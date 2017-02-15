* Budapest stocks touch record high, Warsaw a 17-month high * Bank stocks lead the rise after Fed hints at rate hike * Romanian inflation rises, central bank may tighten policy (Adds leu fall, trader comment, Polish rate setter) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Budapest stocks hit a record high on Wednesday as Central European equities rose with other markets on the prospect of a possible Federal Reserve interest rate rise next month. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the Fed would probably need to lift rates at an upcoming meeting, triggering a firming of the dollar and a rise in global stocks. Budapest's stock index had risen 0.5 percent by 1239 GMT, fuelled by gains in OTP, Hungary's biggest lender, whose share price was at its highest since 2007. "It is driven by the general optimism (in stock markets) rather than expectations for its earnings," said Marton Medveczky, analyst of Equilor brokerage. Deputy governor Marton Nagy was quoted on Wednesday as saying that the central bank would seek to reduce the cost of housing loans to borrowers. He said the loans offered by banks were still expensive and price competition was insufficient in the banking sector. "Looking at comments from the (Hungarian) central bank, that would be negative rather than positive," Medveczky said. The central bank is also unlikely to react any time soon to a rebound in inflation by lifting rates, which would help commercial banks increase revenues. In Poland, the central bank is likely to maintain its current wait-and-see stance until the end of the year, rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Wednesday, adding rate hikes may be needed afterwards. In the latest evidence of regional inflation picking up pace, Romanian data showed the first rise in the annual rate to positive territory since mid-2015. Value-added tax cuts and changes in the inflation basket still keep the index relatively low but a further rise is likely, which could trigger monetary policy tightening, ING Bank analysts said in a note. "We look for a first step at the 3 July (central bank) meeting, via a narrower standing facilities corridor," they said. Bucharest's stock index rose 0.5 percent. The leu eased a quarter of a percent to 4.515 against the euro. "The leu seems more vulnerable after recent central bank suggestions there was almost no room for leu appreciation," one Bucharest-based trader said. "Also, the president (Klaus Iohannis) does not rule out that he might send back to parliament the (2017) budget which may be seen as further fuelling political tension." The rise in regional stock markets was mainly driven by banks. Prague's stock index touched a 14-month high, with bank stocks rebounding after a fall on Tuesday as the ruling party revealed a plan to levy a special tax on banks if it wins upcoming elections. Warsaw's bluechip index was flat. It touched a 17-month high before retreating as KGHM shed 1.4 percent after the copper producer announced a big writedown on overseas assets. CEE SNAPS AT 1339 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.06 20 45 1% % Hungary 308.3 308.0 -0.09 0.15% forint 500 800 % Polish 4.301 4.303 +0.0 2.38% zloty 5 7 5% Romanian 4.515 4.504 -0.23 0.44% leu 0 5 % Croatian 7.458 7.453 -0.06 1.30% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.37 dinar 100 000 7% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 969.6 966.3 +0.3 +5.2 4 2 4% 1% Budapest 33900 33724 +0.5 +5.9 .18 .52 2% 3% Warsaw 2172. 2173. -0.05 +11. 61 76 % 53% Bucharest 7648. 7609. +0.5 +7.9 66 25 2% 5% Ljubljana 761.3 760.3 +0.1 +6.1 4 3 3% 0% Zagreb 2169. 2168. +0.0 +8.7 26 85 2% 4% Belgrade <.BELEX15 708.8 703.5 +0.7 -1.19 > 2 2 5% % Sofia 600.7 600.7 -0.01 +2.4 0 4 % 3% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.58 0.022 +022 +3bp > 3 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.236 0.127 +065 +12b > bps ps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.607 0.075 +024 +7bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.238 -0.02 +304 -2bps > 1 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.202 0.002 +362 -1bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.877 0.011 +351 +1bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.26 0.27 0.33 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.38 0.53 0.66 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.782 1.812 1.9 1.73 WIBOR=> 5 5 Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Alison Williams and Alexander Smith)