* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Banks prospects have improved in region By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equities markets. The region's stocks have tracked the gains in global equities in the past weeks as new U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged domestic economic stimulus. The rally lost momentum in the past days. Some indices in the region like Prague and Zagreb trod water on Tuesday. But Warsaw regained strength, well outperforming Western Europe's main markets. Having risen 1.3 percent by 0911 GMT, it approached 18-month highs set last week when it was helped by earnings reports from some major banks. Budapest, which has been moving in record-high territory since November, set another record, rising 0.4 percent, with OTP Bank shares gaining 0.6 percent. Bucharest rose 0.8 percent to its highest levels since June 2008. It was driven by the gains of OMV Petrom, the unit of Austrian oil group OMV, and Banca Transilvania whose shares hit a record high, rising 1.9 percent. Petrom reported profits for 2016 last week, after a loss in 2015. Banca Transilvania shares have been rising since it reported its results last week. Net profits fell last year after a one-off surge in 2015, but other indicators including the ratio of non-performing loans improved. Romania's banking sector profits mildly dropped last year to 4.2 billion lei ($981.19 million), but the negative impact of two bills launched last year, including one on the conversion of Swiss franc loans, will be lower than expected, Raiffeisen analyst Silvia Rosca said. "The cleanup of balance sheets of banks continued in 2016 resulting in a decline of NPLs ratio to 9.5 percent in December 2016 from 13.5 percent in December 2015," she added. The prospects of banks have improved across the region. Hungary cut its bank tax last year. Poland's ruling party has softened its unfriendly rhetoric over banks and some investors speculate that a rise in Polish interest rates expected for 2018 could lift bank revenues. In contrast, the ruling Czech Social Democrats put a proposal for a special tax on banks on its election campaign agenda earlier this month. But it is uncertain whether this plan will be carried out. The stocks of Czech lender Komercni Banka have been hovering around 18-month highs since it reported a rise in fourth-quarter net profit earlier this month. The stock eased 0.6 percent on Tuesday. CEE SNAPS AT 1011 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.06 30 20 0% % Hungary 307.5 308.0 +0.1 0.40% forint 900 700 6% Polish 4.314 4.314 +0.0 2.06% zloty 8 8 0% Romanian 4.518 4.522 +0.0 0.37% leu 5 1 8% Croatian 7.449 7.448 -0.01 1.42% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.6 123.8 +0.1 -0.25 dinar 600 100 2% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 973.9 973.3 +0.0 +5.6 7 2 7% 8% Budapest 34099 33973 +0.3 +6.5 .40 .59 7% 5% Warsaw 2220. 2192. +1.2 +14. 93 79 8% 02% Bucharest 7855. 7796. +0.7 +10. 41 14 6% 87% Ljubljana 767.9 764.1 +0.4 +7.0 4 7 9% 2% Zagreb 2226. 2222. +0.1 +11. 32 97 5% 60% Belgrade <.BELEX15 708.5 711.8 -0.47 -1.24 > 0 1 % % Sofia 610.5 608.2 +0.3 +4.1 3 8 7% 1% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.47 -0.05 +038 -4bps > 5 9 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.191 -0.01 +067 -1bps > 2 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.639 -0.01 +033 -2bps R> 1 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.246 0.003 +311 +2bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.185 0.007 +367 +1bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.836 -0.00 +352 -2bps R> 3 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.27 0.3 0.35 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.55 0.69 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.775 1.805 1.89 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ ($1 = 4.2805 lei) (Reporting by Sandor Peto)