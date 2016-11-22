* Rise in global risk appetite fuels short-covering * Hungary wage deal seen lifting GDP, CPI; labour shortage a pain * Forint, zloty firm 0.3 pct against the euro * Warsaw leads equities rebound, bond yields decline By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 22 Central European assets firmed on Tuesday as investors unwound selling positions in emerging markets and Hungary agreed an increase of 15 percent to its minimum wage next year which is seen boosting economic growth. The Hungarian central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its meeting despite the increased inflation risks due to the deal to boost minimum wages and cut payroll taxes in 2017 and in election year 2018. Inflation in Hungary currently stands at 1.0 percent. Analysts said the biggest wage increase in recent memory, which will see the skilled minimum wage rise 25 percent in 2017, was unlikely to meet its goal to tackle a deepening labour shortage without serious changes in education and public employment. But it can help economic growth pick up to about 3 percent next year from a median analysts' forecast of 2.15 percent this year, and consumer prices rise after stagnating for years. The country hopes higher wages will attract workers who have left the country back to Hungary. The Hungarian central bank has signalled that it wanted to keep interest rates low for years. The wage increase is unlikely to change that policy in the short term but tightening may come earlier if inflation jumps by 2018, analysts said. "Times when the bank will need to consider how to prevent economic overheating are more likely now than ideas about more stimulus," said Peter Virovacz, analyst of ING Bank. The forint and Poland's zloty firmed 0.3 percent against the euro by 0950 GMT. A covering of earlier short positions mainly helped Warsaw in the region. Polish assets had been the worst hit in Central Europe in the past weeks by selling as Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. presidential election led to a sell-off in global debt markets and in emerging markets. A global rise in metals and raw materials helped the Polish bourse extend Monday's gains, with copper producer KGHM and energy sector shares rising. Warsaw's blue-chip stock index led regional gains, rising by 1.2 percent, drifting further off last week's one-month lows. Regional government bond yields tracked a retreat of euro zone and U.S. peers. Poland's 10-year benchmark yield dropped 7 basis points to 3.47 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield fell 11 basis points to 3.5 percent. The bids for Romania's 10-year bonds also dropped by 12 basis points to 3.47 percent even though the country rejected all bids at a 6-year bond tender on Monday, its second failed auction since the Nov. 8 U.S. elections. "With a large part of this year's planned gross issuance behind us and budget spending well below plan ... the finance ministry can afford to wait a bit," ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAP AT 1050 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.2 crown => 540 375 6% 1% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 309. +0. 2.05 forint => 3200 2000 29% % Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.43 +0. -3.6 zloty => 85 20 31% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.18 leu => 10 00 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 +0. 1.38 kuna => 50 75 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 1900 2900 08% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 891. 884. +0. -6.7 37 00 83% 9% Budapest 3021 3010 +0. +26 7.11 3.57 38% .32% Warsaw <.WIG20 1777 1756 +1. -4.3 > .80 .35 22% 8% Buchares 6846 6840 +0. -2.2 t .26 .88 08% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 707. 714. -0.9 +1. a P> 64 66 8% 65% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1988 1982 +0. +17 > .69 .94 29% .70% Belgrade <.BELEX 679. 679. -0.1 +5. 15> 13 86 1% 44% Sofia <.SOFIX 544. 539. +0. +18 > 83 61 97% .21% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 +00 +1b RR> 06 13 0bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 +3b RR> 2 17 9bps ps <CZ10YT 0.57 -0.0 +03 +2b 10-year =RR> 4 17 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.86 -0.0 +25 -1bp RR> 9 3 7bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.79 -0.0 +32 -1bp RR> 6 6 1bps s <PL10YT 3.50 -0.0 +32 -4bp 10-year =RR> 4 72 6bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.25 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.64 0.65 0.7 0.66 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.75 1.75 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)