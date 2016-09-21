* Equities mostly track rebound in Western Europe and Asia * Forint regains ground after dip on central bank easing * Polish assets underperform on political worries By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 21 Equities in Central Europe rebounded on Wednesday, tracking Western European stocks, except in Poland where continuing concerns over a possible constitutional crisis weighed on the country's assets. Risk appetite increased after the Bank of Japan's decision to keep interest rates low in the long term, and ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate decision. A surprise rate hike or hawkish comments could tarnish the appeal of Central Europe's high-yielding assets. The forint firmed by 0.14 percent against the euro to 308.53 by 0838 GMT, after a dip to 309.95 in the previous session. It eased on Tuesday because Hungary's central bank eased policy, capping the year-end level of funds which commercial banks can place in its 3-month deposit facility at 900 billion forints ($3.25 billion). A liquidity rise could erode the forint's gains. The currency is buoyed by strong trade surpluses and Friday's surprise upgrade in Hungary's debt rating to investment grade from Standard & Poor's which is also expected to make some investment funds buy Hungarian government bonds. Hungarian bonds were mixed and rangebound on Wednesday after a 20-30 basis point fall in their yields to record or near-record lows in the past days. Polish government bond yields rose by 1 basis point and the zloty and Warsaw equities underperformed regional peers. The bluechip index of the Warsaw stock exchange rose by 0.1 percent, while Bucharest's main index gained 0.7 percent. Anti-corruption office agents have entered the premises of some state-owned Warsaw-listed firms including KGHM, PKN Orlen and Lotos. The dismissal of the treasury minister last week may also lead to a reshuffle in the management of some state-run energy firms, Rzeczpospolita daily said. Investors remain concerned due to Warsaw's tensions with the European Union over changes in the constitutional court last year. "Due to discouraging local conditions, such as a constantly pending constitutional crisis, political uncertainty is much higher than a year ago and that may be a factor which restrains investors from purchasing Polish assets," said Tomasz Kolarz, analyst of DM BM BPH. A dovish member of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC), Jerzy Zyzynski, said he still saw some small scope for further rate cuts. Ljubljana's main stock index fell 0.8 percent, dragged down by a 3-percent retreat of drug maker Krka stocks from 6-month highs hit on Tuesday. OK CEE SNAP AT 1038 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 260 02% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. +0. 1.98 forint => 5300 9700 14% % Polish <EURPLN 4.30 4.30 -0.0 -1.0 zloty => 22 18 1% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.53 leu => 10 23 03% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.73 kuna => 90 93 00% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0300 1200 07% 7% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 863. 865. -0.2 -9.6 83 53 0% 7% Budapest 2836 2820 +0. +18 0.53 8.66 54% .56% Warsaw <.WIG20 1756 1755 +0. -5.5 > .83 .59 07% 0% Buchares 7021 6980 +0. +0. t .14 .20 59% 24% Ljubljan <.SBITO 743. 746. -0.4 +6. a P> 36 58 3% 78% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1895 1884 +0. +12 > .33 .28 59% .17% Belgrade <.BELEX 645. 640. +0. +0. 15> 25 84 69% 18% Sofia <.SOFIX 483. 479. +0. +4. > 47 59 81% 90% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 0.10 +02 +10 RR> 39 5 2bps bps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.06 +03 +6b RR> 93 9 1bps ps <CZ10YT 0.31 0.02 +03 +1b 10-year =RR> 2 5 1bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.01 +24 +1b RR> 1 2 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.31 0.01 +28 +0b RR> 9 2bps ps <PL10YT 2.87 0.00 +28 -1bp 10-year =RR> 7 8 8bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.68 0.68 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.66 1.65 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 276.5400 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)