* CEE assets ease on Trump victory, rebound from early lows
* U.S. uncertainty affects other emerging economies more
* Polish assets underperform on liquidity, security concerns
* Forint outperforms region after Moody's upgrade
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 9 Poland lagged a rebound
of Central European assets on Wednesday due to concerns over its
strained relations with Russia as Donald Trump, winner of the
U.S. presidential election, is seen seeking better ties with
Moscow.
Regional assets quickly rebounded from an early plunge as
worries over the possible economic fallout from Trump's surprise
victory subsided and strong economic fundamentals helped to
contain the decline.
However Poland, whose government is sharply critical of
Russia, faces concerns over its security situation because Trump
has spoken warmly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has
suggested a reduced U.S. role in NATO, analysts said.
"Despite CEE's limited economic links with the US, the
election outcome can have meaningful impact on security in the
region. If the US role in NATO is reduced as was suggested by
Donald Trump during the campaign, this may make investors start
pricing in an additional risk premium related to security
concerns," Citigroup said in a note.
"This may be particularly important for Poland or Baltic
states as these are economies that feel most threatened by the
strengthening position of Russia."
The zloty rebounded from a two-month low against
the euro, but at 1151 GMT it was still weaker by one third of a
percent against the euro at 4.3489.
Romania's leu fully recovered from an early slide
to a four-month low. The forint even firmed slightly,
still helped by Friday's credit rating upgrade from Moody's.
The region's main stock indices regained most of the ground
after an early decline of about 2 percent, apart from Warsaw's
bluechip index which was still down by 1.1 percent.
"What we could read from Trump's policy comments so far
would affect Latin America and Asia rather than our region,"
said Gergely Urmossy, Budapest-based analyst of Erste.
"The money withdrawn from those regions may even come here,"
he added.
Hungarian, Polish and Romanian government bond yields rose
by around 4 basis points. Ultra-low Czech yields were steady.
It is hard to predict the impact of the U.S. vote on
regional and global debt markets as the odds of a Federal
Reserve rate hike in December may have declined now but U.S.
interest rates may eventually climb higher than expected under
Trump, traders and analysts said.
Poland's central bank kept its own interest rates on hold on
Wednesday as expected.
If the Fed tightens policy less than expected this year and
next, the Czech central bank may postpone its exit from its
three-year-old cap on the crown, currently expected in the
middle of 2017, analysts said.
The crown is seen firming after the cap, which keeps it on
the weaker side of 27 against the euro, has been removed.
The crown exchange rate against the euro implied in
six-month forwards touched its weakest level in
three weeks on Wednesday, at 26.893.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1251 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0260 27.0250 +0.00 -0.10%
crown => %
Hungary <EURHUF 305.4700 305.6600 +0.06 3.00%
forint => %
Polish <EURPLN 4.3489 4.3340 -0.34% -2.09%
zloty =>
Romanian <EURRON 4.5095 4.5090 -0.01% 0.21%
leu =>
Croatian <EURHRK 7.5060 7.5085 +0.03 1.77%
kuna => %
Serbian <EURRSD 123.0000 123.1000 +0.08 -1.24%
dinar => %
Note: calcula previous close at 1800
daily ted CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 894.40 897.95 -0.40% -6.48%
Budapest 30204.02 30348.45 -0.48% +26.2
7%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1763.35 1783.22 -1.11% -5.15%
>
Buchares 6750.11 6810.68 -0.89% -3.63%
t
Ljubljan <.SBITO 731.78 736.70 -0.67% +5.12
a P> %
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1931.29 1933.55 -0.12% +14.3
> 0%
Belgrade <.BELEX 667.32 665.66 +0.25 +3.61
15> % %
Sofia <.SOFIX 547.53 558.16 -1.90% +18.8
> 0%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.766 -0.008 -012bp +1bps
RR> s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.174 -0.002 +026b +3bps
RR> ps
<CZ10YT 0.504 0 +035b +3bps
10-year =RR> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.826 0.003 +248b +2bps
RR> ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.559 0.023 +299b +5bps
RR> ps
<PL10YT 3.122 0.057 +297b +8bps
10-year =RR> ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.24 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.64 0.64 0.66 0.73
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.735 1.73 1.725 1.72
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Robert
Muller in Prague; Editing by Gareth Jones)