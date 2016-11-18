* Poland denies reported plan to move pension assets to state fund * Retreat of dollar, UST yields helps regional asset rebound * Warsaw stocks off 1-month low, CEE 10-year bonds still in red (Recasts with Polish clarification on pension funds plan, impact of dollar, U.S. Treasuries yields retreat) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 18 Polish asset prices rebounded from early lows on Friday after the government said its plan to move private pension fund assets into a state fund would be less radical than a news agency report had suggested earlier. Polish equities and government bonds had led an initial drop in Central European assets. But the market turned around partly as Poland rebounded, and also due to a rally in the dollar losing steam and U.S. Treasuries prices rebounding. State news agency PAP reported that Poland's labour ministry had proposed moving private pension fund assets worth up to 147 billion zlotys ($35 billion) into a state fund, effectively putting some listed firms under state control. That sent Warsaw's blue-chip stock index to a one-month low early on as the report played into investors' fears about a government drive to boost its influence over companies, including the banking sector. But the labour and finance ministries later said in a joint statement that they wanted to transfer only 25 percent of assets from state-guaranteed private pension funds to a state-controlled investment vehicle, as planned previously. The stock index then regained most of the ground it had lost and was down just 0.3 percent from Thursday as of 1234 GMT. The zloty fully rebounded from an early weakening. Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 12 basis points from its early high to 3.7 percent but was still up 5 basis points from Thursday. It was still 10-15 basis points above its Hungarian and Romanian peers even though the latter are rated lower by credit rating agencies. Polish bonds had already taken a hit from Wednesday's parliament approval of a cut in the retirement age, a move economists said would push up the country's budget deficits and reduce economic growth. Rating agency Fitch said that after the retirement age cut the government would need adjustment measures to prevent a rise in the budget deficit to beyond 3 percent of economic output, risking financial sanctions from the European Union. Fitch will review Hungary's credit rating after the markets close, and analysts said a change in the 'BBB-' rating was unlikely but a rise in the outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' cannot be ruled out. "That could strengthen the forint," Equilor brokerage said in a note. The forint firmed 0.1 percent to 309.65 against the euro. CEE SNAP AT 1334 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 310 620 11% 2% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. +0. 1.61 forint => 6500 8700 07% % Polish <EURPLN 4.44 4.44 +0. -4.1 zloty => 35 42 01% 7% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.07 leu => 60 60 00% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.52 -0.1 1.39 kuna => 40 25 5% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.3 dinar => 1500 1400 1% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 884. 889. -0.6 -7.5 23 62 1% 4% Budapest 3001 2994 +0. +25 0.09 1.07 23% .46% Warsaw <.WIG20 1736 1742 -0.3 -6.5 > .89 .39 2% 8% Buchares 6829 6859 -0.4 -2.4 t .91 .05 2% 9% Ljubljan <.SBITO 709. 704. +0. +1. a P> 12 51 65% 86% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1976 1975 +0. +16 > .12 .42 04% .96% Belgrade <.BELEX 674. 662. +1. +4. 15> 42 71 77% 71% Sofia <.SOFIX 531. 533. -0.3 +15 > 59 51 6% .34% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.02 -002 +3b RR> 69 4 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +02 -5bp RR> 95 42 5bps s <CZ10YT 0.62 0.02 +03 +2b 10-year =RR> 8 1 5bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.89 0.00 +25 +2b RR> 7 8 5bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.96 0.05 +33 +5b RR> 2 8 1bps ps <PL10YT 3.72 0.07 +34 +7b 10-year =RR> 4 3 5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.67 0.69 0.74 0.68 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.78 1.8 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Marcib Goettig and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw/Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)