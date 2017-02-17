* Warsaw stocks off 18-month high on profit taking
* Zloty also retreats despite surge in output, retail sales
* Czech central banker sees moderate price growth
(Adds Polish economic data, analyst comments)
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 17 Polish stocks retreated
on Friday and other Central European markets trod water as
investors took profits after a rally in equity markets across
the region and the world.
Warsaw's bluechip stock index had fallen 1.4
percent by 1435 GMT, led by PKO BP bank, which
retreated from 21-month highs and fell 1.6 percent.
The index hit an 18-month high in the previous session when
other indices in the region were already retreating from their
highest levels since 2015, or from a record high in the case of
Budapest.
Thursday's Polish rally was mainly driven by PKN Orlen
and Lotos after Treasury Minister Henryk
Kowalczyk floated the idea of merging the two partly state-owned
refiners.
Late on Thursday, Polish news agency PAP quoted an energy
ministry statement as saying it was not analysing the potential
consolidation of refiners.
Vestor DM analyst Beata Szparaga said a merger could still
be an option for the government even if the energy ministry was
not working on a plan.
PKN and Lotos, after initial further gains on Friday, joined
the decline, falling 1.1 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.
The zloty also reversed an early firming and shed
0.3 percent, leading the forint and the leu
lower, despite robust January Polish industrial output and
retail sales growth figures released during afternoon trade.
Output growth jumped to 9 percent in annual terms and retail
sales surged 11.4 percent, while the producer price index picked
up to 4.1 percent from 3 percent in December.
Erste group retains its forecast that the Polish central
bank is unlikely to start to lift its record low 1.5 percent
policy rate soon, analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a
note.
"However, further improvement of growth outlook and
continuous upward revision of inflation and growth path can make
the MPC (Monetary Policy Council) members to reconsider its
stance in the middle of the year," she added.
One Budapest-based dealer said the forint was also weakened
by expectations that the central bank will provide markets with
additional forint liquidity at an FX swap tender on Monday
The Czech crown stuck to 27.02 against the euro,
just off the central bank's cap on its value at 27. Its implied
rate in forwards deals was also steady.
Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said late on
Thursday that moderate price growth in the Czech economy was
likely to continue and a suitable time would come for the
central bank to exit safely from its weak crown policy.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1535 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2017
Czech crown 27.0200 27.0245 +0.02% -0.05%
Hungary 308.4500 307.6500 -0.26% 0.12%
forint
Polish 4.3285 4.3151 -0.31% 1.74%
zloty
Romanian 4.5250 4.5225 -0.06% 0.22%
leu
Croatian 7.4400 7.4425 +0.03% 1.55%
kuna
Serbian 123.8100 123.9000 +0.07% -0.37%
dinar
Note: daily calculate previous close at 1800
change d from CET
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2017
Prague 967.61 971.08 -0.36% +4.99%
Budapest 33733.30 33745.02 -0.03% +5.41%
Warsaw 2183.46 2215.36 -1.44% +12.09%
Bucharest 7716.88 7711.84 +0.07% +8.92%
Ljubljana 762.63 762.89 -0.03% +6.28%
Zagreb 2191.10 2180.57 +0.48% +9.84%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 709.89 708.82 +0.15% -1.04%
>
Sofia 600.38 594.18 +1.04% +2.38%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.401 -0.009 +041bp +3bps
> s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.203 -0.051 +066bp -2bps
> s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.646 -0.054 +033bp -2bps
R> s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.24 0.033 +305bp +7bps
> s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.178 0.022 +363bp +6bps
> s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.83 -0.004 +352bp +3bps
R> s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interban
k
Czech Rep < 0.26 0.29 0.34 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.36 0.54 0.68 0.24
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.78 1.81 1.92 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
*************************************************************
*
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)