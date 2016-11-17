* Bond yields drop slightly, tracking U.S. Treasuries
* Rebound is fragile due to unclear U.S. policy changes
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 17 Central European
government bonds firmed on Thursday ahead of debt auctions in
Bucharest and Warsaw, a rebound that traders called fragile as
U.S. Treasuries also regained some ground.
Long-term bond yields in the region have surged by around 40
basis points since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential
election on Nov. 8. His victory has raised expectations for a
rise in inflation and interest rates, a global surge in bond
yields, a dollar jump and reduced investor appetite for emerging
market assets.
However, Treasuries yields dropped slightly and the dollar
retreated by Thursday.
"Yields (in Hungary) dropped along with U.S. Treasuries, but
this is a vulnerable rebound," a Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
Investors around the world will seek more clarity on future
fiscal and monetary policies in the United States under Trump
and until they get it, assets in emerging markets will remain
volatile, analysts said.
Despite the temporary rebound, Poland's government reduced
the amount of bonds offered at a tender on Thursday to 3-5
billion zlotys from 3-7 billion zlotys.
"Today's auction (...) takes place in unfavourable market
conditions, which is likely to subdue investor appetite," Bank
Pekao analysts said in a note. "Despite all that, we expect that
the ministry will place a sizable share of the offer."
Investors have sold government bonds in emerging markets
indiscriminately in the past weeks.
Yields of 10-year bonds are about the same now, at around
3.5 percent in Hungary and Poland, and also in Romania which
will also test market sentiment with a tender on Thursday.
Romania's 2024-expiry bonds could be sold at a cut-off yield
of 3.35-3.4 percent at the auction, up from Wednesday's closing
bid of 3.3 percent, ING analysts said in a note.
Looking at longer-term bonds, investors for now are ignoring
risks of a rise in government spending in Poland and Romania.
Meanwhile, short-term debt yields have been lower in Hungary as
the central bank has boosted liquidity on forint markets with
unconventional tools.
Poland's lower chamber of parliament approved a cut in the
retirement age late on Wednesday in a move that may widen budget
deficits and weigh on economic growth.
Regional currencies, which have been moved by bond market
jitters recently, mostly firmed slightly or were flat on
Thursday morning. But the Czech crown eased 0.1
percent to 27.058 against the euro by 0902 GMT.
Its weakening is unusual as it has usually traded near 27
since the Czech central bank launched a cap at that level in
2013. Czech local markets were closed due to a national holiday.
CEE SNAP AT 1002
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.2
crown => 580 390 7% 2%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.53
forint => 9000 2600 12% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.44 +0. -4.0
zloty => 70 67 22% 3%
Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.51 -0.0 -0.0
leu => 00 95 1% 2%
Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.60
kuna => 90 85 1% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1300 2100 06% 5%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Budapest 2987 2997 -0.3 +24
0.28 2.83 4% .87%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1758 1758 +0. -5.4
> .68 .54 01% 0%
Buchares 6849 6843 +0. -2.2
t .76 .14 10% 1%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 712. 713. -0.1 +2.
a P> 17 24 5% 30%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1968 1964 +0. +16
> .47 .72 19% .50%
Belgrade <.BELEX 661. 660. +0. +2.
15> 45 73 11% 69%
Sofia <.SOFIX 535. 534. +0. +16
> 83 48 25% .26%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.81 0 +24 +1b
RR> 7 5bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.81 -0.0 +31 -5bp
RR> 9 6 6bps s
<PL10YT 3.53 -0.0 +32 -3bp
10-year =RR> 2 6 6bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.68 0.75 0.7
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.77 1.78 1.73
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by
Mark Heinrich)