* Pekao bank stocks fall 4 pct as PZU deal is not imminent * Slovenian stock index touches 4-month low on Krka * Hungarian bonds firm, helped by Thursday auction demand * Investors wary of risks: Fed, Italian and Romanian votes (Adds fall in Poland's Pekao, analyst comment) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 25 Warsaw led a decline in Central Europe's main stock markets on Friday, knocked by falls in shares in Pekao Bank and oil group PKN Orlen . The region's markets ended the week in "wait and see" mode ahead of Italy's referendum, Romania's elections and a possible U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month. Poland's blue-chip stock index was one percent lower by 1416 GMT, with Pekao shares down 4 percent on comments from Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki which dashed hopes that UniCredit will sell its stake within days. Expectations of an imminent sale to state-run insurer PZU PZU.WA and state development fund PFR, ending months of uncertainty, had driven a rally in the stock. "Some investors may have expected that the transaction would be finalised earlier and this is partially a reason for a share price fall," said Mateusz Namysl, analyst of Raiffeisen Polbank. Ljubljana's main index was up 0.4 percent, off a new 4-month low which it touched in morning trade. Slovenia's upper house of parliament vetoed a bill on the 2017-2018 government budget on Thursday, saying they should give municipalities more money and factor in public sector wage demands. Wage demands have been increasingly the focus of politics in the region due to flight of skilled workers to richer Western European states, which causes a labour shortage in some sectors. The small Slovenian stock market has been underperforming mainly due to weak earnings from pharmaceuticals producer Krka rather than politics, said Saso Stanovnik, chief economist of investment firm Alta Invest. The market also ignored Thursday's news that business sentiment rose to its highest levels since 2008, analysts said. Hungarian government bond yields dropped further, still helped by robust demand at Thursday's auctions. The 10-year yield fell 5 basis points to 3.45 percent. It is still higher by about 30 basis points since Donald Trump's U.S. election win, which boosted yields, mainly on long-dated bonds, in U.S. debt markets and across the world. "Risks include Italy's referendum... but yields have come up a lot (in the past month)," a Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was watching for any fallout from Italy's constitutional referendum which threatens political uncertainty if it leads to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi losing power. CEE SNAP AT 1516 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 410 325 3% 6% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.66 forint => 5100 4550 31% % Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.42 +0. -3.5 zloty => 40 32 21% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.50 -0.1 0.08 leu => 55 99 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.43 kuna => 10 05 1% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0700 3900 26% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 883. 886. -0.3 -7.6 38 31 3% 3% Budapest 3000 3015 -0.5 +25 7.10 8.58 0% .44% Warsaw <.WIG20 1788 1807 -1.0 -3.7 > .63 .27 3% 9% Buchares 6828 6836 -0.1 -2.5 t .27 .15 2% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 706. 703. +0. +1. a P> 14 64 36% 44% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1993 1984 +0. +17 > .19 .18 45% .97% Belgrade <.BELEX 689. 681. +1. +6. 15> 08 76 07% 98% Sofia <.SOFIX 555. 552. +0. +20 > 06 33 49% .43% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.02 +00 +4b RR> 64 6 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp RR> 17 31 2bps s <CZ10YT 0.56 0.01 +03 +4b 10-year =RR> 2 3 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.91 -0.0 +26 +0b RR> 6 13 6bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.87 -0.0 +33 -1bp RR> 7 3 2bps s <PL10YT 3.56 -0.0 +33 +0b 10-year =RR> 8 28 3bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.54 0.54 0.57 0.58 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.77 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Editing by Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)