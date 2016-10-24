* Crown forwards near 10-month high, 2-year bond record low
* Czech central bank head pins crown cap exit on inflation
* Budapest stocks hit 9-year high again, near record highs
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Oct 24 Czech crown forwards surged on
Monday due to speculation that the currency would strengthen
sharply once the bank ends its weak crown policy.
Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok fueled expectations of the
policy change over the weekend by saying the bank would abandon
its cap, which keeps the crown on the weaker side of
27 against the euro, once it sees its 2 percent inflation target
fulfilled in a sustainable manner.
Central European currencies and stocks mostly firmed, with
Budapest's stock index hitting a new 9-year high,
tracking a rise in equities in Asia and on the European Union's
biggest bourses.
The Czech central bank sees annual inflation, which ran at
0.5 percent in September, rising to 2.2 percent by the third
quarter of 2017.
Speculation that the crown will surge once the cap is
removed has forced the bank to buy billions of euros in the past
months to keep the crown weaker than 27 per euro.
The crown exchange rate implied in six-month forwards
firmed to 26.785 on Monday, the firmest level in
six weeks and near 10-month highs.
The expectation for the crown rise has also fueled capital
flows into short-dated Czech government debt, analysts have
said.
The two-year Czech bond yield dropped 5 basis points to
-0.849 percent by 0903 GMT, 19 basis points below the
corresponding Bund yield.
The bank has said that the weak crown policy could end in
mid-2017 and has a "hard commitment" not to end it before the
second quarter of next year.
"There were lots of unnecessary and uncoordinated statements
from CB (central bank) officials in recent times regarding
the timing of the CZKexit," said Imre Stephan, analyst of
Raiffeisen, in a note.
Any signals from the European Central Bank that it would
maintain its loose policy longer would help the Czech bank delay
exit from its cap, reducing pressure on short-dated Czech debt
yields, Erste Group said in a note.
The main index of the Czech bourse rose half a
percent, partly helped by a 2.3 percent rise of broadcaster CME
shares to a six-week high after news that AT&T
agreed to buy Time Warner, CME's main owner.
Budapest stocks hit a 9-year high for the fourth
session in a row, firming 0.4 percent and extending their gains
since 2015 to 24.1 percent.
Analysts said the index could test record highs at 30,132
points within days, benefiting from Hungary's upgrade into
investment category by two of the three main rating agencies
earlier this year on the country's improved economic
fundamentals.
"Preparing for the earnings report season, Hungarian blue
chips have become attractive again in high turnover, and that is
also supported by the unchanged loosening policy of the ECB,"
Equilor brokerage analysts said in a note.
The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 308.1 against the
euro.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1103 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0210 27.0245 +0.01% -0.09%
crown =>
Hungary <EURHUF 308.1000 308.5600 +0.15% 2.12%
forint =>
Polish <EURPLN 4.3233 4.3267 +0.08% -1.51%
zloty =>
Romanian <EURRON 4.5080 4.5060 -0.04% 0.24%
leu =>
Croatian <EURHRK 7.5050 7.5065 +0.02% 1.79%
kuna =>
Serbian <EURRSD 123.1000 123.2000 +0.08% -1.32%
dinar =>
Note: calcula previous close at 1800
daily ted CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 933.00 928.28 +0.51% -2.44%
Budapest 29689.24 29572.36 +0.40% +24.1
2%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1767.62 1752.25 +0.88% -4.92%
>
Buchares 6872.59 6862.03 +0.15% -1.88%
t
Ljubljan <.SBITO 742.33 739.71 +0.35% +6.63
a P> %
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1965.37 1959.68 +0.29% +16.3
> 2%
Belgrade <.BELEX 670.73 670.20 +0.08% +4.13
15> %
Sofia <.SOFIX 509.08 507.67 +0.28% +10.4
> 5%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.849 -0.053 -019bps -5bps
RR>
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.17 -0.029 +034bp -2bps
RR> s
<CZ10YT 0.442 0.029 +045bp +4bps
10-year =RR> s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.757 -0.003 +242bp +0bps
RR> s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.433 -0.003 +294bp +0bps
RR> s
<PL10YT 2.931 -0.02 +294bp -1bps
10-year =RR> s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.65 0.66 0.81
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.74 1.72 1.72
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*******************************************************
*******
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)