By Marton Dunai and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Nov 4 Emerging European assets
were mixed on Friday as central banks treaded carefully against
a backdrop of uncertainty about the economic outlook and the
details of Britain's planned exit from the European Union.
A British exit is viewed in eastern Europe with anxiety as a
weaker EU could mean less political and economic support, fewer
subsidies and fewer opportunities for eastern Europeans to find
work in the West. Almost a million Poles work in Britain alone.
A London High Court ruling on Thursday dealt a major blow to
Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to launch formal Brexit talks
next March, prompting speculation of an early national election.
Romania's central bank is expected to keep rates at a record
low at a meeting on Friday, mimicking the region's other central
banks which are keeping rates flat long-term as well.
The National Bank of Hungary has long said it would keep its
main interest rates at a record low 0.9 percent until at least
2018.
Poland's central bank is also expected to hold fire until
the first quarter of 2018. Governor Adam Glapinski
told reporters current trends in the Polish economy will likely
not provide a basis for a 2017 rate hike.
The Czech central bank on Thursday stuck to its outlook of a
mid-2017 exit from its three-year-old intervention regime to
keep the crown weak and revive inflation, but some analysts say
the central bank may have to delay that.
"We stick to our view that an exit to the FX regime could
come later in 2017, not only on a slower inflation trajectory
... but also given our view of an ECB bond buying program
extension in December 2016," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst
said in a daily note.
The bank's intervention activity has also looked likely to
rise in recent months.
Currencies were broadly flat and stocks mixed, with Prague
tumbling to a three-week low on a 5.2 percent fall by
dual-listed Austrian lender Erste Bank, which
disappointed with a weak 2017 outlook.
Budapest shares were flat as oil group MOL gained
on a positive third-quarter earnings report and outlook. Drug
maker Richter stayed near record highs as the company surprised
with a bigger-than-expected profit this week.
Hungarian assets may also profit from an upcoming review of
the country's sovereign debt by rating agency Moody's later on
Friday. Moody's has a positive outlook on Hungary, and it would
follow peers Fitch and Standard & Poor's to return Hungary into
investment grade after years in "junk".
"There may be a few investors who react with buy orders but
I would expect a negative effect as the move has been priced in
for a long time," a Budapest dealer said. "Buy on the rumour,
sell on the fact."
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1016 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2016
Czech crown 27.020 27.021 +0.00 -0.08%
0 0 %
Hungary 306.85 307.08 +0.07 2.54%
forint 00 00 %
Polish zloty 4.3160 4.3205 +0.10 -1.34%
%
Romanian leu 4.4980 4.4977 -0.01% 0.47%
Croatian 7.5120 7.5135 +0.02 1.69%
kuna %
Serbian 122.81 122.95 +0.11 -1.09%
dinar 00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2016
Prague 893.28 909.66 -1.80% -6.59%
Budapest 29918. 29872. +0.16 +25.0
98 00 % 8%
Warsaw 1763.8 1767.3 -0.20% -5.13%
2 7
Bucharest 6807.3 6807.9 -0.01% -2.81%
4 1
Ljubljana 730.52 739.76 -1.25% +4.94
%
Zagreb 1946.3 1944.2 +0.11 +15.1
2 1 % 9%
Belgrade 663.39 660.59 +0.42 +2.99
% %
Sofia 526.77 526.37 +0.08 +14.2
% 9%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.728 0 -010bp +0bps
s
5-year -0.161 0.032 +025b +4bps
ps
10-year 0.483 0 +033b +1bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.811 0 +244b +0bps
ps
5-year 2.477 -0.035 +289b -3bps
ps
10-year 3.058 0 +291b +1bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.28 0.25 0.24 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.66 0.65 0.66 0.78
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.74 1.72 1.72 1.72
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
*********************************************************
*****
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Tom Heneghan)