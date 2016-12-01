* Czech PMI lower, Polish higher than seen, Hungary still robust * PMI indices still show expansion, currencies firm slightly * Short-term GDP outlook not upbeat, global uncertainties watched * Bond yields track global rise after OPEC output cut deal By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 1 Central European currencies eased on Thursday as government bonds were sold after a cut in oil output agreed by producers boosted expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes which could make emerging assets relatively less attractive. Poland's 10-year yield rose 6 basis points to 3.7 percent. The forint eased 0.1 percent and the zloty 0.2 percent against the euro by 0930 GMT. "This is an impact from the government bond side as the Federal Reserve is seen lifting rates," one Budapest-based dealer said. Regional currencies briefly firmed in early trade as Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing indices indicated continuing economic growth after a slowdown in the third quarter. Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was a higher-than-expected 51.9 in November, while the Czech index at 52.2 was lower than expected but still indicated growth. The 50-point mark divides economic expansion from contraction. Hungary's index, which is calculated with a different methodology, dropped slightly from October but was still robust at 56.6. The figures underpin expectations that economic growth remains faster in Central Europe than in the euro zone. But regional assets mostly eased. A decline in investments due to slower European Union investment aid inflows is clouding the short-term growth outlook, although a pick-up is expected next year partly due to government measures to boost household revenues. Global markets also remain jittery ahead of a referendum in Italy on Sunday, which may lead to the resignation of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, uncertainty over U.S. economic policies under new president Donald Trump, and strengthening expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Poland's government cut its economic growth forecast for 2016 to 2.5-3 percent on Tuesday. "Looking from the GDP growth's perspective, nothing really changes for better," said Adam Antoniak, senior economist at Bank Pekao in Warsaw about the PMI figures. "(Growth) in the last quarter of this year will likely be a little lower than in the third one, around 2 percent (year-on-year)." Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly Varga also said on Thursday that economic growth this year could come in below the earlier expected 2.5 percent. Budapest's main stock index still rose 0.3 percent, while Warsaw shed 0.7 percent. Euro zone member Slovenia's third-quarter growth, at an annual 2.7 percent, did not slow unlike elsewhere in the region, partly helped by a surge in tourism to the homeland of future U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. Ljubljana's main stock index dropped 1 percent, pulled down by heavy-weight pharmaceuticals Krka which shed 2 percent after Jefferies cut its target price for the share. CEE SNAP AT 1030 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 480 575 04% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 313. 312. -0.1 0.44 forint => 2500 8350 3% % Polish <EURPLN 4.46 4.45 -0.2 -4.5 zloty => 05 15 0% 4% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 -0.0 0.28 leu => 66 64 1% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.54 7.53 -0.0 1.30 kuna => 10 85 3% % Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 9400 0900 12% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 884. 881. +0. -7.4 88 22 42% 7% Budapest 3010 3001 +0. +25 7.80 4.04 31% .87% Warsaw <.WIG20 1785 1798 -0.7 -3.9 > .21 .22 2% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 683. 690. -1.0 -1.7 a P> 68 72 2% 9% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1989 1997 -0.4 +17 > .77 .81 0% .76% Belgrade <.BELEX 701. 694. +0. +8. 15> 33 63 96% 89% Sofia <.SOFIX 564. 562. +0. +22 > 73 82 34% .53% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.9 0 -023 +0b RR> 62 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 13 09 1bps s <CZ10YT 0.57 0.03 +02 +1b 10-year =RR> 9 8 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.96 0.00 +26 +1b RR> 1 8 9bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.95 0.07 +33 +6b RR> 6 7bps ps <PL10YT 3.71 0.05 +34 +3b 10-year =RR> 4 5 1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.28 0.27 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.52 0.53 0.59 0.55 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.78 1.81 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans)