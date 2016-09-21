* Equities mostly track rebound in Western Europe, Asia * Forint regains ground after dip on central bank easing * Polish assets underperform on political worries * Hungarian bonds retreat amid profit-taking (Adds retreat of Hungarian bonds, trader comments) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 21 Equities in Central Europe rebounded on Wednesday, except in Poland where continuing concerns over a possible constitutional crisis weighed on the country's assets. Risk appetite increased after the Bank of Japan's decision to keep interest rates low in the long term, and ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate decision. A surprise rate hike or hawkish comments could tarnish the appeal of Central Europe's high-yielding assets. The forint, the zloty and the leu firmed by 0.1 percent against the euro by 1356 GMT. On Tuesday the forint weakened because Hungary's central bank eased policy, capping the year-end level of funds that commercial banks can place in its 3-month deposit facility at 900 billion forints ($3.25 billion). Banks scrambled to place 3-month deposits at the last unlimited tender on Wednesday. They placed 687 billion forints, boosting the total amount in the deposits to 2.23 trillion forints ($8.05 billion). The future rise in liquidity in markets due to the cap could erode the forint's gains. The forint has been helped by strong trade surpluses and Friday's surprise upgrade in Hungary's debt rating to investment grade from Standard & Poor's, which could also prompt some investment funds to buy Hungarian government bonds. Hungarian bonds retreated on Wednesday. Long-term yields rose by 4-5 basis points. The 10-year benchmark paper traded at 2.82 percent. "Funds rushed into the 3-month deposits today and that can push money market interest rates higher," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. That impact is limited to short-term instruments. Yields on government bonds with longer maturities were pushed higher by profit-taking after a 20-30 basis-point decline from levels before the S&P upgrade, the trader added. Elsewhere, the bluechip index of the Warsaw stock exchange rose by 0.2 percent, lagging behind most regional bourses. Bucharest's main index gained 0.7 percent. Anti-corruption office agents have entered the premises of some state-owned Warsaw-listed firms including KGHM, PKN Orlen and Lotos. The dismissal of the treasury minister last week may also lead to a reshuffle in the management of some state-run energy firms, Rzeczpospolita daily said. Investors remain concerned due to tensions between Warsaw and the European Union over changes in the constitutional court last year. "Due to discouraging local conditions, such as a constantly pending constitutional crisis, political uncertainty is much higher than a year ago and that may be a factor which restrains investors from purchasing Polish assets," said Tomasz Kolarz, analyst of DM BM BPH. CEE SNAP AT 1556 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 260 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. +0. 1.89 forint => 8000 9700 06% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.30 +0. -0.9 zloty => 89 18 07% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.45 +0. 1.61 leu => 75 23 11% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.77 kuna => 60 93 04% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.1 -1.5 dinar => 3500 1200 9% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 866. 865. +0. -9.4 18 53 08% 3% Budapest 2830 2820 +0. +18 7.62 8.66 35% .34% Warsaw <.WIG20 1759 1755 +0. -5.3 > .55 .59 23% 6% Bucharest 7030 6980 +0. +0. .09 .20 71% 37% Ljubljana <.SBITO 741. 746. -0.6 +6. P> 55 58 7% 52% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1893 1884 +0. +12 > .04 .28 46% .04% Belgrade <.BELEX 644. 640. +0. +0. 15> 83 84 62% 11% Sofia <.SOFIX 484. 479. +1. +5. > 51 59 03% 12% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 0.08 +02 +8b RR> 63 0bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.06 +03 +6b RR> 93 9 1bps ps 10-year <CZ10YT 0.28 0 +02 -2bp =RR> 7 9bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 0.01 +24 +1b RR> 1 2 1bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.3 0.00 +28 +0b RR> 5 0bps ps 10-year <PL10YT 2.85 -0.0 +28 -2bp =RR> 3 1 6bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech Rep <CZKFRA 0.27 0.24 0.21 0 ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.7 0.71 0.89 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.65 1.66 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ******************************************* ******************* ($1 = 276.8500 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Mark Heinrich)