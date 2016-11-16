* Bond yields track rise in U.S. Treasuries * Weak GDP data, uncertain U.S. rate outlook dim sentiment * Volatility is lower since last week * Equities mostly ease, led by Prague (Adds Bulgarian parliament decision, Komercni share fall, new prices) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 16 Central European assets including government bonds mostly retreated on Wednesday as a rebound in the previous session proved short-lived and yields also rose in the euro zone and the United States. Higher U.S yields and a strengthening dollar reflect expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise under the presidency of Donald Trump. Emerging market assets can suffer if investors transfer funds into the United States. "Everybody is talking about a rise in inflation (due to Trump's likely policies) ... but the debate is highly theoretical," one Budapest-based trader said. "Everybody is confused ... We will have to wait to see what happens." Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose by 9 basis points from Tuesday's fixing to 3.56 percent, while Poland's corresponding yield rose 10 basis points to 3.59 percent. The yields have risen by 40-50 basis points since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8. Concerns about the direction of U.S. monetary and economic policy have also weighed on Central Europe's main currencies and pushed them past key psychological levels to multi-month lows against the euro last week. After some rebound this week, the currencies were treading water on Wednesday. The zloty fully gave up a half-percent early gain by 0956 GMT. Tuesday's weaker-than-expected third-quarter economic output figures for the region also weighed on sentiment. Raiffeisen analyst Andreas Schwabe said there was a risk that the region's economic growth would slow to 2-3 percent, which could prompt central banks to postpone monetary policy tightening. "But these decisions will also depend on other (external) factors like ECB (European Central Bank) policies, global risk sentiment and the pace of re-inflation going forward," he said in a note. Regional stocks mostly eased, led by Prague where the main equities index shed 2 percent. Czech Moneta Money Bank shares fell by 2.5 percent after GE Capital sold its stocks in the bank. Heavyweight CEZ eased 2.1 percent after the energy group said it was extending an outage at Unit 1 of the Temelin nuclear power plant to mid- from early December due to the large number of checks required. The stocks of Komercni, the biggest Czech bank, fell more than 4 percent after Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka floated the idea of a tax on various sectors including banks. Bulgaria's main stock index shed 0.8 percent. Bulgaria's parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's centre-right government in a move which is likely to lead to months of political uncertainty and early elections in 2017. CEE SNAP AT 1556 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 340 440 04% 3% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.0 1.45 forint => 1500 0050 5% % Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.43 -0.1 -4.0 zloty => 91 12 8% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.1 -0.0 leu => 95 46 1% 1% Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.61 kuna => 80 55 3% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1500 2000 04% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 886. 904. -1.9 -7.2 90 68 7% 6% Budapest 2987 3013 -0.8 +24 2.99 3.01 6% .88% Warsaw <.WIG20 1756 1754 +0. -5.5 > .48 .02 14% 2% Buchares 6840 6875 -0.5 -2.3 t .78 .76 1% 3% Ljubljan <.SBITO 713. 714. -0.1 +2. a P> 24 59 9% 45% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1970 1973 -0.1 +16 > .66 .38 4% .63% Belgrade <.BELEX 660. 660. +0. +2. 15> 73 47 04% 58% Sofia <.SOFIX 534. 538. -0.7 +15 > 48 51 5% .96% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -006 -2bp RR> 88 23 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +01 -2bp RR> 3 06 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.61 -0.0 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 2 11 0bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.83 0.00 +24 +1b RR> 1 3 6bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.86 0.03 +31 +2b RR> 6 5 8bps ps <PL10YT 3.60 0.09 +32 +10 10-year =RR> 3 8 9bps bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.69 0.76 0.7 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.78 1.77 1.73 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Gareth Jones)