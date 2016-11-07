* U.S. Clinton win odds rise helps regional sentiment
* Budapest stocks open at record high on Moody's upgrade
* Forint retreats from 3-week high, Hungarian bonds flat
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 7 Budapest stocks rose to record
highs on Monday after Moody's lifted Hungary's credit rating to
investment grade last week, echoing similar upgrades by Fitch
and Standard and Poor's earlier this year.
Budapest's main index gained 0.9 percent by 0830 GMT,
slightly off a record high hit at 30,321 points right after the
opening. The forint eased slightly on Monday, after firming
ahead of the expected Moody's upgrade on Friday.
Central Europe's main equities markets mostly firmed and
government bonds moved sideways on Monday as Hillary Clinton
looked better placed to win Tuesday's U.S. presidential election
than Donald Trump.
A Trump victory could hit currencies in emerging markets and
that could also affect the European Union's eastern members,
mainly the volatile and liquid Polish zloty, analysts
said.
The zloty firmed 0.1 percent against the euro by 0830 GMT,
while Hungary's forint weakened by 0.2 percent to
306.5. The Hungarian unit was giving up some room following a
surge to 3-week highs on Friday.
Moody's upgrade had been widely anticipated as Fitch and
Standard & Poor's had already lifted Hungary to investment grade
earlier this year.
Hungarian government bond yields were unchanged from Friday.
"The upgrade, the third this year, will definitely open the
purse of new investors. But such things do not happen overnight,
it will take some time," one Budapest-based fixed income trader
said.
The upgrade could pave the way for a eurobond issue by
Hungary, Raiffeisen said in a note on regional markets.
It can also make forint-denominated long-end bonds
attractive after a 20-25 basis-point rise in long-end yields in
the region in the past two weeks, driven by global factors,
analysts said.
The bonds are a good buy particularly relative to the papers
of Romania, where wages can continue to surge around the Dec. 11
elections, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said.
Romanian central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said on
Friday, after the bank decided to keep interest rates on hold,
that the 2017 government budget remained the main economic risk.
The bank did not cut rates despite negative inflation, due
to the risk that further fiscal loosening can boost prices.
CEE SNAPSH AT 1030 CET
MARKETS OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close change in 2016
Czech 27.021 27.0245 +0.01% -0.09%
crown 0
Hungary 306.50 305.940 -0.18% 2.66%
forint 00 0
Polish 4.3250 4.3285 +0.08% -1.55%
zloty
Romanian 4.4985 4.4995 +0.02% 0.46%
leu
Croatian 7.5160 7.5138 -0.03% 1.64%
kuna
Serbian 122.95 122.910 -0.03% -1.20%
dinar 00 0
Note: calculate previo close 1800
daily d from us at CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close change in 2016
Prague 899.56 893.82 +0.64% -5.94%
Budapest 30290. 30017.2 +0.91% +26.63
17 3 %
Warsaw 1779.2 1758.22 +1.20% -4.30%
8
Buchares 6803.1 6780.90 +0.33% -2.87%
t 3
Ljubljan 729.05 740.18 -1.50% +4.73%
a
Zagreb 1952.0 1946.98 +0.26% +15.53
8 %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 660.30 667.33 -1.05% +2.52%
>
Sofia 526.35 530.21 -0.73% +14.20
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.802 -0.008 -017bps -2bps
>
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.173 -0.051 +024bp -6bps
> s
<CZ10YT=R 0.472 -0.017 +031bp -5bps
10-year R> s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.813 -0.003 +244bp -1bps
> s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.488 0.008 +290bp +0bps
> s
<PL10YT=R 3.052 0.002 +289bp -3bps
10-year R> s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interba
nk
Czech < 0.28 0.25 0.24 0
Rep PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.65 0.64 0.65 0.77
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.725 1.72 1.715 1.72
WIBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by
Mark Heinrich)