* Crude rise boost stocks, but Warsaw index eases * Government change weighs on Polish stock market sentiment * Czech central bank maintains guidance on crown cap * Hungary doubles government bond sale (Adds comments from Polish minister, Czech central bank) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 29 Warsaw's stock index eased on Thursday, bucking a rise in Central European equities driven by rising crude prices, after Poland's ruling party firmed its grip on economic policy with a government reshuffle announced late on Wednesday. The finance ministry will come under the supervision of economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki, an ally of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the president of the ruling Law and Justice Party. The party has stood for more government influence and less foreign ownership in certain sectors including banks and more government spending to stimulate economic growth. Morawiecki pledged to maintain fiscal stability while fulfilling election promises. Warsaw's bluechip stock index had shed 0.9 percent by 1234 GMT, while Budapest gained 1.7 percent, Prague 1 percent and Bucharest 0.6 percent. A global rise in crude prices after oil producers agreed to curb output drove gains in oil and energy utilities shares in the world and Central Europe. Polish state-run utilities joined the rise, regaining some ground after a plunge last week amid speculation over personnel changes in the government and their managements and news about extra tax burdens. The stocks of refiner Lotos surged 4.8 percent and the largest Polish utility PGE rose by 2.1 percent, but most shares in the index declined, led by PKO BP bank. Czech utility CEZ gained 3.7 percent even though longer-than-expected outages at its nuclear power plants have weighed on its shares in recent weeks and may even force it to lower its full-year guidance, J&T Banka analyst Bohumil Trampota said. The Czech central bank reiterated on Thursday it expected to maintain its cap, which keeps the crown weaker than 27 per euro at least until the middle of 2017. It also delayed by three months its "hard" commitment on the date, declaring the cap would not be removed before the second quarter of 2017. Speculation about an early removal of the cap boosted the crown rate implied in six-month forwards to 26.784 three weeks ago. It changed little on Thursday, trading at 26.9. It could continue to weaken, Komercni Banka analysts said. Czech 10-year bonds were bid near record-low yields at 0.25 percent. The crude price rise pushed Polish, Hungarian and Romanian government bond yields higher by a few basis points. Hungary sold 92.6 billion forints ($336 million) worth of bonds at its auction, doubling its original offer due to robust demand, with yields dropping by around 15 basis points from an auction held two weeks ago. CEE SNAP AT 1434 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 230 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.1 1.92 forint => 7000 3800 0% % Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.29 -0.3 -1.2 zloty => 10 81 0% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.54 leu => 06 05 00% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 +0. 1.64 kuna => 60 75 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.1 -1.5 dinar => 3800 2500 1% 5% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 874. 866. +0. -8.5 94 34 99% 1% Budapest 2793 2747 +1. +16 8.05 6.40 68% .79% Warsaw <.WIG20 1718 1734 -0.9 -7.5 > .81 .59 1% 5% Buchares 6990 6946 +0. -0.1 t .70 .93 63% 9% Ljubljan <.SBITO 742. 743. -0.1 +6. a P> 52 36 1% 66% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1940 1940 +0. +14 > .40 .03 02% .84% Belgrade <.BELEX 635. 633. +0. -1.2 15> 84 84 32% 8% Sofia <.SOFIX 513. 509. +0. +11 > 73 92 75% .46% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 -3bp RR> 58 21 3bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 95 06 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.25 -0.0 +03 -3bp 10-year =RR> 01 7bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= #VAL 0.00 #VAL +0b RR> UE! 7 UE! ps 5-year <PL5YT= #VAL 0.02 #VAL +1b RR> UE! 6 UE! ps <PL10YT #VAL 0.01 #VAL -1bp 10-year =RR> UE! 5 UE! s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.71 0.71 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.68 1.66 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 25 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 275.3700 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)