By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Sept 28 Slovenian stocks
bucked a rebound of Central European equities on Wednesday after
parliament approved tax changes late on Tuesday which companies
said would boost their costs.
The finance minister said the measures, which will lift the
corporate tax from 2017 to 19 percent from 17 percent and cut
the income tax for high earners, would help rather than hurt the
economy's competitiveness.
However, the Ljubljana bourse's index fell 0.3
percent by 0859 GMT. It set a 2-week low, off a 14-month high
touched a week ago.
Stocks rose on Central Europe's biggest bourses, tracking a
rebound of European stocks, led by a partial recovery of
Deutsche Bank.
Poland's bluechip index rose 0.2 percent as Pekao
bank and copper maker KGHM shares rebounded.
Bucharest's main index rose by 0.6 percent.
Bids for leu-denominated government bond yields dropped by
2-3 basis points as Romania opened books to tap an earlier issue
of 2028-expiry eurobonds.
Romania, which will hold elections in December, has boosted
household revenues even more than Slovenia. The region grapples
with labour shortages as young skilled workers flow into much
richer Western European states.
Romania's budget deficit was a low 0.4 percent of economic
output in the first eight months of 2016 even though the net
average wage surged by 12.4 percent in annual terms in July.
The country's 10-year bond yield around 2.8 percent is now
near its lowest levels since early 2015, ING analysts said in a
note.
"While there might still be some room for positive price
action for longer-maturing papers, spreads versus Bunds and CEE
peers are quite low, suggesting only limited space in this
direction," they said.
Hungary's 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to 2.82 percent.
"Some investors are driving up the yields to get better
prices at tomorrow's auction," one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
Poland's corresponding yield rose 2 basis points to 2.84
percent.
Concerns that Poland's economic policies may turn even
sourer to companies have weighed on the country's asset prices
since Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday that she would
make changes in her government this week.
She may announce the details of the reshuffle on Thursday or
Friday, the Polish daily Nasz Dziennik said.
The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.291 against the
euro.
The kuna slid to a 9-day low at 7.518 ahead of
talks between Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and
parties on forming a new government.
CEE SNAP AT 1059
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 240 330 03% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 307. 307. -0.0 2.21
forint => 8500 8050 1% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.28 -0.1 -0.7
zloty => 10 48 4% 7%
Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.61
leu => 72 86 03% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.50 -0.1 1.61
kuna => 80 45 8% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 0700 1900 10% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 866. 869. -0.3 -9.4
34 10 2% 1%
Budapest 2765 2748 +0. +15
4.45 1.04 63% .61%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1736 1732 +0. -6.5
> .60 .81 22% 9%
Buchares 6954 6913 +0. -0.7
t .75 .08 60% 1%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 733. 735. -0.2 +5.
a P> 04 12 8% 30%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1945 1943 +0. +15
> .53 .21 12% .15%
Belgrade <.BELEX 631. 637. -0.9 -1.9
15> 63 42 1% 4%
Sofia <.SOFIX 508. 493. +3. +10
> 20 26 03% .26%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 0.01 +01 +2b
RR> 17 9 8bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.01 +04 +2b
RR> 72 7 2bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.25 -0.0 +03 -1bp
10-year =RR> 1 9bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.74 0.01 +24 +1b
RR> 2 2 4bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.32 -0.0 +29 -1bp
RR> 9 04 2bps s
<PL10YT 2.85 0.02 +29 +3b
10-year =RR> 1 9bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.72 0.69 0.68 0
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.68 1.68 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)