* Romania underperforms despite returning risk appetite * New bill on Swiss franc mortgage conversion to hit banks * Budapest's stock index .BUX hits 9-year high * Forint rebounds after swap tender boosts liquidity (Adds Romanian vote, Hungarian stocks rise, Polish Eurobond issue) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 18 Romanian stocks and government bond prices eased on Tuesday after the Bucharest parliament passed a bill on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into leu at historically low rates, intensifying fears that bank costs will rise sharply. Other central European assets were mostly up on the day. A surge in the Swiss currency since 2008 has led to widespread defaults on franc-denominated mortgages in central Europe, putting pressure on markets as governments respond by forcing banks to convert the debt into local currencies, often at pre-existing rates that leave the banks holding big losses. The leu tested 3-month lows against the euro but by 1245 GMT had rebounded to 4.506, firming by 0.1 percent in line with other Central European currencies. The Bucharest bourse's main index eased 0.5 percent to near two-month lows. Banca Transilvania fell 2.1 percent. Budapest, gaining by 1.1 percent, led a rise in other regional markets, pushed up by oil group MOL which rose 1.8 percent after HSBC raised its target price. The BUX index has risen 21 percent this year and almost 80 percent since early 2015. Romanian government bond yields were flat to a few basis points (bps) higher, while Polish and Hungarian bond yields mostly dropped. Appetite for the region's high-yielding assets has increased after two days of risk aversion due to the dollar's surge and comments from Fed officials. Hungary's 10-year bond yield dropped 3 bps to 2.97 percent, 293 bps higher than the corresponding Bund yield. Relatively high yields and central bank measures to boost liquidity in local markets could support Hungarian bonds and push yields lower if the Fed and the European Central Bank do not become more hawkish, traders said. On Monday the National Bank of Hungary provided swaps worth 200 billion forints ($736 million) to commercial banks at the first liquidity tender since announcing quantity limits on its main three-month deposit facility. The swap tender was likely to have contributed to a retreat by the forint on Monday, traders said. "That liquidity injection should weaken the forint in theory, but the forint still attracts investors as its yield is higher than euro zone levels," one Budapest-based trader said. Hungary's upgrade to investment grade by Standard & Poor's last month has added to demand recently for forint assets. Elsewhere, Poland surprised markets by issuing a marketable Eurobond with 30-year maturity, its longest ever, to take advantage of ultra-low yields. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1445 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0200 27.0460 +0.10 -0.08% crown % Hungary 306.8600 307.2300 +0.12 2.54% forint % Polish 4.3190 4.3229 +0.09 -1.41% zloty % Romanian 4.5060 4.5113 +0.12 0.29% leu % Croatian 7.4990 7.5005 +0.02 1.87% kuna % Serbian 123.1500 123.1600 +0.01 -1.36% dinar % Note: calculated previous close at 1800 daily from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 912.89 906.97 +0.65 -4.54% % Budapest 28936.32 28612.95 +1.13 +20.9 % 7% Warsaw 1714.46 1714.20 +0.02 -7.78% % Buchares 6833.43 6868.02 -0.50% -2.44% t Ljubljan 728.26 723.11 +0.71 +4.61 a % % Zagreb 1980.50 1971.55 +0.45 +17.2 % 2% Belgrade 645.71 640.31 +0.84 +0.25 % % Sofia 505.42 506.28 -0.17% +9.66 % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.682 -0.007 -002bp -1bps s 5-year -0.113 -0.011 +038b +0bps ps <CZ10YT=RR 0.388 0 +034b +1bps 10-year > ps Poland 2-year 1.769 -0.003 +243b -1bps ps 5-year 2.462 -0.026 +295b -2bps ps <PL10YT=RR 3.027 -0.039 +298b -3bps 10-year > ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <P 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep RIBOR=> Hungary <B 0.7 0.68 0.68 0.82 UBOR=> Poland <W 1.7275 1.72 1.7275 1.72 IBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask prices quotes ******************************************************** ****** (Editing by Louise Ireland)