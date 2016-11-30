* Polish 2016 GDP growth forecast cut to 2.5-3 pct
* Zloty eases slightly vs forint,
* Equities markets mostly higher
* KGHM underperforms Warsaw index after mine accident
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 30 The zloty weakened slightly on
Wednesday, bucking a rise in other Central European currencies,
after a downward revision to Poland's economic growth forecasts
for 2016.
Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late on
Tuesday that the Polish economy could grow by between 2.5
percent and 3 percent this year, cutting a previous forecast of
3.4 percent.
The zloty was trading at 4.4375 against the euro
by 0915 GMT, a shade weaker from Tuesday.
The forint firmed by 0.3 percent to 310.98,
rebounding from Tuesday's four-month low at a technical
resistance level of 312.05.
Preliminary third-quarter economic output figures have
showed a slowdown across Central Europe, with economists largely
blaming slower inflows of European Union investment aid.
Household consumption has remained robust, supported by
governments cutting tax and lifting spending to fight a flight
of skilled labour to richer Western states and prepare for
elections.
Romania will hold parliamentary elections in December and
Hungary in 2018. Morawiecki said that local governments curbed
investments to accelerate them closer to municipal elections in
2018.
The breakdown of Poland's third-quarter GDP published on
Wednesday showed a pick-up in household consumption and an
accelerated decline in investments.
Flash inflation figures for November due at 1300 GMT will
also provide important input for the Polish central bank.
Rising consumption in the region has increased the risk of a
sharp rebound in inflation.
Most analysts predicted before Donald Trump's the U.S.
presidential election that CEE regional central banks would not
cut interest rates further, with their view strengthened by a
jump in government bond yields since Donald Trump's surprise
election victory.
Hungary's central bank, however, has continued to ease
policy by boosting forint liquidity in markets and reaffirmed on
Tuesday that ultra-loose monetary conditions could stay for
years.
Government bonds were mixed.
Poland's 10-year yield dropped 3 basis points to 3.55
percent while the ultralow Czech two-year yield
dipped below the corresponding Bund yield.
Czech markets, which usually ignore local politics, shrugged
off Tuesday's approval in the Czech lower house of a bill
designed to limit politicians' business interests and clip the
wings of billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis.
Shares in Polish copper producer KGHM were flat,
underperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the Warsaw equities index
after a tremor killed at least three workers in its
Rudna copper mine.
CEE SNAP AT 1015
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.2
crown => 660 635 1% 5%
Hungary <EURHUF 310. 311. +0. 1.18
forint => 9800 8250 27% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.43 -0.0 -4.0
zloty => 75 65 2% 5%
Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.51 +0. 0.26
leu => 74 90 26% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 +0. 1.39
kuna => 40 75 05% %
Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.2
dinar => 9600 1300 14% 1%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 879. 879. -0.0 -8.0
12 33 2% 7%
Budapest 3005 2981 +0. +25
1.38 6.30 79% .63%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1796 1780 +0. -3.3
> .70 .04 94% 6%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 689. 693. -0.5 -0.9
a P> 79 81 8% 1%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1992 1992 -0.0 +17
> .33 .47 1% .92%
Belgrade <.BELEX 692. 692. -0.0 +7.
15> 17 21 1% 46%
Sofia <.SOFIX 561. 559. +0. +21
> 65 94 31% .86%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 -003 -7bp
RR> 76 62 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp
RR> 34 33 3bps s
<CZ10YT 0.54 -0.0 +03 +1b
10-year =RR> 8 11 4bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.92 0.00 +26 +0b
RR> 4 3 7bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.85 -0.0 +33 +0b
RR> 4 2 2bps ps
<PL10YT 3.58 -0.0 +33 +1b
10-year =RR> 08 7bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.26 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.51 0.52 0.55 0.56
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.76 1.78 1.73
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Editing by David Goodman)