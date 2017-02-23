* Budapest stocks off record on OTP Bank, Magyar Telekom
retreat
* Magyar Telekom guidance disappoints despite profit surge
* Bucharest stocks at another 9-year high on Banca
Transilvania
* Currencies, bonds rangebound ahead of auctions
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Feb 23 Budapest stocks retreated from
record highs on Wednesday, driven by Magyar Telekom
which opted against raising its dividend guidance despite a
surge in profits, while Central European assets mostly moved
sideways.
OTP, Hungary's biggest lender also retreated,
shedding 2.1 percent, following a week-long surge which saw the
stock hit its highest levels since 2007 by Tuesday.
Regional markets, which have tracked a worldwide rally of
equities in the past weeks, took a pause, with no new cues
coming from abroad and as investors reacted to earnings results.
Magyar Telekom, the Hungarian unit of Deutsche Telekom
, said its fourth quarter profit leapt to 19.8 billion
forint ($67.84 million) from 3.35 billion a year earlier,
partly due to tax changes.
But it cited competitive and regulatory risks to growth this
year and maintained its dividend target, disappointing investors
and prompting a 2.3 percent fall in its share price. Budapest's
main stock index shed 1.1 percent by 1008 GMT.
"The management's communication signals the importance of
caution over forecasts," Erste group analysts said in a note.
The stocks of Deutsche Telekom's Croatian unit, HT,
meanwhile, rose 1.2 percent as the firm's earnings report showed
a rise in revenues and profits.
Bank stocks were mixed in the region.
The improved earnings and outlook of some banks have played
a key part in the regional equities rally in the past weeks.
Shares in Romania's Banca Transilvania extended
their gains after a strong earnings report last week, rising 0.4
percent and lifting the Bucharest index, which has hit
new 9-year highs this week.
Romania and Serbia are due to hold bond auctions.
Serbia's central bank forecast 3.5 percent economic growth
for 2018 on Tuesday, and the country's improved prospects lift
the appeal of its auction, but the high amount on offer could
lead to a rise in yields, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
In Romania, the European Commission's warning over a likely
rise in the budget deficit and optimistic economic assumptions
in the fresh 2017 budget indicate risks, the analysts said.
"We do not see the need for changing our Hold recommendation
on Romania at this stage while we would highlight fiscal risk
possibly impacting the outlook," they added.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Richard Lough)