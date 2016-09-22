* Forint at 7-month high, zloty firms to 5-week high vs euro * Less Fed rate rise backs CEE assets, risks rise near end-2016 * Some assets buck regional rise, investors are cautious * Romanian bond auction seen attracting healthy demand By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 22 Most Central European assets firmed on Thursday amid a cautious rise in risk appetite after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of future interest rate hikes. Central Europe's economic growth outpaces that of the euro zone, its government debt yields are higher and currencies are expected to appreciate or ease only mildly over the next year. A slower rise in U.S. interest rates means that the region's assets can stay attractive longer. The forint touched a seven-month high and the zloty a seven-week high against the euro in early trade. Both currencies firmed by 0.3 percent by 0857 GMT, with the forint trading at 307.30 and the zloty at 4.2855. Budapest's main stock index and Warsaw's bluechip index rose 0.6-0.7 percent. Polish and Hungarian government bond yields dropped by 2-5 basis points, with their 10-year papers trading at the same yield level at 2.78 percent. Hungarian and Polish markets track global trends the most closely in the region. Investors remain cautious after the Fed's guidance, which still projects rate tightening there for December. Traders said further short-term gains are possible in Poland and Hungary, but the final weeks of the year following presidential elections in the United States may be shaky. "November is likely to bring a very strong, hawkish Fed statement and this could be followed by a hike in December. These two will be negative for the zloty," said Joanna Bachert, currency strategist at PKO BP, who sees the zloty at 4.40 by the end of the year. Analysts of mBank said the U.S. elections could cause jitters. "Therefore we expect the zloty to depreciate (in the coming months) but this process should start from lower EUR/PLN levels (a firmer zloty)," they said in a note. The Polish central bank is due to publish minutes of its September rate-setting meeting at 1200 GMT. The report is unlikely to change the widely-held expectation that the bank will not resume its interest rate cuts. Romania's leu bucked the regional trend, easing by 0.1 percent, and Bucharest's stock index, which is often an outlier in the region, shed 0.2 percent. But the government's auction of April 2019 expiry bonds is expected to draw good demand. The bonds could be sold at a cut-off yield near Wednesday's closing mid of 1.47 percent and the optimism triggered by the Fed comments could reduce yields, ING analysts said in a note. OK CEE SNAP AT 1057 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 220 00% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 308. +0. 2.39 forint => 3000 2900 32% % Polish <EURPLN 4.28 4.29 +0. -0.6 zloty => 55 67 26% 4% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.0 1.50 leu => 20 84 8% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.79 kuna => 50 65 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2000 3300 11% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 868. 864. +0. -9.2 30 77 41% 0% Budapest 2841 2825 +0. +18 0.95 4.34 55% .77% Warsaw <.WIG20 1770 1758 +0. -4.7 > .48 .47 68% 7% Buchares 7020 7036 -0.2 +0. t .57 .36 2% 23% Ljubljan <.SBITO 742. 741. +0. +6. a P> 14 55 08% 61% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1903 1893 +0. +12 > .54 .37 54% .66% Belgrade <.BELEX 641. 644. -0.5 -0.4 15> 38 83 4% 2% Sofia <.SOFIX 484. 479. +1. +5. > 93 59 11% 21% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 -0.0 +01 -2bp RR> 84 21 8bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.01 +03 +5b RR> 81 2 6bps ps <CZ10YT 0.27 -0.0 +03 +4b 10-year =RR> 1 16 2bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.74 0.00 +24 +1b RR> 3 2 1bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 -0.0 +28 +1b RR> 3 28 0bps ps <PL10YT 2.79 -0.0 +28 -1bp 10-year =RR> 3 65 4bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.69 0.67 0.67 0 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.65 1.65 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Mark Heinrich)