* Budapest stocks at record high, Warsaw approaches 3-month
high
* Polish KGHM, PZO, Pekao report good Q3 earnings
* Investors digest Trump's pledges on industry
* Hungarian bond auctions seen drawing healthy demand
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 10 Warsaw led a rise of
Central European equities on Thursday as some Polish companies
reported better than expected earnings and investors, still
unsettled by Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. election,
began to focus on his pledges on industry.
Although the European Union's eastern members are shielded
by healthy growth and close ties with the euro zone, traders
were still citing uncertainty following Trump's presidential
victory.
"Although uncertainties linger about what a Trump presidency
would mean for global trade and geopolitics, his first speech
was conciliatory, and some of his centre-stage policies are seen
as pro-growth," ING analysts said in a note.
Among other promises, Trump has pledged to re-industrialise
the United States.
Poland lagged a rebound of regional assets in the previous
session due to concerns its strained relations with Russia could
impact its relationship with the United States as Trump is seen
seeking better ties with Moscow.
But attention turned towards a batch of good Polish
third-quarter corporate earnings reports on Thursday.
The stocks of KGHM surged by over 10 percent after
the copper producer reported a jump in earnings.
"The market (also) reacts to Donald Trump's comments on
industrialisation of the US," said Jaroslaw Janusz, equity
trader at Noble Securities based in Krakow, Poland.
"He wants to build new manufacturing powers in America and
return to times when manufacturing rose faster than services and
this strongly supports commodity prices," he added.
The stocks of insurer PZU rose 3.5 percent after it
reported 37 percent annual rise in profits.
Warsaw's bluechip equities index led a rise of the
region's main indices. It gained 1.8 percent by 0946 GMT, almost
fully recovering from a decline earlier this month before the
U.S. elections, approching its highest level in 3 months.
Budapest's main stock index rose by only 1 percent,
but hit a new record high.
Hungarian assets have been helped by last week's credit
rating upgrade to investment grade by Moody's.
Thursday's Hungarian auction of 3-, 5- and 10-year
government bonds could draw strong demand for all maturities
despite a steepening of yield curves in the region due to the
uncertainty caused by Trump's win, traders said.
They also expect Hungary's central bank and the government
debt agency to improve market liquidity to support bonds. The
debt agency bought back bonds worth over 140 billion forints
($498.27 million) at an auction on Wednesday.
"That auction has also released funds into the market," one
trader said.
Hungarian 10-year bond yields rose 7 basis points to 3.2
percent. Poland's corresponding yield jumped 10 basis points to
3.245 percent.
CEE SNAP AT 1046
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 230 390 06% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 306. 306. -0.1 2.62
forint => 6000 0250 9% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.34 4.34 +0. -1.9
zloty => 10 64 12% 1%
Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 +0. 0.39
leu => 15 43 06% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.84
kuna => 10 45 05% %
Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 9400 0500 09% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 909. 897. +1. -4.9
15 76 27% 3%
Budapest 3064 3036 +0. +28
5.66 5.21 92% .11%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1822 1790 +1. -1.9
> .13 .66 76% 9%
Buchares 6861 6780 +1. -2.0
t .15 .82 18% 4%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 735. 731. +0. +5.
a P> 65 68 54% 67%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1934 1930 +0. +14
> .47 .81 19% .49%
Belgrade <.BELEX 662. 665. -0.3 +2.
15> 59 03 7% 87%
Sofia <.SOFIX 546. 532. +2. +18
> 68 67 63% .61%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 -012 -3bp
RR> 64 24 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.00 +02 -3bp
RR> 62 3 3bps s
<CZ10YT 0.52 0.00 +02 -5bp
10-year =RR> 3 4 9bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.86 0.02 +25 +1b
RR> 1 5 0bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.65 0.07 +30 +4b
RR> 4 1 5bps ps
<PL10YT 3.26 0.09 +30 +4b
10-year =RR> 4 2 3bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.67 0.73 0.73
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.75 1.76 1.73
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 280.9700 forints)
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)