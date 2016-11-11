* Zloty, crown weaken to 4-month lows
* Bond yields rise as Fed may boost rates under Trump
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 11 Central European currencies
traded near multi-month lows and government bonds eased on
Friday due to concern that U.S. interest rates could surge under
the presidency of Donald Trump.
Growth and EU membership keeps the region less vulnerable
than other emerging economies, but a rise in U.S. rates could
make its government bonds relatively less attractive.
Investors digesting Trump's victory initially focused on his
vows to boost the U.S. economy but attention has turned towards
a resulting likely global rise in inflation.
"Sentiment towards emerging assets appears to have
deteriorated overnight ... amid prospects of re-inflation
induced by the new US president's policies, a process dubbed
'Trumpflation'", Bucharest-based ING analysts said in a note.
European bonds have tracked a slide of U.S. Treasuries, with
Polish and Hungarian long-term debt prices leading the losses as
these markets are more liquid than elsewhere in Central Europe.
Warsaw markets were closed due to a national holiday, but
the zloty plunged to a 4-month low against the euro in
international trade. At 1018 GMT it traded at 4.4125, weaker by
0.8 percent.
The forint shed 0.4 percent to 309.4, hovering
near 6-week low territory beyond 310.
Hungary's 5- and 10-year bond yields rose 8-9 basis points
after 20 basis points rise in the previous session. The 10-year
paper traded at 3.41 percent, its highest levels for months.
"Possibly bigger rate hikes in the U.S. may even lead the
European Central Bank to start to taper its monetary stimulus
from March," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"Improving growth prospects in the world and higher
inflation is bad for bonds, good for stocks," he added.
Regional stock markets did not extend the past two days'
gains, but by trading flat they still well outperformed the MSCI
emerging market index which shed 2.3 percent.
The Czech Republic's safe-haven bond market did not track
the regional weakening, with its ultra-low yields trading mixed.
The Czech crown hit its weakest level since early
July against the euro, easing to 27.115, but its 0.2 percent
fall was moderate relative to other currencies in the region.
If protectionism rises in U.S. trade policy, open emerging
economies like China, Korea, Taiwan, Mexico, but also Hungary
and Czechs face risks, said Simon Quijano-Evans, analyst of
Legal & General Investment Management.
"(They) may be facing the biggest rethink in a decade as
Brexit, the US elections and possible 'nationalist' surprises
out of the EU really shake the boat," he said.
CEE SNAP AT 1118
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.1 -0.2
crown => 720 250 7% 7%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.4 1.69
forint => 4000 1250 1% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.37 -0.7 -3.5
zloty => 25 78 9% 0%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.50 -0.1 0.17
leu => 15 31 9% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 -0.0 1.73
kuna => 90 25 9% %
Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.1
dinar => 9000 0000 08% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 900. 901. -0.1 -5.8
51 69 3% 4%
Budapest 3055 3054 +0. +27
1.45 0.32 04% .72%
Buchares 6850 6845 +0. -2.2
t .42 .53 07% 0%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 735. 735. -0.0 +5.
a P> 11 44 4% 60%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1953 1946 +0. +15
> .07 .14 36% .59%
Belgrade <.BELEX 664. 665. -0.0 +3.
15> 75 03 4% 21%
Sofia <.SOFIX 536. 541. -0.9 +16
> 57 45 0% .42%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.01 -010 +0b
RR> 93 8 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +01 -7bp
RR> 91 38 4bps s
<CZ10YT 0.61 0.05 +03 +3b
10-year =RR> 3 8 1bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.25 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.69 0.71 0.79 0.72
><BUBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Jason Hovet
in Prague; Editing by Keith Weir)