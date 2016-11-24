* Hungarian yields up 1-3 bps ahead of auctions * CEE assets rangebound, turnover low due to U.S. holiday * Hungary auctions 3-, 5- and 10-year bonds By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 24 Hungarian government bonds eased slightly on Thursday ahead of an auction expected to draw good demand after a surge in yields since the U.S. presidential election. Central European bonds and other financial assets moved little as trading interest was thin on a day when U.S. investors will be off due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Hungarian bond yields rose by a few basis points from Wednesday's fixing, but most of that rise happened late in the previous session when the dollar firmed and bond yields in developed markets rose. Polish bonds tracked a drop in euro zone yields on Thursday but Hungarian yields were steady ahead of the auction of 3-, 5- and 10-year papers. Three-year bonds traded at a yield of 1.30 percent, up 10 basis points since the last auction held two weeks ago. The 5-year yield was up 27 basis points at 2.25 percent and the 10-year yield has risen 31 basis points to 3.56 percent. "The 3- and 5-year bonds will be smoothly sold," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "The 3-year yield is quite high, given how low the (short-term interbank interest rate) BUBOR and financing costs are," the trader said, adding that demand for the 10-year paper was more uncertain but a steepening of the curve in the past weeks may have also made the bond attractive. Hungary's central bank cut its overnight lending rate on Tuesday and further loosened monetary screws on Wednesday, cutting its offer at its monthly 3-month deposit tender. Regional currencies hardly moved. The forint and the zloty were a touch weaker against the euro at 0826 GMT and the leu firmed slightly. Equities were also mostly rangebound, except for Poland where the blue-chip stock index continued to recover. Rising by 0.8 percent, it was above its levels before the U.S. election. The shock victory of Donald Trump at the Nov. 8 vote caused a flow of funds into the dollar and a sell-off in emerging markets. CEE SNAP AT 1026 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 300 420 04% 2% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.0 1.38 forint => 3500 2650 3% % Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.42 -0.0 -3.8 zloty => 70 60 2% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.51 +0. 0.26 leu => 75 15 09% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 +0. 1.47 kuna => 80 85 01% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 3000 3500 04% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 887. 888. -0.1 -7.1 54 72 3% 9% Budapest 3015 3015 +0. +26 8.02 6.29 01% .08% Warsaw <.WIG20 1810 1796 +0. -2.6 > .65 .63 78% 1% Buchares 6831 6838 -0.1 -2.4 t .26 .27 0% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 703. 706. -0.4 +1. a P> 30 16 1% 03% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1996 1991 +0. +18 > .18 .06 26% .14% Belgrade <.BELEX 680. 681. -0.0 +5. 15> 79 22 6% 70% Sofia <.SOFIX 552. 546. +1. +19 > 63 75 08% .90% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 +00 +0b RR> 17 24 1bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -1bp RR> 44 47 7bps s <CZ10YT 0.56 0 +03 +4b 10-year =RR> 2 2bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.91 -0.0 +26 +0b RR> 9 2 4bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.91 -0.0 +33 -2bp RR> 1 53 3bps s <PL10YT 3.61 -0.0 +33 +1b 10-year =RR> 9 29 8bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.25 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.61 0.6 0.64 0.64 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.76 1.77 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)