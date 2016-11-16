* Bond yields track rise in U.S. Treasuries
* Weak GDP data, uncertain U.S. rate outlook dim sentiment
* Volatility is lower since last week
* Equities mostly ease, led by Prague
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 16 Central European assets
including government bonds mostly retreated on Wednesday as a
rebound in the previous session proved short-lived and yields
also rose in the euro zone and the United States.
Higher U.S yields and a strengthening dollar reflect
expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise under the
presidency of Donald Trump. Emerging market assets can suffer if
investors transfer funds into the United States.
"Everybody is talking about a rise in inflation (due to
Trump's likely policies) ... but the debate is highly
theoretical," one Budapest-based trader said.
"Everybody is confused ... We will have to wait to see what
happens."
Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose by 9 basis
points from Tuesday's fixing to 3.56 percent, while Poland's
corresponding yield rose 10 basis points to 3.59 percent.
The yields have risen by 40-50 basis points since the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 8.
Concerns about the direction of U.S. monetary and economic
policy have also weighed on Central Europe's main currencies and
pushed them past key psychological levels to multi-month lows
against the euro last week.
After some rebound this week, the currencies were treading
water on Wednesday. The zloty fully gave up a
half-percent early gain by 0956 GMT.
Tuesday's weaker-than-expected third-quarter economic output
figures for the region also weighed on sentiment.
Raiffeisen analyst Andreas Schwabe said there was a risk
that the region's economic growth would slow to 2-3 percent,
which could prompt central banks to postpone monetary policy
tightening.
"But these decisions will also depend on other (external)
factors like ECB (European Central Bank) policies, global risk
sentiment and the pace of re-inflation going forward," he said
in a note.
Regional stocks mostly eased, led by Prague where the main
equities index shed 2 percent.
Czech Moneta Money Bank shares fell by 2.5
percent after GE Capital sold its stocks in the bank.
Heavyweight CEZ eased 2.1 percent after the energy
group said it was extending an outage at Unit 1 of the Temelin
nuclear power plant to mid- from early December due to the large
number of checks required.
The stocks of Komercni, the biggest Czech bank,
fell more than 4 percent after Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka
floated the idea of a tax on various sectors including banks.
Bulgaria's main stock index shed 0.8 percent.
Bulgaria's parliament approved the resignation of Prime
Minister Boiko Borisov's centre-right government in a move which
is likely to lead to months of political uncertainty and early
elections in 2017.
CEE SNAP AT 1556
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 340 440 04% 3%
Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.0 1.45
forint => 1500 0050 5% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.43 -0.1 -4.0
zloty => 91 12 8% 8%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.1 -0.0
leu => 95 46 1% 1%
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.61
kuna => 80 55 3% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1500 2000 04% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 886. 904. -1.9 -7.2
90 68 7% 6%
Budapest 2987 3013 -0.8 +24
2.99 3.01 6% .88%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1756 1754 +0. -5.5
> .48 .02 14% 2%
Buchares 6840 6875 -0.5 -2.3
t .78 .76 1% 3%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 713. 714. -0.1 +2.
a P> 24 59 9% 45%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1970 1973 -0.1 +16
> .66 .38 4% .63%
Belgrade <.BELEX 660. 660. +0. +2.
15> 73 47 04% 58%
Sofia <.SOFIX 534. 538. -0.7 +15
> 48 51 5% .96%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -006 -2bp
RR> 88 23 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +01 -2bp
RR> 3 06 9bps s
<CZ10YT 0.61 -0.0 +03 -1bp
10-year =RR> 2 11 0bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.83 0.00 +24 +1b
RR> 1 3 6bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.86 0.03 +31 +2b
RR> 6 5 8bps ps
<PL10YT 3.60 0.09 +32 +10
10-year =RR> 3 8 9bps bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.69 0.76 0.7
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.78 1.77 1.73
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Gareth Jones)