* Zloty hits 5-month low, forint weakens to 4-month low vs euro * Risks of S&P downgrade hurts Polish assets - dealer * Growth recovery next year is seen helping currencies - poll * Czech PMI lower, Polish higher than seen, Hungary still robust * Short-term GDP outlook not upbeat, global uncertainties watched (Recasts with zloty, forint fall, rise of bond yields, Reuters poll on currency exchange rates) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 1 Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint fell to their weakest levels for months on Thursday as risk aversion gripped global markets and some investors expressed concern that Standard & Poor's could downgrade Poland at the end of the week. Central European government bond yields surged, tracking euro zone and U.S. peers as crude prices rose after producers agreed to cut oil output. That lifted expectations for a pick-up in inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Investors bought the dollar instead of assets in emerging markets including Central Europe. The forint and the zloty, the region's most liquid currencies, eased 0.4 percent against the euro by 1451 GMT. The forint touched a 4-month low at 314.17 and the zloty a 5-month low at 4.472. In government bond markets, long-dated papers sold off and the yield curves steepened, with the yield on 10-year bonds rising 13 basis points to 3.77 percent in Warsaw and 11 basis points to 3.49 percent in Budapest. The Polish yield is above Hungary even though Poland's credit ratings are better. "The worry is that Poland will get downgraded tomorrow (in a rating review by S&P)," one Budapest-based dealer said. "That weakened the zloty, and indirectly the forint." Initially, the currencies modestly firmed as manufacturing indices indicated continuing economic growth after a slowdown in the third quarter. Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index was a higher-than-expected 51.9 in November, while the Czech index at 52.2 was lower than expected but still indicated growth. The 50-point mark divides economic expansion from contraction. Hungary's index, calculated with a different methodology, dropped slightly from October but remained robust at 56.6. "Looking from the GDP growth perspective, nothing really changes for the better," said Adam Antoniak, senior economist at Bank Pekao in Warsaw about the PMI figures. "(Growth) in the last quarter of this year will likely be a little lower than in the third one, around 2 percent (year-on-year)." Tax cuts, rising government spending and a pick-up in European Union aid inflows could help economic growth accelerate in the region next year, helping currencies. According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the zloty could gain 3.7 percent by the end of November next year, from Wednesday's close. By then the Czech central bank could remove its cap which keeps the crown weaker than 27 against the euro, according to the forecasts of 18 out of 21 analysts. The median of those forecasts showed a 3 percent crown firming by then to 26.27 versus the euro. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1551 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0590 27.0575 -0.01% -0.23% crown Hungary 314.0500 312.8350 -0.39% 0.19% forint Polish 4.4710 4.4515 -0.44% -4.76% zloty Romanian 4.5080 4.5064 -0.04% 0.24% leu Croatian 7.5470 7.5385 -0.11% 1.22% kuna Serbian 122.9500 123.0900 +0.11% -1.20% dinar Note: calculated previous close at 1800 CET daily from change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 886.43 881.22 +0.59% -7.31% Budapest 30086.88 30014.04 +0.24% +25.7 8% Warsaw 1792.47 1798.22 -0.32% -3.59% Buchares 6833.93 6789.50 +0.65% -2.43% t Ljubljan 687.44 690.72 -0.47% -1.25% a Zagreb 1986.93 1997.81 -0.54% +17.6 0% Belgrade 701.30 694.63 +0.96% +8.88 % Sofia 564.15 562.82 +0.24% +22.4 0% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.752 0.024 -001bps +3bps 5-year -0.122 -0.018 +028bps -5bps 0.585 0.043 +026bps -1bps 10-year Poland 2-year 1.961 0.064 +270bps +7bps 5-year 2.994 0.12 +340bps +9bps 3.781 0.131 +345bps +8bps 10-year FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <PR 0.29 0.28 0.27 0 Rep IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.5 0.53 0.59 0.54 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.765 1.79 1.82 1.73 BOR=> Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes *********************************************************** *** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans/Hugh Lawson)