* Some currencies, stock indices touch multi-week lows
* Concern over Deutsche bank, oil retreat drives decline
* Hungarian referendum on migrant quotas a source of tension
* Romanian central bank meets, seen keeping rates on hold
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Central European assets
declined on Friday due to concerns over Deutsche Bank, a fall of
oil prices and a referendum in Hungary about the EU's migrant
quotas due on Sunday.
Financial and energy sector shares led a fall in equities,
indicating that international factors were the key cause of the
weakness.
The financial woes of Deutsche Bank have cast a
shadow over the European banking sector. Energy sector stocks
are giving up ground gained before the retreat of crude prices.
Prague's stock index led regional losses. It fell 1.5
percent by 0830 GMT, touching an 11-day low, driven by 5 percent
fall of Moneta Bank and 2.1 percent decline of Erste
Bank.
Moneta plunged after GE Capital completed an accelerated
bookbuild offering to sell about a quarter of Moneta's share
capital.
The forint and the zloty eased 0.1-0.2
percent against the euro, touching their weakest levels since
mid-September.
Government bonds in the region continued to ease slowly.
Hungary's 10-year yield rose by 6 basis points from Thursday
fixing to 2.9 percent.
Robust demand at a Hungarian bond auction on Thursday
indicates that the country's bonds can post further gains in the
coming weeks even though at the moment global risk aversion is
souring sentiment. Regional political sentiment is also shaky.
At Sunday's referendum, a strong majority of Hungarian
voters is expected to reject the European Union's migrant
quotas, even though turnout may not be high enough to make the
vote valid.
Analysts said the outcome of the referendum could strengthen
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's support at home and embolden him
to push even more vocal anti-immigration policies within the
European Union.
This could fuel tensions between the Visegrad Four - Czechs,
Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - and Germany.
Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic speak of
"flexible solidarity" and want to be allowed to offset their
refusal to take in refugees by offering more guards and
equipment to protect EU's external borders.
Relations of Brussels and Warsaw have been tense anyway over
the rule of law in Poland. The paper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
quoted Prime Minister Beata Szydlo as saying that an EU decision
to suspend Poland's retail tax was a political game.
"Politics is a negative backdrop ... but the main worry in
markets now is Deutsche Bank," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
In Romania, there have been worries that it may loosen
fiscal policies too much around elections in December.
The leu eased 0.1 percent versus the euro as the
country's central bank met. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected
the bank to keep its interest rates on hold, and some of them
said that it could lift its interest rates by the middle of
2017.
"... the overall rhetoric (of the bank after the meeting)
could be interpreted as a touch on the hawkish side and, hence,
overall largely neutral for RON (leu) markets," ING analysts
said in a note.
CEE SNAP AT 1030
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 240 260 01% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.1 1.80
forint => 0800 7600 0% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.31 -0.1 -1.3
zloty => 71 06 5% 7%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 -0.0 1.36
leu => 85 55 7% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 +0. 1.72
kuna => 00 15 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 2000 2700 06% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 861. 874. -1.5 -9.9
13 57 4% 5%
Budapest 2766 2798 -1.1 +15
2.01 8.68 7% .64%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1727 1730 -0.1 -7.0
> .88 .45 5% 6%
Buchares 6949 6981 -0.4 -0.7
t .82 .03 5% 8%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 735. 742. -1.0 +5.
a P> 02 52 1% 58%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1941 1938 +0. +14
> .24 .72 13% .89%
Belgrade <.BELEX 637. 635. +0. -1.0
15> 50 84 26% 2%
Sofia <.SOFIX 507. 510. -0.4 +10
> 75 16 7% .16%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 0.07 +02 +9b
RR> 86 2 2bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.01 +04 +4b
RR> 77 9 2bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.26 0.01 +04 +5b
10-year =RR> 6 6 1bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 0.01 +24 +3b
RR> 2 3 6bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.38 0.02 +29 +4b
RR> 1 3 8bps ps
<PL10YT 2.92 0.03 +30 +6b
10-year =RR> 8 3 7bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.72 0.72 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.68 1.67 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Alison Williams)