* Forint at 7-month high, zloty firms to 5-week high vs euro * Less Fed rate rise backs CEE assets, risks rise near end-2016 * Some assets buck rise, Polish utilities, Alior stocks plunge * Romanian bond auction draws robust demand, yield falls (Adds fall of some Polish stocks, Romanian bond auction) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 22 Some Central European assets firmed on Thursday amid a cautious rise in risk appetite after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of future interest rate hikes. Central Europe's economic growth outpaces that of the euro zone, its government debt yields are higher and currencies are expected to appreciate or ease only mildly over the next year. A slower rise in U.S. interest rates means the region's assets can stay attractive longer. The forint touched a seven-month high and the zloty a seven-week high against the euro in early trade. The forint firmed by 0.4 percent to 307.20 by 1014 GMT, and the zloty gained 0.2 percent to 4.2875. The main stock indices in Budapest and Prague rose by 0.6 percent, lagging behind a 2 percent surge in Frankfurt and Paris. Warsaw's bluechip index gave up early gains of 0.7 percent, driven by the shares of some state-run utilities and Alior bank due to planned capital increases which could increase their tax costs. PGE shares shed 5.6 percent, PGNig 4 percent and Alior and Enea 6 percent. Investors remained cautious after the Fed's guidance, which still projects rate tightening in the U.S. from December. Traders said further short-term regional currency gains were possible, but the final weeks of the year following presidential elections in the United States may be shaky. "November is likely to bring a very strong, hawkish Fed statement and this could be followed by a hike in December. These two will be negative for the zloty," said Joanna Bachert, currency strategist at PKO BP, who sees the zloty at 4.40 by the end of 2016. Analysts at mBank said the U.S. elections could cause nervousness. "Therefore we expect the zloty to depreciate (in the coming months) but this process should start from lower EUR/PLN levels (a firmer zloty)," they said in a note. Polish and Hungarian government bond yields dropped along the curve by 2-6 basis points and the two countries' 10-year papers traded at the same yield level at 2.78-2.79 percent. Romania's leu eased a shade and Bucharest's stock index shed 0.35 percent. But a government auction of April 2019 expiry bonds drew huge demand, with bids exceeding the 500 million lei ($126.26 million) offer more than fivefold. The bonds were sold at a yield of 1.39 percent, well below Wednesday's closing mid-yield of 1.47 percent. CEE SNAP AT 1214 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 220 01% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 308. +0. 2.42 forint => 2000 2900 35% % Polish <EURPLN 4.28 4.29 +0. -0.6 zloty => 75 67 21% 9% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.0 1.54 leu => 05 84 5% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.79 kuna => 45 65 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.5 dinar => 4000 3300 6% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 870. 864. +0. -9.0 29 77 64% 0% Budapest 2842 2825 +0. +18 6.63 4.34 61% .84% Warsaw <.WIG20 1758 1758 -0.0 -5.4 > .43 .47 3% 2% Buchares 7011 7036 -0.3 +0. t .90 .36 5% 11% Ljubljan <.SBITO 741. 741. -0.0 +6. a P> 37 55 2% 50% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1905 1893 +0. +12 > .53 .37 64% .78% Belgrade <.BELEX 643. 644. -0.2 -0.1 15> 27 83 4% 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 484. 479. +1. +5. > 93 59 11% 21% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 -0.0 +01 -2bp RR> 84 21 8bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 +2b RR> 99 06 3bps ps <CZ10YT 0.28 -0.0 +03 +5b 10-year =RR> 6 01 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.74 0.01 +24 +1b RR> 3 2 1bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 -0.0 +28 +0b RR> 6 22 0bps ps <PL10YT 2.79 -0.0 +28 -1bp 10-year =RR> 9 59 4bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.66 0.67 0.89 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.66 1.64 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 3.9600 lei) (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Mark Heinrich and Susan Thomas)