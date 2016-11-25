* Slovenian stock index touches 4-month low on Krka
By Sandor Peto and Marja Novak
BUDAPEST/LJUBLJANA, Nov 25 Oil shares pushed
down by declining crude prices put pressure on Central European
stock markets on Friday and Slovenia's stock index touched a
four-month low.
Mixed currencies and bonds indicated that the region's
markets were finishing a directionless week in a "wait and see"
mode ahead of Italy's referendum, Romania's elections and a
possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.
Warsaw's blue-chip stock index dropped 0.8 percent
by 1137 GMT. The shares of Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen
fell by 2.1 percent.
Hungarian oil group MOL shed 0.8 percent and
Budapest's main index dropped 0.2 percent.
Ljubljana's main index was up 0.1 percent, off a
new 4-month low.
Slovenia's upper house of parliament vetoed a bill on the
2017-2018 government budgets on Thursday, saying they should
give municipalities more money and factor in public sector wage
demands.
Wage demands have been increasingly in the focus of politics
in the region due to flight of skilled workers to richer Western
European states, which causes a labour shortage in some sectors.
The small Slovenian stock market has been underperforming
due to the outlook of individual shares rather than politics,
and also ignored Thursday's news that business sentiment rose to
its highest levels since 2008, analysts said.
"The main reason for the falling of the Ljubljana SBI index
over the past few months are poor results of
pharmaceutical company Krka," said Saso Stanovnik,
chief economist of investment firm Alta Invest.
"Krka could fall further in the coming weeks, pulling the
index down with it," he added.
Regional currencies were mixed, with the forint
firming 0.3 percent and the zloty 0.1 percent against
the euro, while the leu eased 0.1 percent.
Hungarian government bond yields dropped further, still
helped by robust demand at Thursday's auctions.
The 10-year yield fell 5 basis points to 3.45 percent.
It is still higher by about 30 basis points since Donald
Trump's shock victory at the U.S. elections, which boosted
yields, mainly on long-dated bonds, in U.S. debt markets and
across the world.
Polish bonds gave up part of their early price gains as U.S.
Treasuries yields rose again slightly.
"Risks include Italy's referendum... but yields have come up
a lot (in the past one month)," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was watching
for any fallout from Italy's constitutional referendum which
threatens with political uncertainty if it leads to Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi losing his seat.
CEE SNAP AT 1237
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1
crown => 360 325 1% 4%
Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.66
forint => 5100 4550 31% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.42 +0. -3.6
zloty => 05 32 06% 8%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.50 -0.1 0.09
leu => 50 99 1% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.43
kuna => 10 05 1% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 0800 3900 25% 1%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 882. 886. -0.4 -7.7
46 31 3% 2%
Budapest 3008 3015 -0.2 +25
6.56 8.58 4% .78%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1793 1807 -0.7 -3.5
> .76 .27 5% 2%
Buchares 6844 6836 +0. -2.2
t .48 .15 12% 8%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 704. 703. +0. +1.
a P> 30 64 09% 17%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1993 1984 +0. +18
> .76 .18 48% .00%
Belgrade <.BELEX 685. 681. +0. +6.
15> 54 76 55% 43%
Sofia <.SOFIX 554. 552. +0. +20
> 82 33 45% .38%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 -001 -5bp
RR> 62 72 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp
RR> 17 31 2bps s
<CZ10YT 0.56 0.01 +03 +4b
10-year =RR> 2 3 3bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.91 -0.0 +26 +1b
RR> 6 13 7bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.87 -0.0 +33 -1bp
RR> 5 3 1bps s
<PL10YT 3.57 -0.0 +33 +0b
10-year =RR> 2 32 4bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.25 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.55 0.55 0.58 0.58
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.78 1.73
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)