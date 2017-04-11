* Hungary, Romania release lower-than-expected inflation
figures
* Risk aversion in global markets weighs on CEE currencies
* Czech crown stays on roller-coaster, retreats after surge
* Dinar firms, Serbian central bank expected to hold fire
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, April 11 Central European
currencies mostly eased on Tuesday as investors shunned risky
assets due to rising geopolitical risks, while Hungary and
Romania published lower-than-expected inflation figures.
The Czech crown led the decline, shedding 0.3
percent to trade at 26.685 against the euro at 0820 GMT.
Its volatility has jumped since the central bank (CNB) on
Thursday abandoned its cap, which had kept it weaker than 27
versus the euro since 2013.
A steadily growing economy is expected to support the
currency, while the long crown positions built by investors in
speculation for the exit from the cap, worth tens of billions of
euros, make it vulnerable.
"Given the high speculative capital still in the Czech FX
market we should continue to see these short-term setbacks, thus
leaving us with overall strong volatility in the Czech koruna
over the coming months," Raiffeisen said in a note.
The crown got a temporary boost from higher-than-expected
March inflation figures on Monday.
Hungary's 2.7 percent and Romania's 0.2 percent annual
inflation figures were below forecasts on Tuesday, just like
Polish data reported early this month.
Analysts said the Hungarian figure underpinned expectations
that the central bank would maintain its loose policy.
"The weakening (of the forint and Poland's zloty), however,
started weeks ago and is related to the dollar's advance
(against the euro)," said Budapest-based Raiffeisen analyst
Zoltan Torok.
The forint briefly touched a four-week-low after
the data. The zloty and the leu also eased a
shade before the currencies regained ground, tracking the euro's
rebound versus the dollar.
In Romania inflation remains low, but a bill, which the
government plans to submit to parliament next week to further
boost public sector wages, adds to risks of an inflation jump by
next year.
The central bank's fear of unwanted hot money inflows may
mean that it could start to lift interest rates only next year,
ING's chief economist in Romania, Ciprian Dascalu said in a
note.
As the first step of policy normalisation, in July the bank
could start to narrow its standing facility corridor of
plus/minus 150 basis points around its main rate to Poland's
plus/minus 100 basis point level, Dascalu said.
"We believe that the risk balance to the inflation outlook
are upwardly tilted," he added.
Elsewhere, the dinar firmed 0.1 percent against
the euro ahead of the Serbian central bank's meeting where it is
expected to keep interest rates on hold.
CEE SNAPS AT 1020
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 26.68 26.60 -0.31 1.21%
50 35 %
Hungary 311.3 311.2 -0.03 -0.82
forint 600 750 % %
Polish 4.240 4.238 -0.05 3.84%
zloty 9 9 %
Romanian 4.513 4.513 +0.0 0.49%
leu 0 0 0%
Croatian 7.423 7.435 +0.1 1.78%
kuna 0 5 7%
Serbian 123.6 123.7 +0.1 -0.26
dinar 700 950 0% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 992.9 988.8 +0.4 +7.7
9 3 2% 5%
Budapest 32551 32468 +0.2 +1.7
.39 .30 6% 1%
Warsaw 2248. 2244. +0.2 +15.
70 02 1% 44%
Bucharest 8223. 8214. +0.1 +16.
38 81 0% 07%
Ljubljana 780.6 782.1 -0.19 +8.7
9 7 % 9%
Zagreb 1962. 1966. -0.23 -1.64
10 70 % %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 731.7 725.8 +0.8 +2.0
> 9 8 1% 1%
Sofia 653.7 654.2 -0.07 +11.
5 4 % 48%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.00 -0.03 +084 -2bps
> 9 1 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.284 0.008 +079 +2bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.02 -0.02 +081 -2bps
R> 7 bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.017 -0.04 +286 -4bps
> 9 bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.905 -0.00 +341 +0bp
> 6 bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.47 -0.01 +326 -1bps
R> 7 bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.31 0.34 0.44 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.21 0.26 0.34 0.16
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.751 1.768 1.806 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by
Keith Weir)