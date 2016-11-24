* Hungarian yields fall after robust bond auction
* Recent Hungarian yield surge made 10-year bond attractive
* CEE assets rangebound, turnover low due to U.S. holiday
* Polish bonds retreat, central bank sees inflation rise
(Recasts with Hungarian bond auction, Polish central bank
minutes)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 24 Hungarian government bond
prices rebounded as auctions drew heavy demand on Thursday after
weeks of sharp rises in yields in Central Europe.
Regional yields have been boosted by a surge in U.S.
Treasury yields, partly due to expectations for a rise in
government spending under President-elect Donald Trump.
Hungary sold 3-, 5- and 10-year debt worth 82 billion
forints ($280 million), almost twice as much as planned, at its
second primary government bond sale since the U.S. vote.
Yields have surged since the previous auction held two weeks
ago, with the curve steepening. The 10-year bond was sold at a
yield of 3.51 percent, up 26 basis points but lower than early
secondary market highs at 3.56 percent. The bonds were almost
four times oversubscribed.
The heavy demand showed the increased yields had made the
10-year bond attractive, after a global sell-off of long-term
paper since the U.S. vote.
Shorter-dated Hungarian debt is helped by the central bank's
loose monetary policy.
The bank has been boosting forint liquidity in local
markets, even though a deal struck by the government and
employers on Tuesday on a jump in wages next year has increased
inflation risks.
The bank kept its base rate on hold on Tuesday, but cut its
overnight lending rate. It released additional forint liquidity
into the market on Wednesday when it accepted less 3-month
deposits than planned at a monthly tender.
Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the bank had no plans to
revise its year-end target of 900 billion forints ($3 billion)
in the deposits, which held around 3 trillion forints early this
year.
Hungarian 3- and 5-year bond yields dropped by 5 basis
points from Wednesday's fixing, to 1.24 and 2.19 percent,
respectively.
Central European assets, meanwhile, were rangebound as U.S.
markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and investors
were taking a breather after the past weeks' market jitters.
The region's main currencies firmed moderately against the
euro, while stocks were mainly slightly lower.
Government bonds were mixed and rangebound. Poland's 10-year
bond yield was flat at 3.64 percent, up from an early dip to
3.52 percent.
The minutes of the Polish central bank's latest meeting
showed that an expected gradual pick-up in inflation could be an
argument for the bank to not cut record-low rates further.
CEE SNAP AT 1516
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 280 420 05% 1%
Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. +0. 1.46
forint => 1100 2650 05% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.42 +0. -3.7
zloty => 22 60 09% 1%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.20
leu => 00 15 03% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 +0. 1.47
kuna => 80 85 01% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 2400 3500 09% 4%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 883. 888. -0.5 -7.5
82 72 5% 8%
Budapest 3009 3015 -0.1 +25
9.15 6.29 9% .83%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1800 1796 +0. -3.1
> .68 .63 23% 4%
Buchares 6830 6838 -0.1 -2.4
t .33 .27 2% 8%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 703. 706. -0.3 +1.
a P> 64 16 6% 08%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1987 1991 -0.2 +17
> .04 .06 0% .60%
Belgrade <.BELEX 681. 681. +0. +5.
15> 76 22 08% 85%
Sofia <.SOFIX 552. 546. +1. +19
> 34 75 02% .84%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.00 +00 +3b
RR> 9 3 4bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 +1b
RR> 26 29 9bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.54 -0.0 +03 +2b
10-year =RR> 9 14 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.96 0.01 +27 +5b
RR> 3 4 0bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.93 -0.0 +33 +2b
RR> 5 19 6bps ps
<PL10YT 3.63 -0.0 +33 +2b
10-year =RR> 9 06 9bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.56 0.56 0.62 0.61
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.78 1.73
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 293.4100 forints)
($1 = 293.1700 forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan/Ruth
Pitchford)