
region.
Hungarian markets had partly priced in upgrades from other
rating agencies as well due to a decline in debt and more
business-friendly government policies. But most analysts had not
expected the country to achieve its second investment-grade
rating for a few more months, after Fitch upgraded the country
to investment level back in May.
S&P's move opens the way for many Western institutional
investors to buy Hungarian bonds, analysts said.
The local bond market was closed for the day on Friday when
S&P announced its new rating. At the open on Monday, government
bond yields fell by around 10 basis points and long-term yields
fell more, flattening the steep yield curve.
The yield on 10-year bonds fell by 12 basis points to 2.84
percent, compared with a 3 basis-point fall in better-rated
Poland's corresponding yield to 2.9 percent.
Hungary's three-year yield dropped 5 basis points to record
lows of 1.25 percent.
The central bank in Budapest is expected to further boost
demand for bonds at a meeting on Tuesday where it is seen
imposing a limit on three-month deposits, its main market
liquidity management instrument.
Analysts earlier said the measure would increase demand
mainly for short-term debt instruments up to three-year
maturities.
"(But) I think it can also boost the long-end bonds now,"
one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
The main index of the Budapest Stock Exchange jumped
by more than 2 percent at the open to nine-year highs.
Shares in Hungary's biggest lender, OTP Bank, rose
by more than 3 percent.
Sentiment in regional and European equities markets was also
broadly positive on expectations that the Federal Reserve will
not raise interest rates this week.
Central European equities mostly underperformed a rise in
Western Europe's main indices, except for Budapest, which
outperformed, while Warsaw's blue-chip index rose 1.3
percent, in line with London and Paris.
The forint touched a 6-1/2-month high at 307.60
against the euro and was trading at 307.65 at 0803 GMT.
It was 0.15 percent firmer than levels late on Friday after
the S&P upgrade.
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)