* PKN lifts Warsaw stocks on Q3 earnings surge
* Croatian parliament elects government, kuna flat
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Oct 20 A rise in oil refiner PKN
Orlen's shares lifted Warsaw's stock index on Thursday,
while other regional markets were mixed as investors waited to
see if the European Central Bank will signal any change in its
asset purchase programme.
The ECB is expected to keep policy unchanged but any
indication about a change in its bond buying programme could
affect demand in euro zone markets as well as indirectly in
eastern EU members which still use their own currencies.
PKN shares rose by 1.7 percent and helped Warsaw's bluechip
index firm 0.2 percent by 0846 GMT, after the refiner
reported a bigger than expected 92-percent rise in its third
quarter net profit.
A 3.9 percent retreat of Czech mobile operator O2
helped push down Prague's main index by 0.4 percent
Regional assets were mixed and mostly rangebound ahead of
the ECB's meeting.
The bank's news conference, due at 1230 GMT, could reinforce
expectations that it could extend its asset buys beyond the
scheduled end next March even though there has been some rumours
that it may slow down the pace of buying.
Euro zone member Slovenia unveiled a plan on Wednesday to
re-profile its debt to take advantage from the ECB's asset
buying and buy back old dollar debt that is not eligible for the
ECB programme and replace it with euro debt.
The yield on Slovenian 10-year government bonds was bid flat
at 0.611 percent, near record lows touched last week at 0.547
percent. Ljubljana shares rose by 0.6 percent
Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped by 3 basis points to
2.938 percent.
Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 4 basis points from
Wednesday's fixing to 2.9 percent.
Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its rates on hold
at its meeting on Tuesday.
But it boosts forint liquidity and demand for government
debt by limiting the funds commercial banks can place with its
3-month deposits and through swap tenders.
The forint firmed 0.1 percent against the euro,
while the leu and the zloty eased 0.1
percent.
"A potential driver for the leu... might be the ECB's
monetary policy meeting, with a focus on whether it will talk up
or down the idea of tapering (the pace of its asset buying),"
analysts at ING Bank in Bucharest said in a note.
The kuna was steady.
Croatia's parliament approved on Wednesday a new government
led by the conservative HDZ party leader Andrej Plenkovic whose
main task will be to boost growth and sort out fragile public
finances in one of the weakest EU economies.
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)