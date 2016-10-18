* Romania underperforms despite returning risk appetite
* New bill on Swiss franc mortgage conversion to hit banks
* Budapest's stock index .BUX hits 9-year high
* Forint rebounds after swap tender boosts liquidity
(Adds Romanian vote, Hungarian stocks rise, Polish Eurobond
issue)
By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 18 Romanian stocks and
government bond prices eased on Tuesday after the Bucharest
parliament passed a bill on the conversion of Swiss franc
mortgages into leu at historically low rates, intensifying fears
that bank costs will rise sharply.
Other central European assets were mostly up on the day.
A surge in the Swiss currency since 2008 has led to
widespread defaults on franc-denominated mortgages in central
Europe, putting pressure on markets as governments respond by
forcing banks to convert the debt into local currencies, often
at pre-existing rates that leave the banks holding big losses.
The leu tested 3-month lows against the euro but
by 1245 GMT had rebounded to 4.506, firming by 0.1 percent in
line with other Central European currencies.
The Bucharest bourse's main index eased 0.5 percent
to near two-month lows. Banca Transilvania fell 2.1
percent.
Budapest, gaining by 1.1 percent, led a rise in other
regional markets, pushed up by oil group MOL which
rose 1.8 percent after HSBC raised its target price.
The BUX index has risen 21 percent this year and almost 80
percent since early 2015.
Romanian government bond yields were flat to a few basis
points (bps) higher, while Polish and Hungarian bond yields
mostly dropped.
Appetite for the region's high-yielding assets has increased
after two days of risk aversion due to the dollar's surge and
comments from Fed officials.
Hungary's 10-year bond yield dropped 3 bps to 2.97 percent,
293 bps higher than the corresponding Bund yield.
Relatively high yields and central bank measures to boost
liquidity in local markets could support Hungarian bonds and
push yields lower if the Fed and the European Central Bank do
not become more hawkish, traders said.
On Monday the National Bank of Hungary provided swaps worth
200 billion forints ($736 million) to commercial banks at the
first liquidity tender since announcing quantity limits on its
main three-month deposit facility.
The swap tender was likely to have contributed to a retreat
by the forint on Monday, traders said.
"That liquidity injection should weaken the forint in
theory, but the forint still attracts investors as its yield is
higher than euro zone levels," one Budapest-based trader said.
Hungary's upgrade to investment grade by Standard & Poor's
last month has added to demand recently for forint assets.
Elsewhere, Poland surprised markets by issuing a marketable
Eurobond with 30-year maturity, its longest ever, to take
advantage of ultra-low yields.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1445 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech 27.0200 27.0460 +0.10 -0.08%
crown %
Hungary 306.8600 307.2300 +0.12 2.54%
forint %
Polish 4.3190 4.3229 +0.09 -1.41%
zloty %
Romanian 4.5060 4.5113 +0.12 0.29%
leu %
Croatian 7.4990 7.5005 +0.02 1.87%
kuna %
Serbian 123.1500 123.1600 +0.01 -1.36%
dinar %
Note: calculated previous close at 1800
daily from CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 912.89 906.97 +0.65 -4.54%
%
Budapest 28936.32 28612.95 +1.13 +20.9
% 7%
Warsaw 1714.46 1714.20 +0.02 -7.78%
%
Buchares 6833.43 6868.02 -0.50% -2.44%
t
Ljubljan 728.26 723.11 +0.71 +4.61
a % %
Zagreb 1980.50 1971.55 +0.45 +17.2
% 2%
Belgrade 645.71 640.31 +0.84 +0.25
% %
Sofia 505.42 506.28 -0.17% +9.66
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.682 -0.007 -002bp -1bps
s
5-year -0.113 -0.011 +038b +0bps
ps
<CZ10YT=RR 0.388 0 +034b +1bps
10-year > ps
Poland
2-year 1.769 -0.003 +243b -1bps
ps
5-year 2.462 -0.026 +295b -2bps
ps
<PL10YT=RR 3.027 -0.039 +298b -3bps
10-year > ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech <P 0.28 0.25 0.22 0
Rep RIBOR=>
Hungary <B 0.7 0.68 0.68 0.82
UBOR=>
Poland <W 1.7275 1.72 1.7275 1.72
IBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask prices
quotes
********************************************************
******
(Editing by Louise Ireland)