* Hungarian bonds extend gains, 3- and 5-year yields at record low * Hungarian central bank seen holding rates, reaffirming policy * Leu rebound as government challenges fx mortgages bill By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 25 Hungarian government bonds traded at record low yields as the country's central bank, which meets on Tuesday, was seen reaffirming its policy to pump liquidity into markets. Assets in Central Europe's fast-growing and stable emerging economies firmed as U.S. and European factory surveys helped boost risk appetite in global markets. Hungarian short- and medium-term government bond yields dropped 2-3 basis points from Monday's fixing to record lows, with 3-year papers trading at 1.13 percent and 5-year bonds at 2.65 percent. The central bank is seen keeping its record-low base rate on hold this year and next. But it still loosens policies through channelling liquidity into the banking system to promote lending and create demand for government debt. It provided banks with over 400 billion forints ($1.41 billion) at two swap tenders in the past two weeks, and has limited the amount to be accepted at its monthly 3-month deposit tender on Wednesday at 150 billion forints. In the past two weeks the forint has gradually retreated from 17-month-highs against the euro, pushed lower by the central bank measures. Trading at 308.15 at 0836 GMT it was still off Friday's 3-week lows and firmer by 0.2 percent over Monday. "The expectation is that the central bank wants to weaken the forint, but paradoxically that attracts buyers who speculate that the central bank will push down yields," one Budapest-based trader said. "Yields are just not low enough yet to really weaken the currency," the dealer added. Hungary's 3-year bond yields are still 2 percentage points above German Bunds which yield -0.66 percent. Central European safe-haven Czech Republic's corresponding yield dipped even below German levels recently at -0.842 percent. These papers still attract buyers amid speculation that the crown could surge after the Czech central bank removes a cap on the currency at 27 against the euro in a measure it forecasts to take in mid-2017. The leu led currency gains in the region, firming 0.4 percent to 4.488 against the euro, regaining part of this month's steep losses suffered because parliament passed a bill on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages, boosting the costs of some banks. The rebound came as the technocrat government challenged the bill at the Constitutional Court. "This is likely to delay application of the bill for quite some time, which might dilute its impact on the FX market," ING analysts said in a note. Romania will hold parliament elections on Dec. 11. CEE SNAP AT 1036 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 200 00% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. +0. 2.11 forint => 1500 6950 18% % Polish <EURPLN 4.30 4.31 +0. -1.1 zloty => 73 62 21% 4% Romanian <EURRON 4.48 4.50 +0. 0.69 leu => 80 55 39% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.83 kuna => 20 55 05% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0900 1900 08% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 938. 935. +0. -1.8 58 36 34% 6% Budapest 2977 2981 -0.1 +24 9.84 3.86 1% .49% Warsaw <.WIG20 1796 1782 +0. -3.3 > .53 .79 77% 7% Buchares 6860 6853 +0. -2.0 t .13 .65 09% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 745. 744. +0. +7. a P> 99 88 15% 16% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1965 1960 +0. +16 > .81 .73 26% .35% Belgrade <.BELEX 672. 673. -0.1 +4. 15> 12 14 5% 35% Sofia <.SOFIX 512. 512. +0. +11 > 38 18 04% .17% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.8 0 -019 +0b RR> 42 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp RR> 54 11 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.41 0 +04 +1b 10-year =RR> 3 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 0.00 +24 +0b RR> 4 2 1bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.43 0.00 +29 +1b RR> 7 4 3bps ps <PL10YT 2.97 0.00 +29 +2b 10-year =RR> 8 9 6bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.65 0.66 0.81 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.71 1.71 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 282.8 forints) (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague)