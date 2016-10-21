(Corrects headline to show that Hungarian stocks reached
nine-year, not nine-month, high)
* Hungarian stocks at nine-year high, near record high
* Hungarian 3- and 5-year bond yields trade at record lows
* Currencies ease on dollar strength, Czech crown trades at
cap
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Oct 21 Budapest equities hit a
nine-year high not far short of an all-time record on Friday as
Hungary's improved credit ratings continued to attract
investors.
Elsewhere, Central European stock exchanges were mixed,
albeit up on the week, as Asian markets eased.
Stocks in the region sometimes track other emerging markets,
while they are underpinned by the stability guaranteed by
European Union membership and economic growth.
Hungary's bourse has been a star performer in the world in
2015 and 2016.
A huge surplus in its external accounts and more
business-friendly government policies have earned Hungary two
credit rating upgrades to investment grade this year, and last
month's Standard and Poor's upgrade is still attracting
increased flows into Hungarian assets.
Hungary's 3- and 5-year government bond yields were at
record lows on Friday, with the 3-year paper trading at 1.16
percent.
Budapest's stock index has gained 23 percent so far
this year. On Friday, it firmed half a percent to 29,490 points,
needing another 2.1 percent rise to beat its all-time high of
30,132, set in July 2007.
"It can reach the record within one or two weeks," said
Zoltan Varga, analyst of Equilor Brokerage. "The prospects of
the economy and companies are both good."
Hungary's central bank will hold its first monthly tender on
Wednesday at which it will limit the funds that can be placed in
3-month deposits, squeezing out money that could further fuel
demand for government debt.
Elsewhere in the region, government bonds were mixed, after
the European Central Bank gave no signal on Thursday that it
could extend its asset purchase programme after its March end,
but kept the door open to more stimulus in December.
If it maintains its loose policy for longer, that could also
help keep debt yields in Central Europe low.
Then the Czech central bank could delay the scrapping of a
cap that keeps the crown weaker than 27 against the
euro, CSOB analysts said in a note.
"If the ECB decided out of caution to extend QE (stimulus)
in the full amount for another six months, it would also have an
impact on the CNB," they said.
"(The Czech bank) would probably not hurry next year with
the end of interventions, which would likely be moved to the end
of the year from (its probable exit) in the middle of 2017,"
they added.
The region's most liquid currencies, the forint
and the zloty, shed 0.1 percent against the euro,
tracking a firming of the dollar, which often triggers selling
of emerging market currencies.
CEE SNAP AT 1102
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 245 02% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 307. 307. -0.1 2.19
forint => 9000 4850 3% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.32 -0.1 -1.6
zloty => 94 31 5% 5%
Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 -0.0 0.38
leu => 20 17 1% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.77
kuna => 60 75 02% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 0200 1100 07% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 923. 921. +0. -3.4
64 35 25% 2%
Budapest 2949 2934 +0. +23
4.24 0.88 52% .30%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1757 1748 +0. -5.4
> .49 .99 49% 7%
Buchares 6889 6908 -0.2 -1.6
t .89 .27 7% 3%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 738. 740. -0.2 +6.
a P> 41 02 2% 07%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1955 1966 -0.5 +15
> .22 .23 6% .72%
Belgrade <.BELEX 657. 663. -0.9 +2.
15> 07 20 2% 01%
Sofia <.SOFIX 504. 505. -0.3 +9.
> 17 72 1% 39%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 0.02 -013 +2b
RR> 95 3 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 41 21 6bps s
<CZ10YT 0.41 0 +04 +1b
10-year =RR> 3 1bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 0.00 +24 +0b
RR> 2 2bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.41 -0.0 +29 -3bp
RR> 3 26 2bps s
<PL10YT 2.93 -0.0 +29 -1bp
10-year =RR> 7 2 4bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.67 0.66 0.81
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.71 1.70 1.72
><WIBOR 5 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)