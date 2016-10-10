* Leu hits 3-month low, committees seen passing CHF
mortgages bill
* Zagreb stocks extend rallies as coalition talks seen
succeeding
* Forint off 17-month high on profit-taking, protests
* Czech CPI below forecast, cbank reaffirms crown cap
commitment
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 10 The leu eased on
Monday ahead of a likely approval by Romanian parliament
committees of a bill that would lay out the rules for the
conversion of Swiss franc mortgages.
Legislative efforts to get rid of toxic Swiss franc
mortgages, which soured due to a surge of the franc, have caused
jitters in Central European markets in recent years, including
Poland and Hungary.
The Romanian leu shed 0.2 percent to 4.519 against
the euro by 0814 GMT, setting 3-month lows.
It remains unclear how much the bill, which could be passed
by parliament on Tuesday, could boost the costs of banks.
The concerns could weigh on an auction of 2020-expiry
Romanian government bonds. The yield on five-year bonds was bid
at 2.26 percent, up 5 basis points, while Polish bond yields
dropped by 2 basis points,
"Uncertainty is still considerable," UniCredit analysts said
in a note.
If pressure on the leu does not ease, the Romanian central
bank could tighten leu liquidity in interbank markets and that
could put further upward pressure on Romanian debt yields,
Raiffeisen analyst Imre Stephan said in a note.
"Political risks due to positioning for December's
parliamentary elections are starting to materialise," he said.
Romania's January-August trade deficit widened by just under
a third on the year, but the central bank said in the minutes of
its last meeting on Friday that it was not worried that the
economy was overheating.
The lower chamber of Poland's parliament will debate a bill
on the conversions on Monday. A 0.7 percent rise in Warsaw's
bluechip stock index indicated that worries over the
conversion costs to banks have subsided.
Zagreb's stock index also rose by 0.7 percent as
Croatia's president is expected to nominate leader Andrej
Plenkovic as prime minister after tough coalition talks.
Zagreb is the best-performing bourse in the region along
with Budapest this year, with 18.7 percent gain since 2015.
Elsewhere, the crown's euro exchange rate,
implied in 6-month forwards, was steady after the Czechs
reported 0.5 percent annual inflation for September, a tad below
analysts' forecast.
Czech central bankers reiterated that the bank would not
drop its cap on the crown at 27 against the euro before the
second quarter of 2017.
The forint retreated from Friday's 17-month highs
in a move caused by profit-taking rather than worries due to
protests over the closure of Hungary's leading leftist
opposition newspaper.
"Not good news, but not enough to derail trends," one dealer
said.
CEE SNAP AT 1014
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 190 00% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 304. 304. +0. 3.37
forint => 3800 3800 00% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.28 4.28 +0. -0.5
zloty => 07 30 05% 3%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.1 0.00
leu => 90 12 7% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.77
kuna => 60 65 01% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 0600 1700 09% 9%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 885. 885. +0. -7.3
94 72 02% 6%
Budapest 2844 2843 +0. +18
6.33 8.95 03% .92%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1763 1751 +0. -5.1
> .21 .72 66% 6%
Buchares 6942 6943 -0.0 -0.8
t .88 .45 1% 8%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 736. 737. -0.1 +5.
a P> 16 38 7% 75%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 2006 1992 +0. +18
> .15 .03 71% .73%
Belgrade <.BELEX 635. 639. -0.6 -1.2
15> 85 91 3% 8%
Sofia <.SOFIX 510. 507. +0. +10
> 40 51 57% .74%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +00 -1bp
RR> 73 07 9bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 +0b
RR> 6 02 3bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.30 0 +02 +1b
10-year =RR> 9 9bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.78 0.00 +24 +0b
RR> 1 3 4bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.45 -0.0 +29 -1bp
RR> 8 12 5bps s
<PL10YT 3.01 -0.0 +30 -2bp
10-year =RR> 9 25 0bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.76 0.74 0.74 0.87
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.71 1.71 1.71
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)