* Crude rise boost stocks, but Warsaw index eases * Government change weighs on Polish stock market sentiment * Czech central bank seen maintaining guidance on crown cap By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 29 Warsaw's stock index eased on Thursday, bucking a rise in Central European equities driven by rising crude prices, after Poland's ruling party firmed its grip on economic policy with a government reshuffle announced late on Wednesday. The finance ministry will come under the supervision of economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki, an ally of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the president of the Law and Justice Party which has been ruling for 10 months. The party has stood for more government influence and less foreign ownership in certain sectors including banks and more government spending to stimulate economic growth. Warsaw's bluechip stock index shed a quarter of a percent by 0830 GMT, while Budapest gained 1.5 percent, Prague 1.1 percent and Bucharest 0.6 percent. A global rise in crude prices after oil producers agreed to curb output drove gains in oil and energy utilities shares in the world and Central Europe. The stocks of Polish state-run utilities joined the rise, regaining some ground after a plunge last week amid speculation over personnel changes in the government and the management of the companies and news about extra tax burdens. The stocks of the largest Polish utility PGE rose by 1.6 percent, but half the shares in the index including mBank fell, pushing the lower. Elsewhere, Hungarian oil group MOL shares firmed by 2.7 percent. Czech utility CEZ gained 3.4 percent even though longer-than-expected outages at its nuclear power plants have weighed on its shares in recent weeks and may even force it to lower its full-year guidance, J&T Banka analyst Bohumil Trampota said. The Czech central bank is expected to reaffirm its pledge after its meeting on Thursday to maintain its cap, which keeps the crown weaker than 27 per euro at least until the middle of 2017. Speculation that it may remove the cap earlier boosted the crown rate implied in six-month forwards to 26.784 three weeks ago. Trading at 26.897 it was well off that level on Thursday, steady from Wednesday. "On the forward market, the rate could continue in additional gradual (crown) weakening," Komercni Banka analysts said in a note. Czech 10-year bonds traded near record-low yields at 0.25 percent. Polish, Hungarian and Romanian government bond yields rose a few basis points, pushed up by the crude price rise. "Anyway, I expect good demand at today's (Hungarian) bond auction," a Budapest-based fixed income trader said. CEE SNAP AT 1030 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 230 230 00% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. +0. 2.14 forint => 0400 3800 11% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.29 +0. -0.9 zloty => 70 81 02% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 -0.0 1.52 leu => 15 05 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.60 kuna => 90 75 2% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1400 2500 09% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 876. 866. +1. -8.4 03 34 12% 0% Budapest 2788 2747 +1. +16 9.51 6.40 50% .59% Warsaw <.WIG20 1730 1734 -0.2 -6.9 > .46 .59 4% 2% Buchares 6991 6946 +0. -0.1 t .52 .93 64% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 736. 743. -0.9 +5. a P> 62 36 1% 81% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1942 1940 +0. +14 > .29 .03 12% .95% Belgrade <.BELEX 635. 633. +0. -1.3 15> 51 84 26% 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 519. 509. +1. +12 > 13 92 81% .63% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 -3bp RR> 58 21 3bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 95 06 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.25 -0.0 +03 -3bp 10-year =RR> 01 7bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= #VAL 0.00 #VAL +0b RR> UE! 7 UE! ps 5-year <PL5YT= #VAL 0.03 #VAL +1b RR> UE! UE! ps <PL10YT #VAL 0.02 #VAL -1bp 10-year =RR> UE! 3 UE! s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.72 0.71 0.7 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.69 1.68 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Angus MacSwan)