* Hungarian yields fall after robust bond auction * Recent Hungarian yield surge made 10-year bond attractive * CEE assets rangebound, turnover low due to U.S. holiday * Polish bonds retreat, central bank sees inflation rise (Recasts with Hungarian bond auction, Polish central bank minutes) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 24 Hungarian government bond prices rebounded as auctions drew heavy demand on Thursday after weeks of sharp rises in yields in Central Europe. Regional yields have been boosted by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields, partly due to expectations for a rise in government spending under President-elect Donald Trump. Hungary sold 3-, 5- and 10-year debt worth 82 billion forints ($280 million), almost twice as much as planned, at its second primary government bond sale since the U.S. vote. Yields have surged since the previous auction held two weeks ago, with the curve steepening. The 10-year bond was sold at a yield of 3.51 percent, up 26 basis points but lower than early secondary market highs at 3.56 percent. The bonds were almost four times oversubscribed. The heavy demand showed the increased yields had made the 10-year bond attractive, after a global sell-off of long-term paper since the U.S. vote. Shorter-dated Hungarian debt is helped by the central bank's loose monetary policy. The bank has been boosting forint liquidity in local markets, even though a deal struck by the government and employers on Tuesday on a jump in wages next year has increased inflation risks. The bank kept its base rate on hold on Tuesday, but cut its overnight lending rate. It released additional forint liquidity into the market on Wednesday when it accepted less 3-month deposits than planned at a monthly tender. Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the bank had no plans to revise its year-end target of 900 billion forints ($3 billion) in the deposits, which held around 3 trillion forints early this year. Hungarian 3- and 5-year bond yields dropped by 5 basis points from Wednesday's fixing, to 1.24 and 2.19 percent, respectively. Central European assets, meanwhile, were rangebound as U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and investors were taking a breather after the past weeks' market jitters. The region's main currencies firmed moderately against the euro, while stocks were mainly slightly lower. Government bonds were mixed and rangebound. Poland's 10-year bond yield was flat at 3.64 percent, up from an early dip to 3.52 percent. The minutes of the Polish central bank's latest meeting showed that an expected gradual pick-up in inflation could be an argument for the bank to not cut record-low rates further. CEE SNAP AT 1516 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 280 420 05% 1% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. +0. 1.46 forint => 1100 2650 05% % Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.42 +0. -3.7 zloty => 22 60 09% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.20 leu => 00 15 03% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 +0. 1.47 kuna => 80 85 01% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2400 3500 09% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 883. 888. -0.5 -7.5 82 72 5% 8% Budapest 3009 3015 -0.1 +25 9.15 6.29 9% .83% Warsaw <.WIG20 1800 1796 +0. -3.1 > .68 .63 23% 4% Buchares 6830 6838 -0.1 -2.4 t .33 .27 2% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 703. 706. -0.3 +1. a P> 64 16 6% 08% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1987 1991 -0.2 +17 > .04 .06 0% .60% Belgrade <.BELEX 681. 681. +0. +5. 15> 76 22 08% 85% Sofia <.SOFIX 552. 546. +1. +19 > 34 75 02% .84% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.00 +00 +3b RR> 9 3 4bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 +1b RR> 26 29 9bps ps <CZ10YT 0.54 -0.0 +03 +2b 10-year =RR> 9 14 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.96 0.01 +27 +5b RR> 3 4 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.93 -0.0 +33 +2b RR> 5 19 6bps ps <PL10YT 3.63 -0.0 +33 +2b 10-year =RR> 9 06 9bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.56 0.56 0.62 0.61 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.78 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 293.4100 forints) ($1 = 293.1700 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan/Ruth Pitchford)