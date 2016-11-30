* Polish 2016 GDP growth forecast cut to 2.5-3 pct
* Zloty eases, underperforming regional currencies
* Czech bond auction draws healthy demand, yield curve
steeper
* Equities markets mostly higher, after earlier fall
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 30 The zloty eased on
Wednesday, while other Central European assets were mixed, after
a downward revision to Poland's economic growth forecasts for
2016.
Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the economy could
grow by 2.5-3 percent this year, cutting a previous forecast of
3.4 percent.
The zloty fell 0.2 percent to 4.446 against the
euro by 1428 GMT.
The leu surged 0.4 percent to the 4.5 line in
illiquid international trade as Bucharest markets were closed
for holiday. The forint rebounded from Tuesday's
four-month lows.
Preliminary third-quarter economic output figures have
showed a slowdown across Central Europe, with economists largely
blaming slower inflows of European Union investment aid.
Household consumption has remained robust as governments cut
taxes and lift spending, to fight a flight of skilled labour to
richer Western states and prepare for elections, raising the
risk of an inflation rebound.
Romania will hold parliamentary elections in December and
Hungary in 2018. Morawiecki said that local governments curbed
investments to accelerate them closer to municipal elections in
2018.
The breakdown of Poland's third-quarter GDP published on
Wednesday showed a pick-up in consumption and an accelerated
decline in investments.
Weak Polish growth until the middle of 2017 could keep the
zloty underperforming the forint, and Hungarian bonds, supported
by unorthodox policy easing by the central bank, are also less
vulnerable than Polish peers, ING analysts said in a note.
Investors who dislike the idea of high regional market
volatility next year should choose the Czech crown
which could firm around 5 percent next year if the central bank
abandons its cap which keeps the crown weaker than 27 per euro,
ING said.
Czech markets, which usually ignore local politics, shrugged
off Tuesday's approval in the lower house of a bill designed to
limit politicians' business interests.
An auction of ultra low-yield Czech government bonds drew
healthy demand, with the yield curve steepening relative to an
auction three weeks ago.
The yield on the 3-year bonds sold dropped to -0.533 percent
from -0.528 percent.
Polish bonds tracked retreat of euro zone peers. The yield
on 10-year Polish papers rose 10 basis points from morning lows
and 6 basis points from Tuesday's close, to 3.64 percent.
Shares in Polish copper producer KGHM surged 3
percent.
Initially they outperformed a rise in the Warsaw equities
index after a tremor killed at least three workers in
its Rudna mine, but rose as copper prices rebounded from
a one-week low.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1528 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0530 27.0635 +0.04 -0.20%
crown => %
Hungary <EURHUF 311.6000 311.8250 +0.07 0.98%
forint => %
Polish <EURPLN 4.4460 4.4365 -0.21% -4.23%
zloty =>
Romanian <EURRON 4.5000 4.5190 +0.42 0.42%
leu => %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.5380 7.5375 -0.01% 1.34%
kuna =>
Serbian <EURRSD 122.9300 123.1300 +0.16 -1.19%
dinar => %
Note: calcula previous close at 1800
daily ted CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 878.97 879.33 -0.04% -8.09%
Budapest 30094.29 29816.30 +0.93 +25.8
% 1%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1805.93 1780.04 +1.45 -2.86%
> %
Ljubljan <.SBITO 690.72 693.81 -0.45% -0.78%
a P>
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1996.49 1992.47 +0.20 +18.1
> % 6%
Belgrade <.BELEX 694.63 692.21 +0.35 +7.85
15> % %
Sofia <.SOFIX 562.60 559.94 +0.48 +22.0
> % 7%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.776 -0.062 -004bp -8bps
RR> s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.129 -0.027 +031b -4bps
RR> ps
<CZ10YT 0.542 -0.017 +030b -3bps
10-year =RR> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.952 0.031 +269b +1bps
RR> ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.926 0.075 +337b +7bps
RR> ps
<PL10YT 3.667 0.095 +342b +8bps
10-year =RR> ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.26 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.51 0.53 0.56 0.55
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.765 1.79 1.73
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Editing by David Goodman)