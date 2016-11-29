* Forint touches 3-and-1/2 month low vs euro * Hungarian central bank says will keep loose policy * Regional markets await ECB, Fed meetings, Italian vote * Polish retailer LPP firms, report sees lower retail tax By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 29 The forint touched a 3-and-1/2-month low against the euro in mixed and rangebound Central European markets after the central bank reiterated its commitment to loose monetary policy. The loose monetary policy framework can prevail until the end of next year, Hungarian central bank officials said in a study published on Tuesday. The bank's unorthodox measures, including limits on 3-month deposits from commercial banks, have contributed to the forint's retreat from 18-month highs reached last month. A government bond sell-off following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential elections weakened it further to test the 200-day moving average versus the euro. It touched its weakest levels since early August on Tuesday. Trading at 311.55 at 0949 GMT, it was down by 0.1 percent from Monday, while the zloty was flat. After Monday's rebound, Polish and Hungarian government bonds retreated, tracking U.S. Treasuries. Poland's 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to 3.55 percent, returning to Friday's levels. Traders said investors were awaiting key guidance from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve meetings. Italy's referendum on Sunday also presented a risk as it may trigger Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation, adding to political uncertainties in Europe. Fiscal stimulus to prop up slowing economic growth is a further risk in Central European government debt markets as it may cause a sharp rebound in inflation from next year, analysts said. "In Poland and Romania, the current negative bias on their fiscal policies and the lower fiscal predictability for 2018/2019 may magnify any underlying (bond yield curve) steepening bias," Citi said in a note. It said the Hungarian central bank's policy to keep short-term rates under pressure could also keep the yield curve on a steady steepening bias. Regional equities markets were also rangebound. The stocks of Polish fashion retailer LPP rose 2 percent after the daily Rzeczpospolita said the government considered lowering the rate of a new tax on retailers to 0.65 percent from a proposed 1.4 percent, after criticism of the tax from the European Commission. CEE SNAP AT 1049 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 500 505 00% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 311. 311. -0.1 0.99 forint => 5500 1700 2% % Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.42 -0.0 -3.9 zloty => 10 94 4% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.1 0.03 leu => 75 30 0% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.33 kuna => 90 55 5% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0900 1400 04% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 884. 885. -0.0 -7.5 37 13 9% 2% Budapest 3007 3000 +0. +25 7.04 2.50 25% .74% Warsaw <.WIG20 1783 1776 +0. -4.0 > .51 .30 41% 7% Buchares 6800 6789 +0. -2.9 t .83 .50 17% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 689. 697. -1.1 -0.9 a P> 49 52 5% 6% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1986 1986 +0. +17 > .85 .76 00% .59% Belgrade <.BELEX 691. 692. -0.0 +7. 15> 64 27 9% 38% Sofia <.SOFIX 562. 556. +1. +22 > 63 33 13% .07% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.8 -0.1 -009 -14b RR> 43 37 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -5bp RR> 4 47 3bps s <CZ10YT 0.57 0 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 5 8bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.92 0.00 +26 +0b RR> 7 9 8bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.84 0.02 +33 +2b RR> 7 5 1bps ps <PL10YT 3.54 0.04 +33 +4b 10-year =RR> 8 6 5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.52 0.54 0.56 0.57 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.78 1.81 1.73 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)