* Some currencies, stock indices touch multi-week lows * Concern over Deutsche bank, oil retreat drives decline * Hungarian referendum on migrant quotas a source of tension * Romanian central bank meets, seen keeping rates on hold By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Central European assets declined on Friday due to concerns over Deutsche Bank, a fall of oil prices and a referendum in Hungary about the EU's migrant quotas due on Sunday. Financial and energy sector shares led a fall in equities, indicating that international factors were the key cause of the weakness. The financial woes of Deutsche Bank have cast a shadow over the European banking sector. Energy sector stocks are giving up ground gained before the retreat of crude prices. Prague's stock index led regional losses. It fell 1.5 percent by 0830 GMT, touching an 11-day low, driven by 5 percent fall of Moneta Bank and 2.1 percent decline of Erste Bank. Moneta plunged after GE Capital completed an accelerated bookbuild offering to sell about a quarter of Moneta's share capital. The forint and the zloty eased 0.1-0.2 percent against the euro, touching their weakest levels since mid-September. Government bonds in the region continued to ease slowly. Hungary's 10-year yield rose by 6 basis points from Thursday fixing to 2.9 percent. Robust demand at a Hungarian bond auction on Thursday indicates that the country's bonds can post further gains in the coming weeks even though at the moment global risk aversion is souring sentiment. Regional political sentiment is also shaky. At Sunday's referendum, a strong majority of Hungarian voters is expected to reject the European Union's migrant quotas, even though turnout may not be high enough to make the vote valid. Analysts said the outcome of the referendum could strengthen Prime Minister Viktor Orban's support at home and embolden him to push even more vocal anti-immigration policies within the European Union. This could fuel tensions between the Visegrad Four - Czechs, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - and Germany. Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic speak of "flexible solidarity" and want to be allowed to offset their refusal to take in refugees by offering more guards and equipment to protect EU's external borders. Relations of Brussels and Warsaw have been tense anyway over the rule of law in Poland. The paper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted Prime Minister Beata Szydlo as saying that an EU decision to suspend Poland's retail tax was a political game. "Politics is a negative backdrop ... but the main worry in markets now is Deutsche Bank," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. In Romania, there have been worries that it may loosen fiscal policies too much around elections in December. The leu eased 0.1 percent versus the euro as the country's central bank met. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the bank to keep its interest rates on hold, and some of them said that it could lift its interest rates by the middle of 2017. "... the overall rhetoric (of the bank after the meeting) could be interpreted as a touch on the hawkish side and, hence, overall largely neutral for RON (leu) markets," ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAP AT 1030 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 240 260 01% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.1 1.80 forint => 0800 7600 0% % Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.31 -0.1 -1.3 zloty => 71 06 5% 7% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 -0.0 1.36 leu => 85 55 7% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 +0. 1.72 kuna => 00 15 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2000 2700 06% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 861. 874. -1.5 -9.9 13 57 4% 5% Budapest 2766 2798 -1.1 +15 2.01 8.68 7% .64% Warsaw <.WIG20 1727 1730 -0.1 -7.0 > .88 .45 5% 6% Buchares 6949 6981 -0.4 -0.7 t .82 .03 5% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 735. 742. -1.0 +5. a P> 02 52 1% 58% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1941 1938 +0. +14 > .24 .72 13% .89% Belgrade <.BELEX 637. 635. +0. -1.0 15> 50 84 26% 2% Sofia <.SOFIX 507. 510. -0.4 +10 > 75 16 7% .16% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 0.07 +02 +9b RR> 86 2 2bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.01 +04 +4b RR> 77 9 2bps ps <CZ10YT 0.26 0.01 +04 +5b 10-year =RR> 6 6 1bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 0.01 +24 +3b RR> 2 3 6bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.38 0.02 +29 +4b RR> 1 3 8bps ps <PL10YT 2.92 0.03 +30 +6b 10-year =RR> 8 3 7bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.72 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.68 1.67 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Alison Williams)