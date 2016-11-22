* Rise in global risk appetite fuels short-covering
* Hungary wage deal seen lifting GDP, CPI; labour shortage a
pain
* Forint, zloty firm 0.3 pct against the euro
* Warsaw leads equities rebound, bond yields decline
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 22 Central European assets firmed
on Tuesday as investors unwound selling positions in emerging
markets and Hungary agreed an increase of 15 percent to its
minimum wage next year which is seen boosting economic
growth.
The Hungarian central bank is expected to keep interest
rates on hold at its meeting despite the increased inflation
risks due to the deal to boost minimum wages and cut payroll
taxes in 2017 and in election year 2018.
Inflation in Hungary currently stands at 1.0 percent.
Analysts said the biggest wage increase in recent memory,
which will see the skilled minimum wage rise 25 percent in 2017,
was unlikely to meet its goal to tackle a deepening labour
shortage without serious changes in education and public
employment.
But it can help economic growth pick up to about 3 percent
next year from a median analysts' forecast of 2.15 percent this
year, and consumer prices rise after stagnating for years.
The country hopes higher wages will attract workers who have
left the country back to Hungary.
The Hungarian central bank has signalled that it wanted to
keep interest rates low for years. The wage increase is unlikely
to change that policy in the short term but tightening may come
earlier if inflation jumps by 2018, analysts said.
"Times when the bank will need to consider how to prevent
economic overheating are more likely now than ideas about more
stimulus," said Peter Virovacz, analyst of ING Bank.
The forint and Poland's zloty firmed 0.3
percent against the euro by 0950 GMT.
A covering of earlier short positions mainly helped Warsaw
in the region.
Polish assets had been the worst hit in Central Europe in
the past weeks by selling as Donald Trump's shock win in the
U.S. presidential election led to a sell-off in global debt
markets and in emerging markets.
A global rise in metals and raw materials helped the Polish
bourse extend Monday's gains, with copper producer KGHM
and energy sector shares rising.
Warsaw's blue-chip stock index led regional gains,
rising by 1.2 percent, drifting further off last week's
one-month lows.
Regional government bond yields tracked a retreat of euro
zone and U.S. peers.
Poland's 10-year benchmark yield dropped 7
basis points to 3.47 percent.
Hungary's corresponding yield fell 11 basis points to 3.5
percent.
The bids for Romania's 10-year bonds also dropped by 12
basis points to 3.47 percent even though the country rejected
all bids at a 6-year bond tender on Monday, its second failed
auction since the Nov. 8 U.S. elections.
"With a large part of this year's planned gross issuance
behind us and budget spending well below plan ... the finance
ministry can afford to wait a bit," ING analysts said in a note.
CEE SNAP AT 1050
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.2
crown => 540 375 6% 1%
Hungary <EURHUF 308. 309. +0. 2.05
forint => 3200 2000 29% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.43 +0. -3.6
zloty => 85 20 31% 3%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.18
leu => 10 00 2% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 +0. 1.38
kuna => 50 75 03% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 1900 2900 08% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 891. 884. +0. -6.7
37 00 83% 9%
Budapest 3021 3010 +0. +26
7.11 3.57 38% .32%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1777 1756 +1. -4.3
> .80 .35 22% 8%
Buchares 6846 6840 +0. -2.2
t .26 .88 08% 6%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 707. 714. -0.9 +1.
a P> 64 66 8% 65%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1988 1982 +0. +17
> .69 .94 29% .70%
Belgrade <.BELEX 679. 679. -0.1 +5.
15> 13 86 1% 44%
Sofia <.SOFIX 544. 539. +0. +18
> 83 61 97% .21%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 +00 +1b
RR> 06 13 0bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 +3b
RR> 2 17 9bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.57 -0.0 +03 +2b
10-year =RR> 4 17 3bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.86 -0.0 +25 -1bp
RR> 9 3 7bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.79 -0.0 +32 -1bp
RR> 6 6 1bps s
<PL10YT 3.50 -0.0 +32 -4bp
10-year =RR> 4 72 6bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.25 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.64 0.65 0.7 0.66
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.75 1.75 1.73
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)