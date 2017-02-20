* Stocks rise slightly, Moneta Bank rise helps Prague
* Serbian assets mixed after PM says will run for presidency
* Polish bonds mildly softer after strong output data
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Feb 20 Prague led a cautious rise in
Central European equities on Monday, mainly driven by the gains
of Moneta Money Bank, while Central European assets
were mostly moving sideways.
Prague's main index firmed 0.4 percent by 0929 GMT.
Moneta shares rose 1.2 percent to 85.85 Czech crowns
($3.38), after JP Morgan raised its target price to 100 from 92
crowns.
Earlier this month the stock rose to all-time highs after
Moneta reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and
proposed a high dividend payment to shareholders.
Good earnings from Central European banks, coupled with a
rally in international equities markets, helped the region's
main stock indexes reach their highest levels since 2015 - or in
the case of Budapest, record highs - in the past weeks.
Profit-taking pared those gains on Friday. Regional markets
lacked momentum on Monday as U.S. markets remain closed due to
the Presidents Day holiday.
The forint and the zloty firmed 0.1
percent against the euro and the leu was flat.
Serbian markets were mixed after Prime Minister Aleksandar
Vucic agreed late on Friday to run for the presidency in
elections tentatively slated for April.
Vucic as president instead of incumbent Tomislav Nikolic
could mean a quicker advance towards EU accession and a further
improvement of Serbia's ties with NATO, despite its military
neutrality.
The dinar firmed slightly and Belgrade shares
eased 0.3 percent.
Polish government bond yields were flat or a touch higher.
A surge in industrial output and retail sales in January
increases the odds that the Polish central bank could start to
lift interest rates before 2018 and that could weigh on bonds.
But a rise in inflation in Poland has been fuelled by
one-off factors, therefore the bank is unlikely to bring forward
rate tightening, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note.
Erste analysts raised their inflation forecasts for Hungary
and Slovakia, but said in a note that inflation, forecast at an
average 1.6 percent in Central Europe for this year, does not
threaten inflation targets in the region.
"Therefore, monetary policy should not react quickly, apart
from the Czech Republic, where the high inflation will likely
prompt the CNB to exit the FX regime in April," they said.
"In Romania and Poland, we see a likely tightening only next
year, while in Hungary, as reinforced by recent central banker
comments, the easing bias should remain rather strong," they
added.
CEE SNAPS AT 1029
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
10 10 0% %
Hungary 308.2 308.3 +0.0 0.20%
forint 000 950 6%
Polish 4.329 4.332 +0.0 1.73%
zloty 0 7 9%
Romanian 4.526 4.524 -0.03 0.20%
leu 0 9 %
Croatian 7.448 7.439 -0.11 1.44%
kuna 0 5 %
Serbian 123.8 124.0 +0.1 -0.43
dinar 800 500 4% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 973.3 970.0 +0.3 +5.6
6 1 5% 2%
Budapest 33912 33828 +0.2 +5.9
.05 .86 5% 7%
Warsaw 2191. 2188. +0.1 +12.
11 30 3% 48%
Bucharest 7768. 7745. +0.3 +9.6
94 39 0% 5%
Ljubljana 761.4 762.6 -0.15 +6.1
7 3 % 1%
Zagreb 2190. 2192. -0.08 +9.8
99 75 % 3%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 707.6 709.8 -0.31 -1.35
> 6 9 % %
Sofia 597.3 597.0 +0.0 +1.8
8 1 6% 7%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.41 -0.01 +040 -2bps
> 6 5 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.226 -0.04 +068 -5bps
> 3 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.655 0.009 +034 -1bps
R> bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.253 0.018 +307 +1bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.189 0.001 +365 -1bps
> bps
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.852 0.023 +354 +1bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.27 0.3 0.35 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.36 0.55 0.69 0.24
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.765 1.805 1.895 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
($1 = 25.4060 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)