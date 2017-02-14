* Hungarian, Czech Q4 GDP growth lower than expected * Polish stocks retreat ahead of GDP data due at 0900 GMT * Forint shrugs off jump in Hungarian CPI By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 14 Central European stocks fell in early trade on Tuesday, with Warsaw retreating from 17-month highs after Hungary and the Czech Republic reported lower-than-expected economic growth figures for the last quarter of 2016. Poland is due to publish its own figures at 0900 GMT. Hungary's annual growth slowed to 1.6 percent in the October-December period from 2.2 percent in the prevous quarter and the Czech growth rate dropped to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent. The Warsaw stock exchange's bluechip index led regional equities losses, dropping 0.6 percent by 0812 GMT, while Prague and Budapest shed 0.2 percent. Regional stocks have been helped this year by a rise in global stock markets due to hopes for economic stimulus in the United States. Warsaw shares have received additional support from recent better-than-expected economic data. Based on the monthly indicators released in the past months in the region, weak Hungarian and Czech fourth-quarter economic figures were not surprising. A slower inflow of European Union funds last year curbed growth and retail sales rose less than expected in late 2016 in Hungary and the Czech Republic. "ING expects a more favourable growth rate (in Hungary) this year, further driven by a rise in consumption and supported by growth in investments," said ING analyst Peter Virovacz in a note. Other Hungarian data released on Tuesday showed a rise in the annual inflation rate to 2.3 percent in January, above an analysts' forecast of 2.0 percent. That was not a big surprise either as Czech and Polish figures reported earlier were also higher than expected and price indices often move in tandem in the region. The forint and other regional currencies changed little against the euro after the data, including the leu of Romania, which reported a robust 4.7 percent rise in economic output for the fourth quarter of last year. The zloty eased a shade to 4.311 versus the euro. CEE SNAPS AT 0912 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % Hungary 308.3 308.4 +0.0 0.15% forint 500 450 3% Polish 4.311 4.312 +0.0 2.15% zloty 0 1 3% Romanian 4.502 4.500 -0.04 0.73% leu 0 0 % Croatian 7.448 7.449 +0.0 1.43% kuna 5 5 1% Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.1 -0.40 dinar 400 600 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 970.6 972.1 -0.15 +5.3 9 9 % 3% Budapest 33284 33356 -0.21 +4.0 .92 .19 % 1% Warsaw 2166. 2179. -0.62 +11. 10 66 % 20% Bucharest 7647. 7640. +0.0 +7.9 51 89 9% 4% Ljubljana 0.00 760.9 +0.0 -100. 6 0% 00% Zagreb 0.00 2154. +0.0 -100. 48 0% 00% Belgrade <.BELEX15 0.00 703.5 +0.0 -100. > 2 0% 00% Sofia 604.6 606.1 -0.25 +3.1 1 4 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.57 0 +022 +0bp > 4 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.105 0 +053 +0bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.512 0 +018 +1bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.231 -0.08 +302 -8bps > 5 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.184 0.002 +361 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.875 -0.01 +354 +0bp R> 2 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.26 0.26 0.31 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.36 0.51 0.65 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.78 1.82 1.91 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Gareth Jones)