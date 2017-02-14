* Hungary, Czech Q4 GDP lower, Polish higher than forecast * Polish stocks rebound, index still down on Orange Polska * GDP, inflation news unlikely to alter monetary policies * Czech PM's party puts bank tax on election platform (Adds Czech bank tax plan and impact, Hungarian central bank comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 14 Warsaw stocks shaved early losses on Tuesday and the zloty rebounded after Polish figures showed higher-than-expected growth for the fourth quarter of 2016. Stocks mostly retreated in Central Europe after a global rally helped the indices in Bucharest, Prague and Warsaw reach their highest levels since 2015. Prague and Bucharest shed about 0.6 percent. Bank stocks led Prague lower, with Moneta shedding 2.4 percent, after Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said his party would propose a tax on banks as part of its campaign for October elections. Only Budapest, which has underperformed this year after two years of soaring, set another record high. Warsaw fell 0.2 percent, regaining almost all the ground lost in early trade. It was lower only because Orange Polska shares plunged 11.5 percent after the telecoms operator reported a loss for 2016. The index rebounded after Poland reported 2.7 percent economic output growth for the last quarter of 2016, above analyst forecasts, while the Czech Republic and Hungary reported a slowdown. Romania's economy grew by a robust 4.7 percent. The zloty reversed its early weakening against the euro, and it firmed 0.3 percent to trade at 4.3011 A rise in household consumption has been a key growth driver in the region. Investments have probably picked up faster in Poland than elsewhere, analysts said. Hungary's annual inflation rose to 2.3 percent, above forecasts, underlining the fact that price growth is picking up fast in the region. Hungary's big trade surplus, which reached 10 billion euros last year, will allow the central bank to maintain its dovish rhetoric despite the inflation rise, so as to prevent a firming of the forint, Citigroup analyst Eszter Gargyan in a note. Commenting on the figures, the bank said that the impact of increased crude prices could fade in the next months, while core inflation trends had not changed. The negative Czech GDP surprise is unlikely to alter the monetary policy course either as growth is expected to accelerate in both countries later this year, analysts said. The Czech central bank has said it would remove its cap, which keeps the crown weaker than 27 versus the euro, around the middle of this year. "The Czech economy is in good form and the situation on the labour market is starting to get tight," Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac said in a note, adding the cap could be removed in April. CEE SNAPS AT 1309 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % Hungary 308.3 308.4 +0.0 0.17% forint 000 450 5% Polish 4.301 4.312 +0.2 2.39% zloty 1 1 6% Romanian 4.505 4.500 -0.12 0.65% leu 5 0 % Croatian 7.455 7.449 -0.07 1.34% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.7 123.9 +0.1 -0.36 dinar 900 600 4% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 965.4 972.1 -0.69 +4.7 7 9 % 6% Budapest 33651 33356 +0.8 +5.1 .27 .19 8% 5% Warsaw 2175. 2179. -0.20 +11. 22 66 % 67% Bucharest 7599. 7640. -0.54 +7.2 53 89 % 6% Ljubljana 758.0 760.9 -0.39 +5.6 1 6 % 3% Zagreb 2166. 2154. +0.5 +8.5 26 48 5% 9% Belgrade <.BELEX15 702.9 703.5 -0.08 -2.01 > 4 2 % % Sofia 601.6 606.1 -0.74 +2.6 6 4 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.69 -0.13 +010 -12bp > 7 2 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.122 0.016 +055 +2bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.56 0.065 +021 +6bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.211 -0.1 +301 -9bps > bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.182 -0.00 +361 -1bps > 6 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.865 -0.01 +352 -2bps R> 2 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.27 0.28 0.32 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.5 0.64 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.78 1.815 1.895 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Petra Vodstrcilova in Prague; Editing by Tom Heneghan)