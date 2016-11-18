* Poland denies reported plan to move pension assets to
state fund
* Retreat of dollar, UST yields helps regional asset rebound
* Warsaw stocks off 1-month low, CEE 10-year bonds still in
red
(Recasts with Polish clarification on pension funds plan,
impact of dollar, U.S. Treasuries yields retreat)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 18 Polish asset prices rebounded
from early lows on Friday after the government said its plan to
move private pension fund assets into a state fund would be less
radical than a news agency report had suggested earlier.
Polish equities and government bonds had led an initial drop
in Central European assets. But the market turned around partly
as Poland rebounded, and also due to a rally in the dollar
losing steam and U.S. Treasuries prices rebounding.
State news agency PAP reported that Poland's labour ministry
had proposed moving private pension fund assets worth up to 147
billion zlotys ($35 billion) into a state fund, effectively
putting some listed firms under state control.
That sent Warsaw's blue-chip stock index to a
one-month low early on as the report played into investors'
fears about a government drive to boost its influence over
companies, including the banking sector.
But the labour and finance ministries later said in a joint
statement that they wanted to transfer only 25 percent of assets
from state-guaranteed private pension funds to a
state-controlled investment vehicle, as planned previously.
The stock index then regained most of the ground it had lost
and was down just 0.3 percent from Thursday as of 1234 GMT.
The zloty fully rebounded from an early weakening.
Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 12 basis points from its
early high to 3.7 percent but was still up 5 basis points from
Thursday. It was still 10-15 basis points above its Hungarian
and Romanian peers even though the latter are rated lower by
credit rating agencies.
Polish bonds had already taken a hit from Wednesday's
parliament approval of a cut in the retirement age, a move
economists said would push up the country's budget deficits and
reduce economic growth.
Rating agency Fitch said that after the retirement age cut
the government would need adjustment measures to prevent a rise
in the budget deficit to beyond 3 percent of economic output,
risking financial sanctions from the European Union.
Fitch will review Hungary's credit rating after the markets
close, and analysts said a change in the 'BBB-' rating was
unlikely but a rise in the outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'
cannot be ruled out.
"That could strengthen the forint," Equilor brokerage said
in a note.
The forint firmed 0.1 percent to 309.65 against
the euro.
CEE SNAP AT 1334
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 310 620 11% 2%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. +0. 1.61
forint => 6500 8700 07% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.44 4.44 +0. -4.1
zloty => 35 42 01% 7%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.07
leu => 60 60 00% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.52 -0.1 1.39
kuna => 40 25 5% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.3
dinar => 1500 1400 1% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 884. 889. -0.6 -7.5
23 62 1% 4%
Budapest 3001 2994 +0. +25
0.09 1.07 23% .46%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1736 1742 -0.3 -6.5
> .89 .39 2% 8%
Buchares 6829 6859 -0.4 -2.4
t .91 .05 2% 9%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 709. 704. +0. +1.
a P> 12 51 65% 86%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1976 1975 +0. +16
> .12 .42 04% .96%
Belgrade <.BELEX 674. 662. +1. +4.
15> 42 71 77% 71%
Sofia <.SOFIX 531. 533. -0.3 +15
> 59 51 6% .34%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.02 -002 +3b
RR> 69 4 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +02 -5bp
RR> 95 42 5bps s
<CZ10YT 0.62 0.02 +03 +2b
10-year =RR> 8 1 5bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.89 0.00 +25 +2b
RR> 7 8 5bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.96 0.05 +33 +5b
RR> 2 8 1bps ps
<PL10YT 3.72 0.07 +34 +7b
10-year =RR> 4 3 5bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.67 0.69 0.74 0.68
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.78 1.8 1.73
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Marcib Goettig and Jakub Iglewski in
Warsaw/Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Toby Chopra and
Hugh Lawson)