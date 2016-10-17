* Currencies ease after Yellen's "high-pressure economy" comments * Bucharest stocks ease ahead of vote on CHF loan conversion bill (Adds zloty low, new comments) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Oct 17 Central European currencies were under pressure against the euro on Monday, with Poland's zloty touching a one-month low, on comments suggesting U.S. policymakers may be prepared to let inflation to run above target. Yields on longer-dated government bonds rose, tracking a similar move in the U.S. and the euro zone, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday the Fed may need to run a "high-pressure" economy to reverse damage from the 2008-2009 financial crisis. That triggered expectations that the next U.S. rate hike may be later, but also bigger, than expected. Short-term central European debt yields, which remain high relative to those offered in the euro zone and the United States and so attractive to investors, held firm or extended recent gains. The zloty eased 0.7 percent to 4.3335 against the euro by 1352 GMT, off a one-month low at 4.3375. The forint shed 0.6 percent to 307.5. "If the Fed stays behind the curve, it may need a bigger interest rate hike in the end -- no good news for emerging market currencies," one Budapest-based dealer said. The dollar romped to a nearly seven-month high and the U.S. yield curve steepened as prices on longer-dated Treasuries, which are most sensitive to inflation expectations, fell sharply and their yields shot higher. European bond yields also rose ahead of Thursday's European Central bank policy meeting. The yield on Hungary's three-year bond dropped 2 basis points to 1.33 percent. Poland's two-year yield was steady at 1.75 percent, while the 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to 3.06 percent. Yields on Czech government bonds with maturities longer than 3 years headed higher after the finance ministry announced a heavy November issuance calendar. Stocks in the European Union's emerging east mostly shrugged off falls in equity markets around the world. Czech energy group CEZ firmed 1.3 percent, outperforming the Prague market, after its Temelin nuclear power station went back online at the weekend for the first time since August. Hungary's FHB rebounded from a fall after the bank's Chairman Zoltan Speder, a businessmen who fell out of favour with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, resigned. In Warsaw, state-run insurer PZU rose 3.2 percent, after a report that it would pay 11 billion zloty for an about 30 percent stake in Pekao from Italy's UniCredit . The deal will still allow PZU to pay a dividend, said Piotr Kopec, equity trader at Wood & Co in Warsaw. CEE SNAP AT 1522 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 230 255 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 305. -0.6 2.32 forint => 5000 5500 3% % Polish <EURPLN 4.33 4.30 -0.7 -1.7 zloty => 35 34 0% 4% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 +0. 0.28 leu => 65 78 03% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.81 kuna => 30 75 06% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.3 dinar => 1500 1200 2% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 905. 899. +0. -5.3 46 16 70% 2% Budapest 2865 2839 +0. +19 1.77 2.01 91% .78% Warsaw <.WIG20 1721 1719 +0. -7.4 > .46 .64 11% 1% Buchares 6878 6897 -0.2 -1.7 t .66 .37 7% 9% Ljubljan <.SBITO 723. 724. -0.1 +3. a P> 11 15 4% 87% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1970 1972 -0.0 +16 > .68 .42 9% .63% Belgrade <.BELEX 640. 640. +0. -0.5 15> 31 13 03% 9% Sofia <.SOFIX 508. 508. +0. +10 > 87 69 04% .41% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.01 -002 +2b RR> 74 8 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.02 +03 +2b RR> 02 5 7bps ps <CZ10YT 0.38 0.06 +03 +4b 10-year =RR> 9 1 2bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.00 +24 +0b RR> 2 3 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.49 0.03 +29 +2b RR> 6 7bps ps <PL10YT 3.06 0.03 +30 +2b 10-year =RR> 9 2 0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.72 0.85 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)