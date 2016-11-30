* Polish 2016 GDP growth forecast cut to 2.5-3 pct * Zloty eases slightly vs forint, * Equities markets mostly higher * KGHM underperforms Warsaw index after mine accident By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 30 The zloty weakened slightly on Wednesday, bucking a rise in other Central European currencies, after a downward revision to Poland's economic growth forecasts for 2016. Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late on Tuesday that the Polish economy could grow by between 2.5 percent and 3 percent this year, cutting a previous forecast of 3.4 percent. The zloty was trading at 4.4375 against the euro by 0915 GMT, a shade weaker from Tuesday. The forint firmed by 0.3 percent to 310.98, rebounding from Tuesday's four-month low at a technical resistance level of 312.05. Preliminary third-quarter economic output figures have showed a slowdown across Central Europe, with economists largely blaming slower inflows of European Union investment aid. Household consumption has remained robust, supported by governments cutting tax and lifting spending to fight a flight of skilled labour to richer Western states and prepare for elections. Romania will hold parliamentary elections in December and Hungary in 2018. Morawiecki said that local governments curbed investments to accelerate them closer to municipal elections in 2018. The breakdown of Poland's third-quarter GDP published on Wednesday showed a pick-up in household consumption and an accelerated decline in investments. Flash inflation figures for November due at 1300 GMT will also provide important input for the Polish central bank. Rising consumption in the region has increased the risk of a sharp rebound in inflation. Most analysts predicted before Donald Trump's the U.S. presidential election that CEE regional central banks would not cut interest rates further, with their view strengthened by a jump in government bond yields since Donald Trump's surprise election victory. Hungary's central bank, however, has continued to ease policy by boosting forint liquidity in markets and reaffirmed on Tuesday that ultra-loose monetary conditions could stay for years. Government bonds were mixed. Poland's 10-year yield dropped 3 basis points to 3.55 percent while the ultralow Czech two-year yield dipped below the corresponding Bund yield. Czech markets, which usually ignore local politics, shrugged off Tuesday's approval in the Czech lower house of a bill designed to limit politicians' business interests and clip the wings of billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis. Shares in Polish copper producer KGHM were flat, underperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the Warsaw equities index after a tremor killed at least three workers in its Rudna copper mine. CEE SNAP AT 1015 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.2 crown => 660 635 1% 5% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 311. +0. 1.18 forint => 9800 8250 27% % Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.43 -0.0 -4.0 zloty => 75 65 2% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.51 +0. 0.26 leu => 74 90 26% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 +0. 1.39 kuna => 40 75 05% % Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 9600 1300 14% 1% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 879. 879. -0.0 -8.0 12 33 2% 7% Budapest 3005 2981 +0. +25 1.38 6.30 79% .63% Warsaw <.WIG20 1796 1780 +0. -3.3 > .70 .04 94% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 689. 693. -0.5 -0.9 a P> 79 81 8% 1% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1992 1992 -0.0 +17 > .33 .47 1% .92% Belgrade <.BELEX 692. 692. -0.0 +7. 15> 17 21 1% 46% Sofia <.SOFIX 561. 559. +0. +21 > 65 94 31% .86% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 -003 -7bp RR> 76 62 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 34 33 3bps s <CZ10YT 0.54 -0.0 +03 +1b 10-year =RR> 8 11 4bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.92 0.00 +26 +0b RR> 4 3 7bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.85 -0.0 +33 +0b RR> 4 2 2bps ps <PL10YT 3.58 -0.0 +33 +1b 10-year =RR> 08 7bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.26 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.51 0.52 0.55 0.56 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.76 1.78 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Editing by David Goodman)