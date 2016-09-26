* Warsaw stocks hit 12-day low ahead of government reshuffle * Czech crown forwards jittery, central bank reaffirms cap * Slovenia's 10-year bond yield at record low on Fitch upgrade * Croatian parties continue coalition talks * Dinar shrugs off tension over Serb referendum in Bosnia By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 26 Poland led a fall in Central European stocks on Monday, extending losses posted since Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday that she would reshuffle her government. The changes that she plans to announce this week may include the finance minister, and come amid a drive to boost government influence in various business sectors including banks. State-run oil refiners PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos could team up to buy convenience store chain Zabka, the weekly Uwazam Rze said without naming its source. PKN fell 2.3 percent by 0844 GMT. The bourse's bluechip index shed 1.7 percent. With a 6.8 percent loss since 2015, Warsaw remains the region's second worst-performing market this year after Prague. Regional assets got a boost earlier this month after the Federal Reserve flagged an increasingly cautious approach to future interest rate hikes, but came under pressure on Monday as risk aversion grew in global markets ahead of a television debate of U.S. presidential candidates. The zloty, the forint and the leu eased 0.1-0.2 percent against the euro. The Czech crown rate against the euro implied in six-month forwards was moving between an 11-day low of 26.958 and a 10-day high of 26.855. Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank still saw mid-2017 as the probable date of exit from its cap, which keeps the crown weaker than 27 and a later date was possible. A blast in Budapest which wounded two Hungarian police officers on Saturday did not cause worries in markets and the forint, which traded at 306.42, may soon retest the 16-month highs hit at 305.28 on Friday, one Budapest-based trader said. The currency has been helped by a rating upgrade by Standard & Poor's early this month, which granted Hungary its second investment grade since a similar move by Fitch in May. The yield on Slovenia's 10-year government bond fell to a record low of 0.686 percent after Fitch rating agency upgraded Slovenia to A- from BBB+ late on Friday. Elsewhere in the former Yugoslav region, the kuna was steady at 7.5 against the euro ahead of a new round of talks which may bring the conservative HDZ party and the centre-right reformist Most party closer to forming a coalition cabinet. Serbia's dinar firmed 0.2 percent to 123.05 despite some tension in ethnically divided neighbouring Bosnia where Serbs voted overwhelmingly to keep their national holiday, defying the country's highest court. CEE SNAP AT 1044 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 245 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 306. 305. -0.2 2.68 forint => 4200 7800 1% % Polish <EURPLN 4.30 4.30 -0.1 -1.1 zloty => 75 30 0% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.0 1.53 leu => 10 73 8% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.85 kuna => 00 02 00% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0200 2600 20% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 865. 874. -1.0 -9.5 23 05 1% 3% Budapest 2795 2812 -0.6 +16 0.48 0.09 0% .85% Warsaw <.WIG20 1733 1762 -1.6 -6.7 > .06 .48 7% 8% Buchares 6958 7000 -0.5 -0.6 t .86 .27 9% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 740. 744. -0.5 +6. a P> 59 56 3% 38% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1944 1937 +0. +15 > .28 .17 37% .07% Belgrade <.BELEX 632. 639. -1.1 -1.8 15> 09 48 6% 6% Sofia <.SOFIX 485. 484. +0. +5. > 18 93 05% 27% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 -0.0 +01 -1bp RR> 8 14 9bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 +0b RR> 05 04 5bps ps <CZ10YT 0.26 -0.0 +03 +0b 10-year =RR> 16 6bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.73 -0.0 +24 -1bp RR> 2 08 0bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 0.00 +28 +1b RR> 7 1 3bps ps <PL10YT 2.80 0.00 +29 +2b 10-year =RR> 3 3 0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.69 0.68 0.68 0.89 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.67 1.65 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Dominic Evans)