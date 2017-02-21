* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record
high
* Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank
* Banks prospects have improved in region
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year
high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania
as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equities
markets.
The region's stocks have tracked the gains in global
equities in the past weeks as new U.S. President Donald Trump
has pledged domestic economic stimulus.
The rally lost momentum in the past days. Some indices in
the region like Prague and Zagreb trod water on
Tuesday.
But Warsaw regained strength, well outperforming
Western Europe's main markets. Having risen 1.3
percent by 0911 GMT, it approached 18-month highs set last week
when it was helped by earnings reports from some major banks.
Budapest, which has been moving in record-high
territory since November, set another record, rising 0.4
percent, with OTP Bank shares gaining 0.6 percent.
Bucharest rose 0.8 percent to its highest levels
since June 2008.
It was driven by the gains of OMV Petrom, the
unit of Austrian oil group OMV, and Banca Transilvania
whose shares hit a record high, rising 1.9 percent.
Petrom reported profits for 2016 last week, after a loss in
2015.
Banca Transilvania shares have been rising since it reported
its results last week. Net profits fell last year after a
one-off surge in 2015, but other indicators including the ratio
of non-performing loans improved.
Romania's banking sector profits mildly dropped last year to
4.2 billion lei ($981.19 million), but the negative impact of
two bills launched last year, including one on the conversion of
Swiss franc loans, will be lower than expected, Raiffeisen
analyst Silvia Rosca said.
"The cleanup of balance sheets of banks continued in 2016
resulting in a decline of NPLs ratio to 9.5 percent in December
2016 from 13.5 percent in December 2015," she added.
The prospects of banks have improved across the region.
Hungary cut its bank tax last year. Poland's ruling party
has softened its unfriendly rhetoric over banks and some
investors speculate that a rise in Polish interest rates
expected for 2018 could lift bank revenues.
In contrast, the ruling Czech Social Democrats put a
proposal for a special tax on banks on its election campaign
agenda earlier this month.
But it is uncertain whether this plan will be carried out.
The stocks of Czech lender Komercni Banka have
been hovering around 18-month highs since it reported a rise in
fourth-quarter net profit earlier this month. The stock eased
0.6 percent on Tuesday.
CEE SNAPS AT 1011
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.06
30 20 0% %
Hungary 307.5 308.0 +0.1 0.40%
forint 900 700 6%
Polish 4.314 4.314 +0.0 2.06%
zloty 8 8 0%
Romanian 4.518 4.522 +0.0 0.37%
leu 5 1 8%
Croatian 7.449 7.448 -0.01 1.42%
kuna 0 5 %
Serbian 123.6 123.8 +0.1 -0.25
dinar 600 100 2% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 973.9 973.3 +0.0 +5.6
7 2 7% 8%
Budapest 34099 33973 +0.3 +6.5
.40 .59 7% 5%
Warsaw 2220. 2192. +1.2 +14.
93 79 8% 02%
Bucharest 7855. 7796. +0.7 +10.
41 14 6% 87%
Ljubljana 767.9 764.1 +0.4 +7.0
4 7 9% 2%
Zagreb 2226. 2222. +0.1 +11.
32 97 5% 60%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 708.5 711.8 -0.47 -1.24
> 0 1 % %
Sofia 610.5 608.2 +0.3 +4.1
3 8 7% 1%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.47 -0.05 +038 -4bps
> 5 9 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.191 -0.01 +067 -1bps
> 2 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.639 -0.01 +033 -2bps
R> 1 bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.246 0.003 +311 +2bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.185 0.007 +367 +1bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.836 -0.00 +352 -2bps
R> 3 bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.27 0.3 0.35 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.37 0.55 0.69 0.24
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.775 1.805 1.89 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
($1 = 4.2805 lei)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)