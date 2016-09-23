* Polish PM flags personnel changes, fin. min. may be included * Warsaw bourse index underperforms region, falling over 1 pct * Zloty, forint retreat from highs By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 23 Warsaw stocks led a retreat of Central European equities on Friday, after Poland's Prime Minister flagged a government reshuffle which may include the finance minister. The Polish government's unorthodox economic policies and constitutional court changes have often caused market jitters in the past year. Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said she would announce the personnel changes next week and that they could also affect the management of state-run companies. Before Szydlo spoke, the Fakt tabloid said, quoting unnamed sources from the ruling Law and Justice party, that finance minister Pawel Szalamacha may be dismissed in a few weeks. The Warsaw bourse's bluechip index , which has been one of the region's worst performer with 5.5 percent loss since 2015, fell one percent, leading equities losses in the region. The upcoming personnel changes add to risks after Thursday's plunge in the stocks of utilities companies, said Mateusz Namysl, analyst at Raiffeisen Brokers in Warsaw. Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski was quoted as saying on Thursday that he planned to lift the nominal value of shares in state-run firms by 50 billion zlotys in the coming years. Analysts said that would boost the companies' tax costs. "Investor sentiment regarding state-controlled firms is negative and these companies have a large share in WIG20 index and hence this weakness," Namysl added. The zloty weakened by a third of a percent to 4.293 against the euro by 0912 GMT, retreating from a 5-week high reached before Szydlo's comments. The forint has also retreated from Thursday's 16-month highs, easing 0.2 percent to 316.30. Hungary said it posted a current account surplus of 1.767 billion euros in the second quarter. The figure was lower than analysts forecast for 1.959 billion euros but the country still has robust current account and trade surpluses. Hungarian assets are also buoyed by a credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor's a weeks ago, less political risk than in Poland, higher debt yields than in the euro zone and the prospect of slower than expected Federal Reserve rate increases. The forint is also helped by a temporary liquidity shortage after banks scrambled to place funds with the central bank on Wednesday at its last monthly 3-month deposit tender where it accepts an unlimited amount, analysts said. "We estimate EUR/HUF to move back into the old trading range of 310-315 in the coming weeks and would expect EUR/PLN to soon drop back above 4.30 again," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. OK CEE SNAP AT 1112 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 255 02% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 306. 305. -0.1 2.72 forint => 3000 8050 6% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.27 -0.3 -0.8 zloty => 30 85 4% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.60 leu => 80 94 03% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.49 +0. 1.88 kuna => 80 95 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1500 2900 11% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 871. 875. -0.4 -8.8 59 87 9% 6% Budapest 2825 2830 -0.1 +18 8.18 0.83 5% .13% Warsaw <.WIG20 1758 1776 -1.0 -5.4 > .00 .22 3% 4% Buchares 6993 7045 -0.7 -0.1 t .89 .48 3% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 743. 745. -0.2 +6. a P> 79 58 4% 84% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1926 1913 +0. +14 > .32 .77 66% .01% Belgrade <.BELEX 641. 641. -0.0 -0.3 15> 77 96 3% 6% Sofia <.SOFIX 484. 479. +1. +5. > 93 59 11% 21% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 -0.0 +02 -1bp RR> 66 07 0bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 +0b RR> 01 02 5bps ps <CZ10YT 0.27 0 +03 +0b 10-year =RR> 6 6bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.73 0.00 +24 +1b RR> 5 7 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.25 0.02 +28 +3b RR> 3 5 0bps ps <PL10YT 2.78 0.01 +28 +1b 10-year =RR> 2 7 7bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.69 0.68 0.69 0.89 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.65 1.63 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)