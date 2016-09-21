* Equities mostly track rebound in Western Europe and Asia
* Forint regains ground after dip on central bank easing
* Polish assets underperform on political worries
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 21 Equities in Central
Europe rebounded on Wednesday, tracking Western European stocks,
except in Poland where continuing concerns over a possible
constitutional crisis weighed on the country's assets.
Risk appetite increased after the Bank of Japan's decision
to keep interest rates low in the long term, and ahead of
Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate decision.
A surprise rate hike or hawkish comments could tarnish the
appeal of Central Europe's high-yielding assets.
The forint firmed by 0.14 percent against the euro
to 308.53 by 0838 GMT, after a dip to 309.95 in the previous
session.
It eased on Tuesday because Hungary's central bank eased
policy, capping the year-end level of funds which commercial
banks can place in its 3-month deposit facility at 900 billion
forints ($3.25 billion).
A liquidity rise could erode the forint's gains. The
currency is buoyed by strong trade surpluses and Friday's
surprise upgrade in Hungary's debt rating to investment grade
from Standard & Poor's which is also expected to make some
investment funds buy Hungarian government bonds.
Hungarian bonds were mixed and rangebound on Wednesday after
a 20-30 basis point fall in their yields to record or
near-record lows in the past days.
Polish government bond yields rose by 1 basis point and the
zloty and Warsaw equities underperformed regional
peers.
The bluechip index of the Warsaw stock exchange
rose by 0.1 percent, while Bucharest's main index gained
0.7 percent.
Anti-corruption office agents have entered the premises of
some state-owned Warsaw-listed firms including KGHM,
PKN Orlen and Lotos.
The dismissal of the treasury minister last week may also
lead to a reshuffle in the management of some state-run energy
firms, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
Investors remain concerned due to Warsaw's tensions with the
European Union over changes in the constitutional court last
year.
"Due to discouraging local conditions, such as a constantly
pending constitutional crisis, political uncertainty is much
higher than a year ago and that may be a factor which restrains
investors from purchasing Polish assets," said Tomasz Kolarz,
analyst of DM BM BPH.
A dovish member of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC),
Jerzy Zyzynski, said he still saw some small scope for further
rate cuts.
Ljubljana's main stock index fell 0.8 percent,
dragged down by a 3-percent retreat of drug maker Krka stocks
from 6-month highs hit on Tuesday.
