* Romanian assets underperform even though risk appetite
returns
* Romanian parliament to vote on CHF mortgages after 0930
GMT
* Forint rebounds after swap tender boosted liquidity
By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 18 The leu and Romanian
stocks eased on Tuesday ahead of a vote in parliament on a bill
on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into leu that could
drive up banks' costs.
Other central European assets were mostly up on the day.
A surge in the Swiss currency since 2008 has led to
widespread defaults on franc-denominated mortgages in central
Europe, pressuring local markets as governments respond by
forcing banks to convert the debt into local currencies, often
at old rates that leave the banks holding sizeable losses.
The leu tested 3-month lows against the euro in
early trade. It eased a shade to 4.512 by 0848 GMT, while the
forint and the zloty firmed by 0.15 percent.
"With a central bank board member saying outright last week
that the central bank would step in should market turmoil arise,
we see limited chances for euro/leu to move above what we
believe is one of the central bank's 'lines in the sand' at
4.54," analysts at ING Bank in Bucharest said in a note.
The main index of the Bucharest bourse eased by 0.2
percent to levels near 2-month lows, while other indices in the
region firmed, led by a 0.9 percent rise in Warsaw.
Romanian government bond yields were flat or higher by a few
basis points, while Polish and Hungarian bond yields mostly
dropped slightly.
Appetite for the region's high-yielding assets has increased
after two days of risk aversion due to the dollar's surge and
comments from Fed officials.
Hungary's 10-year bond yield dropped 1 basis point to 2.99
percent. It is 294 basis points higher than the corresponding
Bund yield.
Relatively high yields and central bank measures to boost
liquidity in local markets could support Hungarian bonds and
push yields lower if the Fed and the European Central Bank do
not become more hawkish, traders said.
On Monday the National Bank of Hungary provided swaps worth
200 billion forints ($736 million) to commercial banks at the
first liquidity tender since announcing quantity limits on its
main three-month deposit facility.
The swap tender probably contributed to a retreat of the
forint on Monday.
"That liquidity injection should weaken the forint in
theory, but the forint still attracts investors as its yield is
higher than euro zone levels," one Budapest-based trader said.
Hungary's upgrade to investment grade by Standard & Poor's
last month has added to demand for forint assets.
But turnover in central European currency markets including
Poland has been relatively low recently, and that often
increases volatility, another dealer said.
"The swap tenders in Hungary may lead to a pattern in which
the forint eases on Monday and recovers in the rest of the
week," the dealer added.
CEE SNAP AT 1048
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 210 460 09% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 306. 307. +0. 2.57
forint => 7500 2300 16% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.32 +0. -1.3
zloty => 65 29 15% 6%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.16
leu => 20 13 2% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.50 +0. 1.87
kuna => 90 05 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1500 1600 01% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 911. 906. +0. -4.6
66 97 52% 7%
Budapest 2880 2861 +0. +20
0.23 2.95 65% .40%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1728 1714 +0. -7.0
> .71 .20 85% 2%
Buchares 6852 6868 -0.2 -2.1
t .59 .02 2% 7%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 724. 723. +0. +4.
a P> 18 11 15% 03%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1977 1971 +0. +17
> .27 .55 29% .02%
Belgrade <.BELEX 639. 640. -0.1 -0.7
15> 32 31 5% 4%
Sofia <.SOFIX 505. 506. -0.0 +9.
> 95 28 7% 77%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.01 +00 +1b
RR> 57 8 0bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp
RR> 04 02 8bps s
<CZ10YT 0.39 0.00 +03 +0b
10-year =RR> 4 5 3bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.00 +24 +0b
RR> 4 2 3bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.48 -0.0 +29 -1bp
RR> 5 07 7bps s
<PL10YT 3.05 -0.0 +29 -2bp
10-year =RR> 4 13 9bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.7 0.68 0.68 0.85
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.72
><WIBOR 5 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)