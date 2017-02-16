* Polish minister floats idea of merging refiners
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 16 Polish stocks climbed to
an 18-month high on Thursday as the government floated the idea
of merging two refiners and the gas company PGNiG
unexpectedly forecast strong profits for the fourth quarter.
Polish Treasury Minister Henryk Kowalczyk was quoted as
saying late on Wednesday that merging PKN Orlen and
Lotos, both part-owned by the state, could help the
government increase its influence.
The Warsaw stock market's blue-chip index rose 1.3
percent by 1333 GMT as PKN shares surged 4.5 percent and Lotos
gained 7.2 percent. State-run PGNiG gained 7.8 percent after it
said that it would post a big profit in the fourth quarter
.
Central European stocks have gained during a global rally
in recent weeks. In Poland, encouraging economic data has also
helped. Thursday's January employment and business wages figures
also showed better-than-expected growth.
Budapest's stock index retreated from record highs
and Prague from 14-month highs.
Bucharest touched a 19-month high and got near a
nine-year high. Transgaz stocks surged 5.5 percent
after the Romanian gas pipeline operator reported a jump in
profits.
Government debt auctions in the region drew
higher-than-expected demand. Bonds had weakened earlier on
expectations the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates
in March.
Hungarian bonds regained almost all the ground lost in early
trade after the government sold more debt than planned at its
auctions, which saw robust demand, mainly for 10-year bonds.
The 10-year bond was sold at an average yield of 3.57
percent, up from 3.43 percent at an auction four weeks ago but
down from early secondary market levels at 3.62 percent.
Poland and Romania also sold all the bonds they had planned.
Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.84
percent by 1355 GMT. The government said it had already financed
43 percent of its borrowing need for 2017.
The Czech Republic sold three-month Treasury bills at an
average yield of -0.8 percent, 40 basis points higher than two
weeks ago.
The yield on two-year Czech bonds jumped 19 basis points on
Thursday to -0.361 percent, a five-month high and 90 basis
points above levels five weeks ago.
Early this year, investors bought Czech assets on
expectations the central bank would remove its cap on the value
of the crown.
Since then, Czech central bankers have curbed speculation
the currency would surge, saying it had been significantly
overbought.
CEE SNAPS AT 1433
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.06
20 90 3% %
Hungary 308.2 308.2 -0.01 0.18%
forint 700 350 %
Polish 4.321 4.311 -0.21 1.92%
zloty 0 9 %
Romanian 4.522 4.519 -0.07 0.28%
leu 5 5 %
Croatian 7.447 7.455 +0.1 1.44%
kuna 5 5 1%
Serbian 123.9 123.9 -0.04 -0.48
dinar 500 000 % %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 968.8 972.8 -0.41 +5.1
9 3 % 3%
Budapest 33743 33981 -0.70 +5.4
.71 .50 % 4%
Warsaw 2213. 2184. +1.3 +13.
56 33 4% 64%
Bucharest 7684. 7676. +0.1 +8.4
14 01 1% 6%
Ljubljana 762.8 762.4 +0.0 +6.3
7 4 6% 1%
Zagreb 2174. 2166. +0.3 +9.0
47 44 7% 0%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 708.8 703.5 +0.7 -1.19
> 2 2 5% %
Sofia 594.2 593.5 +0.1 +1.3
6 6 2% 4%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.36 0.191 +042 +18b
> 1 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.255 0.014 +067 +1bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.689 0.021 +031 +3bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.227 -0.02 +300 -3bps
> 1 bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.173 -0.04 +358 -4bps
> bps
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.856 -0.03 +348 -3bps
R> 4 bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.27 0.31 0.36 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.4 0.55 0.68 0.24
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.777 1.807 1.902 1.73
WIBOR=> 5 5 5
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Larry King)