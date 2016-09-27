* Currencies steady, rangebound after U.S. presidential
debate
* Warsaw leads stocks decline again ahead of government
reshuffle
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 27 Central European currencies
steadied on Tuesday after a debate of U.S. presidential
candidates seemed to strengthen the position of Democrat Hillary
Clinton who is regarded as representative of the status quo in
U.S. politics.
The zloty, the forint and the leu
were mixed, moving less than 0.1 percent against the
euro by 0917 GMT.
"Markets are slightly happier today but this feeling is much
weaker than yesterday's worries (ahead of the debate)," Erste
analysts said in a note.
With turnover thin this week, neither international or
domestic factors show a direction, a Budapest-based dealer said.
The region's equities extended losses posted before the U.S.
debate, shadowing Western European stock markets, led by the
Warsaw bourse where the bluechip index shed 0.8
percent.
Polish stocks have eased since Prime Minister Beata Szydlo
said on Friday that she would reshuffle her government this
week. She has not yet made any announcement.
Warsaw's and Bucharest's main index touched two-week
lows and even Budapest's main index hit a 4-week low.
Hungary's rolling three-month unemployment rate fell to 4.9
percent in the June-August period from 5 percent.
The figures indicate a pick-up in economic growth in the
second half of the year, Takarekbank analyst Gergely Suppan said
in a note.
Hungarian data, however, also reflect a worsening labour
shortage in services and industries, including the construction
sector that can dent hopes for a home building boom, ING analyst
Peter Virovacz said.
"The increasing labour shortage -- without proper economic
policy response -- will sooner or later (looking at the current
situation, sooner) become a hindrance to economic development,"
he said.
Turkey's credit rating downgrade by Moody's to 'junk' could
trigger some capital flows into Central European debt markets,
mainly Hungary, which received its second investment grade early
this month from Standard & Poor's, one Budapest-based trader
said.
"Of course it takes some time for investors to reallocate
money," the trader said.
Hungarian bonds were steady on Tuesday, while Polish yields
dropped by 1-3 percent, returning to their levels before a rise
on Monday.
OK CEE SNAP AT 1117
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 210 255 02% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 306. 306. +0. 2.56
forint => 8000 8150 00% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.29 -0.0 -0.8
zloty => 59 38 5% 8%
Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.45 +0. 1.56
leu => 95 10 03% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.85
kuna => 00 25 03% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 0600 1900 11% 9%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 866. 869. -0.3 -9.4
22 10 3% 2%
Budapest 2764 2768 -0.1 +15
5.07 5.30 5% .57%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1726 1740 -0.7 -7.1
> .30 .05 9% 5%
Buchares 6932 6955 -0.3 -1.0
t .26 .06 3% 3%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 737. 742. -0.7 +5.
a P> 02 21 0% 87%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1945 1948 -0.1 +15
> .27 .92 9% .13%
Belgrade <.BELEX 636. 637. -0.2 -1.2
15> 28 84 4% 1%
Sofia <.SOFIX 493. 487. +1. +7.
> 14 63 13% 00%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 +2b
RR> 36 07 7bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 +3b
RR> 98 02 0bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.26 0 +04 +4b
10-year =RR> 1 1bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.70 -0.0 +24 +0b
RR> 4 34 1bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 -0.0 +28 +2b
RR> 15 6bps ps
<PL10YT 2.79 -0.0 +29 +2b
10-year =RR> 1 17 4bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.72 0.7 0.7 0.89
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.65 1.63 1.71
><WIBOR 5 75 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Richard Balmforth)