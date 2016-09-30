* Some currencies, stock indices touch multi-week lows
* Concern over Deutsche Bank drives decline
* Hungarian referendum on migrant quotas a source of tension
* Romanian central bank cuts reserve requirement
(Adds Polish inflation, Romanian central bank decision to cut
reserve requirements)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Central European assets
declined on Friday due to concerns over Deutsche Bank and a
weekend referendum in Hungary about the EU's migrant quotas.
Financial sector shares led a fall in equities, with the
woes of Deutsche Bank casting a shadow over the
European banking sector. Some energy sector stocks gave up
ground gained after a rise in oil prices this week.
Prague's stock index led regional losses. It fell 1.2
percent by 1311 GMT, partly driven by 4.3 percent fall of Moneta
Bank.
Moneta plunged after GE Capital completed a bookbuild
offering to sell about a quarter of Moneta's share capital.
The forint shed 0.4 percent and the zloty
0.1 percent against the euro.
The zloty did not weaken further after Poland's flash
estimate for September showed that annual inflation stayed
negative, at -0.5 percent.
Government bonds in the region were mixed.
Hungary's 10-year yield rose by 3 basis points to 2.87
percent, but robust demand at Thursday's auction could herald
further gains in the coming weeks, traders said.
Regional political sentiment is shaky.
In Sunday's referendum, a strong majority of Hungarian
voters is expected to reject the European Union's migrant
quotas, even though turnout may not be high enough to make the
vote valid.
Analysts said the outcome could strengthen Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's support at home and embolden him to push even
more vocal anti-immigration policies within the European Union.
This could fuel tensions between the Visegrad Four - Czechs,
Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - and Germany.
The group speaks of "flexible solidarity" and want to be
allowed to offset their refusal to take in refugees by offering
more guards and equipment to protect EU's external borders.
Relations between Brussels and Warsaw have been tense over
the rule of law in Poland. The paper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
quoted Prime Minister Beata Szydlo as saying that an EU decision
to suspend Poland's retail tax was a political game.
"Politics is a negative backdrop ... but the main worry in
markets now is Deutsche Bank," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
The leu eased 0.1 percent after the Romanian
central bank kept interest rates on hold but cut commercial
banks' minimum reserve requirement for foreign currency to 10
percent from 12 percent.
The measure will release an estimated 500 million euros into
the market, but the government could soak it up if it decides to
issue euro-denominated debt.
CEE SNAP AT 1511
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 220 260 01% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.3 1.53
forint => 9000 7600 7% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.31 -0.0 -1.3
zloty => 46 06 9% 1%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.45
leu => 45 55 02% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.62
kuna => 75 15 8% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1000 2700 14% 2%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 863. 874. -1.2 -9.6
86 57 2% 7%
Budapest 2773 2798 -0.8 +15
9.08 8.68 9% .96%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1719 1730 -0.6 -7.5
> .47 .45 3% 1%
Buchares 6930 6981 -0.7 -1.0
t .96 .03 2% 5%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 741. 742. -0.1 +6.
a P> 71 52 1% 54%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1941 1938 +0. +14
> .16 .72 13% .89%
Belgrade <.BELEX 636. 635. +0. -1.2
15> 30 84 07% 1%
Sofia <.SOFIX 504. 510. -1.0 +9.
> 85 16 4% 54%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 +1b
RR> 65 07 4bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 +2b
RR> 97 02 0bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.25 0 +04 +3b
10-year =RR> 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 0.01 +24 +3b
RR> 2 3 6bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.34 0.00 +29 +2b
RR> 6 2 4bps ps
<PL10YT 2.91 0.01 +30 +5b
10-year =RR> 4 3 7bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.72 0.88
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.67 1.65 1.71
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Alison Williams)